As Content-Streaming Wars Heat Up, A Google-Nvidia Challenge To Apple?

Particularly worth watching will be how YouTube Red fares with its free trial on the Shield platform, as YouTube's transformation into a monetized multi-source content platform continues

Nvidia will likely boost its streaming device sales and market penetration, will Google will benefit from increased use of the variety of services it will offer through Shield

Nvidia's specialty in processors and hardware combined with Google's software and internet advantages is a potent combination for both companies

The new Nvidia-Google partnership is a noteworthy and high-potential attempt for market share against Apple as well as other content streamers

As the tech-wars in content-streaming heat up, companies looking for new growth opportunities are starting to go for partnerships with other giants

This past week Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced it was partnering with Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) to integrate Google's virtual assistant AI program, "Google Assistant", on Nvidia's Shield 4K HDR streaming media player.

The partnership would essentially mean that Nvidia's already-computationally impressive Shield 4K system, which is used for video and gaming, now has an advanced Google AI interface that will allow users to issue verbal commands to the console and access a variety of Google services from the Shield system.

The Nvidia Shield console will be able to utilize Google's network to stream video (such as from YouTube), movies, and television, as well as connect with other Google services ranging from shopping, transport, photos, calendar, home management, and more.

Based on the reports, it seems the breadth of Google services being offered through this new partnership on the platform will already be extensive. It is also the only content-streaming device Google currently will have a major partnership with. However as a sign of even greater Nvidia-Google tie-in, the partnership will also result in Shield 4K users getting a 3-month free trial of YouTube Red, as Google continues to try to enter content-streaming.

While the headlines so far have reported this as being a major direct competing product to Apple TV, nonetheless it is also a threat to other content-streamers, such as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which this month unveiled new hardware advancements as well by now allowing the Amazon Echo to make phone calls.

Furthermore, it is a sign of how the big tech companies are adapting to the rapidly changing market for tech-giants, as growth becomes more difficult, with new competitive partnerships being a major way to get ahead of the pack.

Nonetheless, in the short-term it looks like this new partnership will significantly bolster both Nvidia and Google, as they play off each other's strengths to counter their own weaknesses. Furthermore, it increases the possibilities for long-term new opportunities, products, and partnerships that may amplify both companies even further.

I. Nvidia's Shield Product and How Google Amplifies It

Nvidia, fresh off a relatively weak quarter, declared its partnership right on the heels of Apple announcing that it was expanding its own 4k content on iTunes. Furthermore, Nvidia lowered the price of its Shield system from $200 to $179 to directly match Apple's latest streaming device (the price decrease however removes the gaming controller that was previously included, now including only a remote as part of the bundle).

Nvidia is now advertising the 4K HDR streaming player heavily with its new Google functionality, word-dropping the Google Assistant integration at nearly every step in its branding and advertising.

This immensely public integration with Google is a sign that Nvidia is investing significantly in this partnership, as it is tying essentially much of the marketing for the new streaming device with its Google Assistant abilities.

While those familiar with Google Assistant know that the AI software is quite exceptional, nonetheless that Nvidia is going so heavily-in with it shows that Nvidia is serious about this partnership and its future.

It is worth noting that Nvidia's Google Assistant rollout does not mean other streamers, such has Netflix or Amazon, are barred from its system. Rather, it seems it is Google that is trying to edge out competitors by integrating its software directly with Nvidia exclusively, with Nvidia permitting and gaining from it.

Indeed, on its advertising product page, despite the Google-decoration, Nvidia hedges by still including a section making it clear that Amazon, Netflix, iTunes, and several other content-streamers will still be usable on its device.

With Google Assistant, Nvidia's Shield system now offers exceptional levels of functionality that Apple, which is still struggling with AI user interface with its iPhone X "bionic neural chip" attempt still pending, does not.

This partnership is especially beneficial to both Google and Nvidia, as it plugs the holes in their competitive weaknesses while fueling their competitive advantages.

For Nvidia, their streaming system is now the only major device capable of using Google Assistant and the immense AI capabilities it offers. This will likely result in increased market share as well as absolute future sales, as demand for usable retail AI software is rapidly increasing and transforming many retail tech product markets ranging from smartphones to streaming systems to various portable devices.

For Google, this partnership is especially beneficial as well. Google's specialties remain in software and internet services rather than hardware. By partnering with such a focused and excellent hardware provider, Google is able to overcome its lagging in hardware to focus on providing access to its AI software offerings to the retail market.

Google is clearly using this partnership to expand sales and market development in its variety of other lines of business, and undoubtedly will see an increase in purchases in its shopping service and other subscription and sales based offerings as well as increases in ad revenue as advertisers want to open themselves up to Nvidia Shield system users.

Furthermore, Google's partnership with Nvidia shows that Google is truly serious about recent attempts to enter the content-streaming market in a direct challenge to Netflix and other streamers. As I've discussed previously, it is clear that Google has lately been rapidly attempting to monetize YouTube and expand it from merely user and partner created content to also be a distribution and streaming service for major-market content such as movies and television.

This Nvidia partnership is a major step forward in helping Google further penetrate the retail market in a monetized way for its streaming services, particularly its new monetized ones such as YouTube Red.

It will be worth watching closely if YouTube Red subscribers increase significantly in the coming months, as that will bode extremely well for future revenue increases as Google continues to explore new growth opportunities at its already enormous stage.

II. Are Tech-Giant Duopoly Partnerships a Sign of the Future?

It is no secret that investors have been lately worried over potentially slowing growth prospects for both Nvidia and Google, as people wonder if they can keep up their immense growth rates of the past few years.

However partnerships like this are precisely a possible way for mature tech-companies to still keep their growth rate strong, as they will be able to both expand market share as well as increase sales on a variety of their current product lines. Furthermore, it offers a new distribution channel for future products as well.

As technological progress reaches a mature or stalling point in certain product lines, technology companies will need to find ways to still grow despite the lack of new products. Finding new creative bundling, partnerships, and distribution are a major way of increasing earnings through both increased market share and absolute sales.

While both Nvidia and Google look to be continuing on the innovation fronts still, for the moment they seem to have found a new competitive intersection to keep growth up.

It will remain to be seen whether other tech giants will follow. Apple is clearly trying to fight this trend, as it is attempting to develop its efforts in everything from hardware to user interface to AI, declining to partner significantly with other major tech companies. Rather, it is focusing on its own in-house products, ranging from the iPhone X's processing capabilities with its "bionic neural chip" to other forays into processing and AI. even if some have shaky starts.

III. Conclusion

It is clear we are entering an interesting age as technology companies feel pressured to keep up their sky-high growth rates of recent years. However technological advancement is extremely difficult to plan accurately for.

While both Nvidia and Google remain innovative, it is clear they have found new competitive opportunities through partnering in ways that will bolster both companies in the short-term.

Furthermore, it may lead to increased development for both companies in the long-term, as they assist each other based on Nvidia's hardware advantage and Google's software and AI advantage.

Even just September has already brought significant product-competition announcements between the major tech giants. As more tech giants start to go all-in into the content-streaming and distribution space, it will be particularly interesting to see who succeeds and how. For the moment, the Nvidia-Google partnership looks especially fearsome.

