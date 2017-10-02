Nike Bull Case Undeterred

The upcoming analyst day provides a catalyst to expand upon new technologies and an opportunity to provide a clear pathway to double-digit earnings growth in the long term.

The issues Nike is seeing should be considered short term in nature, with a lot to be excited about in 2019 and beyond.

NOTE: This article is an update and should be read as a supplement to my original article published on 6/20 (found here).

Nike (NKE) reported a low-quality1Q:18 EPS beat of $0.09 primarily due to a 1.5% decrease to SG&A dollars (which were still up ~11% on a 2-year basis). 2Q guidance implies a range of ~$0.35-$0.42 vs. $0.53 consensus. For the full year, management took down the gross margin guidance to down 50-100bps from the previous guidance of down to 50bps, costing about $0.10 to the full year guidance. The new guidance implies a range of ~$2.20-$2.50 vs. the previous guidance implying $2.30-$2.60 and consensus of $2.41.

The conversation today (and for the better part of this year) seems to revolve around the pricing pressures in the North American market. This was apparent when I first wrote this idea in June, and seems to be a greater concern now (about $0.10 more of a concern than it was after the 4Q:17 release). To me, this isn’t “new” or even a significant cause for concern (I was actually surprised they only guided GMs down 50bps after the last release, so right now, we’re sitting about where I originally expected us to be from a guidance perspective).

Regarding the highly promotional North American retail market, NKE is tightening its MAP policy (Minimum Advertised Price) and is working to normalize the environment. NKE is also vibrant with its channel shifting and product innovations to stay ahead of the game and industry dynamics. Also, North American wholesale is less than a third of the total business (and shrinking) and this seems to be the stumbling block making investors feel uneasy? If that is the major concern, I still favor the NKE long/Under Armour (UAA) short pair.

My question regarding these fears and the valuation in the low $50s is simple; then what? Then what happens after this year? This was essentially my entire thesis in my original pitch and the narrative I attempted to paint is forming as I expected. What happens after 2018? You’re left with a company with a $700mm transactional FX headwind (~$0.35 to EPS) behind them.

You have a company on the forefront of innovation and embarking on a channel shift initiative that should help grow EBIT dollars in the double-digit range over the next ~3-5 years or so. From a valuation perspective, I think it’s important to look out past the FY18 estimate, and consider FY19 and beyond (consider >$3 by FY20 as a valuation input, and keep in mind they should continue to grow EBIT double digits and have an ROIC >30%).

We’ll get more information about the next earnings pathway at the upcoming investor day in late October (where they’ll probably take down the $50bn 2020 revenue target, which again I’m fine with as long as the double-digit earnings algorithm remains intact). We should get more color on the Consumer Direct Offense and some quantitative color and its impact to mid-high teens EBIT margins.

From a qualitative standpoint, we should get more color around new flyknit offerings, new apparel technology, and the new flyleather shoe. With the Investor day on the brink, and numbers taken down to a more reasonable level considering the environment, I’m completely comfortable advocating NKE as a long with a $65 price target. So in summary, nothing’s changed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.