Prospect Capital: Buying Opportunity

For quite some time, the stock market has had a tumultuous relationship with Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), which is a business development company (BDC) that is well-known to dividend investors because of its elevated yield payouts. But as is often the case, an elevated dividend payout in and of itself is not enough to properly structure an investment position, and this has turned out to be true for those invested long in PSEC in recent years. But given the extent of the resulting sell-off and the current state the market as far as PSEC valuations are concerned, it looks as though it is time to consider the company as a viable option for investors that lack elevated dividend selections in their portfolios. The main idea here is that we are still in an interest rate environment that is characterized by very low yields even though stock benchmarks are trading at record highs. This is not a typical trading environment by any stretch of the imagination, and we believe that stocks like PSEC stand to benefit from these trends over the next several quarters.

So far this year, PSEC has shown losses of nearly 20%, with a good portion of the declines coming in the last few months. Here, bears would argue that this is simply an extension of the ripple effects of two dividend cuts that have been seen during the last few years. Those dividend cuts came largely as a result of the company’s unrealistic growth expectations, but many of these problems have been mitigated by the fact that management has initiated substantial stock purchases to support investor confidence. These share purchases amount to figures that are in the tens of millions, so the long-term effects should be supportive for the share price. Additionally, management has made it clear in most of its commentaries that maintaining the dividend is a top priority, and this makes it less likely that the company will encounter the same types of obstacles that have been seen previously.

NAV Chart: CEFDATA

The reality is that whenever you are dealing with a closely followed dividend stock, it can be difficult for a company to overcome instances where management has been forced to cut the dividend. But the selling pressure that resulted now leaves us with a stock that is trading at a 28.22% discount to its net asset value (NAV), and this is a valuation level at which PSEC has performed well in the past. Some will argue that there can be discrepancies in the stated book value, but to suggest that there is anything more than a +/-5% margin of error would be ridiculous and this still amounts to an excellent opportunity even in the worst-case scenarios. Prospect Capital pays its dividend monthly (as opposed to quarterly), and this gives investors an added incentive to capitalize on the massive 10.7% dividend payout in this yield-starved environment while the S&P 500 is trading at new record highs every day. The combination of yield and undervalued share values is simply too attractive to pass up at this stage.



PSEC Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com



When we are dealing with the price charts themselves, things do not look very encouraging, but there are a few different arguments that can be used to explain the activity seen here. The monthly charts tend to be most useful for PSEC, and the bearish engulfing candle that was posted for August sent prices through important support at 7.15. What is ironic here is that these are moves that came as PSEC was successfully breaking through its descending triangle formation, so there are real questions here about where the true momentum in the stock actually lies. Indicator readings in the Commodity Channel Index are oversold and we are close to important support at 5.30 so there is still clear scope here for a reversal that would support the triangle break seen previously. This is the bullish side of the argument, but this is a strategy that will need to be revisited if markets are able to push through 5.30 to the downside.



