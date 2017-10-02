Model N: This Is A Company Going Nowhere

With a lack of clear product vision and no path to either growth or profitability in the near future, Model N flashes all the warning signs of a cratering stock.

Its primary applications for contract/revenue management and quote configuration compete against Workday and Salesforce, respectively, and the latter two have immeasurably better brands.

Model N's growth has basically flatlined in the past few quarters, underscoring its inability to popularize its software for revenue management.

Niche software products, in most cases, come with abundant opportunities. For example, Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) has made a name for itself in managing the technology spend of IT departments - a software category it pioneered and was successful at bringing to market, no matter how niche the category.

Model N (NASDAQ: MODN) has, for the past several years, attempted to be the niche provider of revenue management solutions for technology and life sciences companies - basically, a software application that automates manual processes involved with contracting customers and issuing quotes. But with growth practically flatlining to single-digits, it's clear Model N is probably never going to take off.

It's really only acceptable for a software company to slow down revenue growth if it can convert into a profitable, cash-harvesting company. But while Model N sits on top of profitable SaaS contracts, it's still burning cash. With no growth on the top line, it doesn't have a clear path forward.

MODN data by YCharts

The stock's year-to-date rise is puzzling, as the company has failed to show any meaningful improvement in its fundamentals. Optically, the stock's ~4x EV/FTM revenue multiple looks cheap, but it's a value trap - no growth and no profits basically signals a company that's going nowhere.

Stay away from this name - it has nothing unique to offer to the software industry, and with valuations in the wider market notching all-time highs, fundamentally weak companies like Model N will be the hardest hit in a correction.

What exactly do Model N's revenue management products bring to the table?

Model N has two primary products lines: Revenue Enterprise Cloud (its flagship product), which helps companies manage revenue contracts and rebates, and Revvy Revenue Management, which competes squarely in the CPQ (configure, price, and quote) software market. Model N also has a third, ancillary module called Revenue Intelligence Cloud, which is a quasi-BI tool that delivers industry-specific data to guide the pricing proposal process.

Model N is a vertical-specific software company, serving only customers in the life sciences and technology industries. In FY16, the company's revenues derived primarily (78%) from life sciences and pharmaceutical companies, with the remaining companies in technology (with a heavy concentration in semiconductors).

Let's start with Revenue Enterprise Cloud. Model N's original proposition is that revenue management features are commonly missing from ERP systems, and Revenue Enterprise Cloud is designed to work with a company's existing ERP and tack-on that additional functionality.

This assertion may no longer be true. Workday (NYSE: WDAY) has a Revenue Management module that allows clients to "get a complete view of your customers and contracts." Like Revenue Enterprise Cloud, Workday assists in reporting and compliance requirements and has the additional benefit of integrating directly with Workday Financials, its award-winning ERP suite.

When comparing the Workday brand versus Model N (which has virtually no brand equity whatsoever), it's unclear why an IT buyer would choose the latter. In recent years, Workday has also built out vertical-specific applications (including life sciences and technology), so Model N can't really win on the verticalization aspect either.

And don't forget there are a legion of other ERP providers as well - Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL), Netsuite, Sage, SAP (NYSE: SAP) are just a few of the prominent names. While they may not have as robust of a feature set in revenue management as Model N, it's clear that full revenue management capabilities are a luxury and not necessarily mission-critical.

Revvy, which is Model N's CPQ solution, is without a doubt in direct competition against Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) - the ironic fact is that Revvy CPQ is built on the Salesforce1 platform and Model N has a soft "partnership" with Salesforce in CPQ.

Salesforce, however, is barreling ahead in CPQ anyway - it acquired Steelbrick CPQ for $360 million in December 2015, at the time the leading startup in the CPQ space. The new Steelbrick, rebranded Salesforce CPQ, provides the full suite of features from drawing up pricing proposals and executing them to customers.

Model N is up against two of the largest SaaS giants - Workday and Salesforce - with $2 billion and $10 billion in estimated FTM revenues, respectively. It wouldn't be surprising to see Model N's current subscriptions begin to peel off in favor of competitors soon.

Lack of engineering prowess and investment in R&D

In technology, product is everything, and investments in engineering should be at the top of every software company's priority list. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that Model N has sufficient resources to build out a quality product.

In 2016, Model N spent only $23.7 million on research and development. Compare that to Workday ($680.5 million) and Salesforce ($1.2 billion). When considering which software product to buy, IT execs are undoubtedly going to consider the vendor's resources to make updates and improvements.

We can look at Model N's bleak engineering picture in another way: in 2016, it reported 262 employees in its R&D organization, which averages to about $90,500 in R&D spend per employee in that organization. Hardly a competitive pay package in the Silicon Valley, especially when considering that R&D spend also includes non-salary costs.

To look at an extreme comparison, we can turn to Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which also discloses its R&D headcount separately. At the end of 2016, Google had 27,169 employees in its R&D organization and spent $13.9 billion on R&D overall - averaging out to about $513,000 per employee.

While Google might make for a far-off comparison to Model N, the underlying point is clear: Model N just doesn't have to resources to build a world-class engineering team or create a best-of-breed product. And without a superior product, its competitive fortunes versus Workday and Salesforce are heavily limited.

Lack of growth

In FY16, Model N's revenues grew just 14% to $107.0 million. In early August, the company reported Q3 revenues of $34.2 million, up 22% y/y. At the ~$100 million revenue mark, other software companies like Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX) and Instructor (NASDAQ: INST), which also compete in niche software categories, are growing around 50%.

Profitability isn't making any progress either, which would be the only silver lining to softening revenue growth. In Model N's fiscal year to date (nine months through June 30, the company's negative operating cash flow ballooned to $16.2 million, more than double the OCF losses of $7.8 million in the prior year period.

Figure 1. Model N OCF losses As of its June 30 balance sheet, Model N only has $51.8 million of cash left on its balance sheet, so its liquidity may not last much longer. The company also has $57 million of debt, and we note it's exceptionally rare for a software company to be in a net debt position, or even carry any debt at all.

Key takeaways

Model N's phantom rally in 2017 has little support in fundamentals. With large-cap cloud giants encroaching on its territory and very little cash to continue investing into its product, it's unclear how much longer Model N can hold on to its customers.

Perhaps astutely, Model N is one of the few cloud software companies not to report a customer retention rate metric.

Stay away from this company - Model N's foothold on its niche market is dwindling and it's unclear how many innings it has left to play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.