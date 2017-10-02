Cisco: Is There Patience To Wait For The Future?

Investors who want to minimize downside risk may buy Cisco stock at a price well below intrinsic value.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is the world leader in network infrastructure and aims to establish a new business dynamic to change the negative trend of recent years. In fact, while the company continues to generate excellent cash flow and maintains an adequate purchasing policy, the present difficulties in growth are still visible in the quarterly reports of the last two years. As we have observed in this time period, a slight but steady decline in revenue with EPS between $0.57 and $0.63, I intend to show my vision about the future upside potential I see for this company.

Cisco is in a transition model where innovation is the basis for its ongoing transformation and, in my view, sooner rather than later will bring the expected positive results.

In fact, while focusing on the development of networking (automation architecture, analytics and security) and cloud-based businesses, the company is building a promising future that gives confidence to long-term investors.

Consequently, the company is laying the groundwork for true sustainability that may be crucial to future growth. Let's take a look at Free Cash Flow. Since 2013, Cisco has maintained FCF in solid, growth-enhancing terms. Over the past two years, the increase has been more evident, managing to go from $11.32B to $12.91B. This is a very significant amount and is providing Cisco with the foundation it needs to grow. As long-term investors, we are always looking for signs of this nature where product portfolio innovation can be a safe path to sustainable growth.

According to the company's guidance, the non-GAAP gross margin rate may reach a sound 63%-64% but non-GAAP EPS remains weak at $0.59-$0.61. With EPS (non-GAAP) of $2.39 per share in fiscal year 2017 and taking the current share price of $33.63, we arrive at a P/E of ~14. Higher EPS will lead to higher share prices with the same P/E.

So, with that low P/E if we expect growth earnings in the future, we may be sure that share prices have a lot of room to climb. At this stage, it is possible that even small increases in EPS may translate into upside potential. Naturally, it will be very likely to foresee a great growth capacity for networking but it is necessary to wait to know the respective effect in the company's business.

Being Free Cash Flow, a much credible indicator for Cisco, we may reach a reasonable valuation using a basic discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. We consider a much more conservative approach than usual given that we continue to see future growth of 3%, which would be very relevant for Cisco:

FCF at 3% CAGR reaching ~$14.53B in 5 years.

A 15x multiple against FCF in 5 years gives Terminal Value.

WACC (Discount Rate): 8%.

Net Cash: $36.80B.

Thus, with a total market value of ~$240B and supposing that there will be the same number of fully diluted shares outstanding (5.05B), we arrive at a value of ~$47.45 per share, which is its intrinsic value.

For an investor who wants to invest with a minimum downside risk, it is crucial to buy only at a price well below the always subjective "true worth" of the company. Thus, by applying a 20%-25% safety margin, which is a fair discount to its intrinsic value, we will arrive at a price of $35.60-$38.00, which is our current price range to buy Cisco stock as long as the underlying conditions do not change.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Note: This chart is in semi-logarithmic scale

We are aware that the strong resistance at $30 was finally broken in July 2016 (as we can see in the chart above). Since last February, it is significant to see that the company's share prices have shown strong volatility in a trading range between $30.36 and $34.60.

There is no doubt that the price is sustained well above the previous resistance and the crucial levels of $32 and $33.25 are already below current prices. In the not too distant future, prices will likely surpass the upper limit at $34.60 struggling hard to keep climbing. Thus, it will be possible to foresee that our fundamental analysis indicating prices above $36 may be adjusted with the technical analysis outlined above.

Conclusion

Cisco is at the forefront of networking and IoT, showing an innovative activity and looking forward to a transformation in its product portfolio that will meet the needs of current and potential customers. With an excellent Free Cash Flow basis and internal growth dynamics as well as multiple acquisitions, the company can play a key role in the modernization of business software in an increasingly comprehensive way.

Investors should conciliate the most appropriate time to buy Cisco shares with their own risk profile. Investing in this company will always have to be done with a long-term emphasis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not an investment adviser and gives only his personal view and opinion, never making any investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. Investors in financial assets must do so at their own responsibility and with due caution as they involve a significant degree of risk. Before investing in financial assets, investors should do their own research and consult a professional investment adviser.