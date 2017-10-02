Investors Maintain Their Faith In Southern Company

Short-term, the stock is safe although the stock can still have downward surprises in the future.

By any measurement, Southern Company (SO) has had a rough couple of months yet, despite several news items that might have caused investors to move away from the stock, Southern Company stock actually outperformed its sector and gained 1.8% in September.

As a comparison, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLU) dropped 3.2% in September, while Southern Company’s peers, NextEra Energy (NEE) and Duke Energy (DUK), declined 2.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

With changes in prices come changes in the dividend yields. Despite the monthly gain in stock price, Southern Company’s dividend yield of 4.72% remains the highest among large electric utilities and compares favorably with XLU’s 3.21% yield.

Southern Company stock price and volume, September 2017

Headwinds during the month

Macro pressures

Utility stock prices dropped in September as the sector considered the consequences of the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. While leaving interest rates unchanged, the Fed indicated it may still raise its benchmark rates that currently stand at 1% to 1.25%.

Higher interest rates are seen as negatively affecting the utility sector, whose dividends are often seen as bond substitutes.

The other macro event was the Trump administration’s plans for tax reforms with the belief that the reforms will re-invigorate the economy and stoke inflation pressures.

At the end of the month, the Treasury’s 10-year note climbed to 2.339%, its highest yield in six months.

While most utility stock prices fell to these pressures, Southern Company was the outstanding exception, possibly due to its higher-than-average dividend yield.

Southern Company-specific pressures

Investors chose to overlook a series of issues affecting Southern Company subsidiaries in September, which could have derailed the stock.

Kemper

Mississippi Power continues to be locked in conflict with state regulators over who should pay for losses related to the failed Kemper gasification project.

The company wants ratepayers to pick up part of the $6 billion in losses, while Public Utilities Staff, which are separate from the state’s Public Service Commission, want the company to bear the full loss.

Talks between the staff and the company broke down in September with a status hearing expected in October. Associated Press has reported that Mississippi Power is lining up political friends to oppose the staff’s recommendations.

Plant Vogtle

While most of the problems related to Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4 were known prior to September, a new wrinkle has been introduced in the bankruptcy hearings related to Westinghouse Electric.

At the end of September, attorneys for Westinghouse asked the Federal bankruptcy judge to prevent Georgia Power from terminating its construction contract with Westinghouse.

Westinghouse argues that its filing for bankruptcy did not imply that it had abandoned the contract, as Georgia Power contends, and is challenging Georgia Power’s right to reassign the work to other contractors.

In addition, fallout from SCANA Corporation (SCG) and Santee Cooper’s decision to shut down construction of their nuclear plant project in South Carolina threaten to spill over into considerations about Plant Vogtle.

Since both plants were being built by Westinghouse using the same AP1000 reactors, the continuing bad publicity coming out of South Carolina may influence decisions about Vogtle.

Georgia media outlets have produced very few news articles about the ongoing criminal investigation in South Carolina, or about speculations that SCANA Energy may have to declare bankruptcy to escape from numerous lawsuits, but it is difficult to say whether Georgia Power will be able to keep negative perceptions about South Carolina’s problems away from itself.

Hurricane Irma

While Hurricane Irma was only a tropical storm by the time it hit Georgia, Georgia Power says that costs to restore service after the storm exceeded $120 million.

Some ratepayers in the state vow to resist having Georgia Power customers pick up these costs, as would normally be the case.

Adding to the tension, some Georgia Power customers in DeKalb County, a large suburb of Atlanta, felt the utility was slow in restoring power after the storm and complained to their political leaders.

This perception of poor service may spill over into views towards future rate requests and how the Georgia Public Service Commission treats the future of Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4 now under construction but with still large cost overruns and years of delay.

Investors still supportive of Southern Company

Despite these problems, investors continue to have faith in Southern Company’s future.

On September 29, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry an additional $3.7 billion in loan guarantees to the owners of Plant Vogtle on top of the $8.3 billion in loan guarantees already provided by DOE. The move was generally regarded as an act of support the Southern Company by the Federal government.

Currently, among professional stock analysts, Southern Company is seen as a Strong Buy by 4, while 7 have it as a Hold and 2 show it as Sell.

Since the end of August, the stock has risen from $48.26 to $49.14 per share.

Short-term, Southern Company stock looks like a solid bet. It is still subject to macroeconomic factors facing all utilities – a sudden overall drop in the market, or a sudden jump in interest rates – but beyond those factors, its enticing dividend yield will support its price.

Longer term, the next key step will be in February when the Georgia Public Service Commission meets to decide the fate of Units 3 & 4. So far, commissioners have been making favorable sounds towards supporting completion of the two units.

For investors, there are definitely risks in Southern Company stock, but a generous dividend and Southern Company’s proven success at having state public service commissions acquiesce to their rate requests means that investors’ faith in the company remains strong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.