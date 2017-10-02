Bank Of America: Trump's Tax Plan Is Pure Upside

Bank of America's (BAC) stock continues to surge on renewed hopes President Trump's corporate tax plan will get pushed through by the end of the year. While I'm a little skeptical of that happening, Bank of America's stock is a good buy regardless. Even with the surge in the stock price over the last year, I still consider Bank of America attractively valued and the best choice relative to the other big bank stocks. With a forward P/E of 11.79, great credit quality, and a positive macroeconomic environment, there's still plenty of room for upside.

Bank of America Operating Snapshot

The main thing to pay attention to when looking at Bank of America's income statement is the vast improvement in their profit margin. Revenue has mostly been flat since 2012, but profit margins have steadily improved year-over-year. Basically, overhead has been reduced across all operating units and a cleaner credit portfolio has resulted in less charge-offs. Revenue is lower today than before the recession, but these improvements have allowed profits to return to a similar level.

Source: Bank of America public filings

Loan Growth & Credit Quality

There's few better things for a bank than an increasing loan portfolio and improving credit quality. In particular, Bank of America has greatly improved its credit quality over the last 5 years. Allowance for credit losses, non-performing loans, and net charge-offs continue to trend downwards. Basically, banks want to keep net charge-offs below 1%. If a bank can keep this percentage below 0.5%, that's excellent and means there's lots of money to be made.

An Increasing Interest Rate Environment Should Boost Future Income

As the American economy continues to improve, interest rates should continue increasing slowly as they have over the last couple of years. If that occurs, it will be very positive for Bank of America's business. Not only will new loan originations make more money, but this will also have positive effects for investment banking too. What's also reassuring is that interest rates are still near rock-bottom levels, so there's little downside here. Either rates will grow and Bank of America will greatly benefit, or they will just stagnate, which would be fine as well.

US Real Interest Rate data by YCharts

President Trump's Tax Plan

The current statutory corporate tax rate is 35%, which President Trump has promised to drastically reduce to 15%. Most corporations pay a far lower effective tax rate than 35%, but that's not true for most American banks. Lenders like Bank of America operate the majority of their business in America and typically have fewer deductions to utilize.

While I think lowering the corporate tax rate all the way down to 15% is a bit of pipe dream, I do believe lowering it to 20% or 25% is possible. Over the last 4 fiscal years, Bank of America's effective tax rate averaged approximately 29%, so significant savings are possible. Bank of America would have recorded an additional $2.2 billion in net income during fiscal year 2016, which would be a 12% increase in profits.

A Commitment to Returning Capital to Shareholders

Bank of America's annual dividend yield is only at 1.89%, but this is likely to steadily increase over the next couple of years. Bank of America cut their quarterly dividend from $0.64/share to $0.01/share during the financial crisis. However, payments started increasing again back in 2014, but are only at $0.12/share. Don't forget that Bank of America's profits are now back to pre-recession levels, so there's plenty of room for growth. This is also indicated by the low payout ratio in the table below.

Bank of America has also returned a significant amount of capital to shareholders from a share buyback program, which has amounted to approximately $11 billion over the last 4.5 years. In particular, almost $5 billion has been repurchased so far this year, which is an indicator that management views the stock as attractively valued.

Bank of America Trades at a Discount Relative to Peers

Bank of America's multiples trade at a discount across the board. What I like most is that Bank of America has the lowest PEG ratio out of the big 4 banks and also has a very attractive price/book ratio that's near 1x.

Market Cap, Forward P/E, PEG Ratio, Price/Book, Price/Sales and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

Conclusion

Over the last year, Bank of America's stock has increased by 62%, which is largely thanks to Trump getting elected. The prospects of looser banking regulation and lower corporate taxes have been a boon for financial stocks. There could also be additional upside given interest rates will likely continue slowly increasing. With that being said, I consider all those political and macroeconomic factors as strictly upside. Bank of America's stock is attractively valued without any of that materializing. It's taken many years, but Bank of America has come out of the financial crisis better than ever. Revenues are not has high as they once were, but operating overhead has been streamlined and the credit quality of the loan portfolio is of excellent. This makes now a great time to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.