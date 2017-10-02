More Proof Pfizer's Dividend Is The Only Reason To Own It

Photo credit

Pfizer (PFE) shares never seem to go anywhere despite the company's enormous R&D budget and equally impressive acquisitions. That's interesting but given the tremendous pace of change in its industry and even its own business, PFE isn't exactly a rocket ship people try to catch to the moon. As a result, capital returns are even more important for PFE so how it finances them is of the utmost interest for shareholders. In this article, I'll take a look at PFE's debt to see how much debt it has used and what costs that debt holds as well as any implications for the stock given its reliance upon capital returns to keep shareholders happy.

I'll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise.

We'll begin by taking a look at the company's short term and long term debt as well as the interest expense associated with it for the past five years and the first half of this year. This will give us a baseline for PFE's propensity to use debt and the impact it has on the income statement.

What's interesting here is that despite all of the cash needs PFE has encountered in the past five years - dividends, buybacks, acquisitions, R&D - it has kept long term debt almost exactly where it was five years ago. Long term debt has been right around $30B for this entire period and that sets PFE apart from some of its mega-cap brethren that have taken full advantage of very low rates. This chart looks a lot different for many mega-caps because debt has been so very cheap that they simply couldn't lay off. PFE has abstained from taking on lots of incremental long term debt and given what we'll look at in a minute, perhaps that is a good thing.

Before we get to that, we can see that PFE's short term debt is a few billion dollars higher than it was in 2012 through 2014 but short term debt is very cheap to finance so I'm not overly concerned by it. As you can see, interest expense has steadily fallen throughout this period so despite the fact that long term debt is slightly higher over time, the cost of holding it has fallen meaningfully. As an aside, 2017 is shaping up to be almost identical in terms of interest expense against last year. Thus, PFE has taken advantage of lower rates, it just didn't take the opportunity to become more leveraged. Instead, it largely refinanced into lower rate notes.

That's terrific because as a percentage of operating income, PFE's interest expense still isn't all that cheap.

We see here that a normal year for PFE's interest cost as a percentage of operating income is in the teens, which is actually quite high. This metric is quite useful because it not only works in the interest expense from debt but it combines it with the company's ability to cover that interest expense with operating income, which in PFE's case, fluctuates quite a bit from year to year. And unfortunately for PFE, its operating income has fallen even more quickly than its interest expense recently and thus, the latter is taking a more sizable share of the former. PFE certainly isn't in trouble with its debt cost but approaching 20% means that it will have a hard time finding room in the budget to issue incremental debt. To be fair, operating income is flying this year - due to much lower one-time expenses - so its flat interest expense looks very good against it, but that's not something that is expected to persist by any means. PFE's operating income moves around a lot - like it has in 1H2017 - but the years all look fairly similar when all is said and done. In other words, don't expect PFE's interest expense to remain at 8% of operating income, because that just isn't realistic.

That has implications that are fairly wide-ranging from an accelerated buyback or big acquisition; those things generally take debt to fund and given that PFE is already seeing its interest expense is approaching one-fifth of its operating income in the past five years. That's a bunch and remember that it doesn't necessarily need to take on more debt for this number to get worse; falling operating income will do that as well and that's something PFE has struggled with a bit in the recent past. This is why PFE hasn't taken on a bunch of incremental long term debt in the past few years; it cannot afford to do so. I'll reiterate that getting excited about the first half performance of operating income is imprudent given that we've seen this before and it always turns out the same way.

Does this mean you should sell the stock? Not necessarily, but it depends upon why you own it. If you own it because of the prodigious dividend yield, you're not alone and you're also in pretty good shape. PFE's yield is well-financed so I'd expect it to be a very strong dividend payer for a long time to come. If, however, you own it for growth potential, you are likely to be disappointed. PFE has been unable to grow on its own and acquisitions haven't really helped either but given its leverage situation, I'd say more huge acquisitions will be tough to finance. PFE spends a lot of its cash each year on the dividend and it also likes to buy back stock so an acquisition of any sort of meaningful size will have to come from debt. But given what we've seen here, that would be tough to do or, at least, very expensive.

As long as you own PFE for the dividend, its leverage situation shouldn't be a bother. FCF is far more relevant to the dividend discussion and that metric is fine; it is the cost of debt against PFE's ability to earn returns from it that is worrisome. As such, I expect PFE to remain flat at best in the foreseeable future but if you're a dividend investor, that should give you a chance to reinvest proceeds at the current 3.6% yield over and over again. Perhaps PFE's financing situation isn't such a bad thing after all for some. I just wouldn't expect any miracles from a stock price appreciation perspective given the levers PFE can pull are few and far between partially as a result of its debt situation.

