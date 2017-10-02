The Money Relation - Yet To Signal An Economic Reaction, But...

But as the reading has declined all year, the money relation suggests the U.S. economy is closing in on another bout of stock market turbulence and financial instability.

The money relation, the relationship between the demand for and the supply of money which I last addressed in early March, remained in positive territory in August for a record 24th consecutive month. As a positive reading signals a higher level of liquidity than a negative reading, the money relation has underpinned the financial stability experienced in the U.S. economy during the last two years.

This has again helped stocks move to ever new highs and to record valuation territory.

But the money relation cannot stay positive forever as that would require some combination of an ever-expanding money supply growth rate and an ever-declining rate of saving as this would result in hyperinflation (the one thing the Fed would not tolerate). Following a period of positive readings, the money relation must therefore eventually turn negative. It is at this stage the economic distortions created during the positive-reading period are revealed and economic problems become visible for all to see. The money relation therefore forms part of The Austrian Theory of the Business Cycle.

Since peaking at the end of 2016, the money relation depicted in the chart above has now declined to the lowest level during the last two years. If this continues, it will shortly drop below zero. This would not be good news for stocks as the chart below demonstrates:

As the relation drops further below zero, the banking system and the real economy will also sooner or later feel the pinch. This is why sharp falls in the money relation over a period of time typically culminates with a financial crisis.

For now however, the relation continues to signal no imminent financial crisis. But this can change quickly some times (e.g. dotcom bubble, initial stages of the subprime crisis back in 2006), especially with stock and bond prices at record highs which may by themselves trigger another crisis. In either case, the monthly drops in the reading which have taken place all year signal the U.S. economy is closing in on another bout of stock market turbulence and financial instability.

