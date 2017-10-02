A Perfect Storm Of Bullish Catalysts Could Take Oil To $60 By Year-End

This, in turn, should result in year-end inventories potentially 50 million barrels smaller than the EIA forecasts. These inventory levels have been historically associated with $60 oil.

The EIA's latest Short-Term Energy Outlook revealed something initially discouraging for bulls — projected December 2017 U.S. commercial crude inventories of 475 million barrels, 5 million barrels above current levels. In other words, if the EIA is right, oil's rally is likely capped. Fortunately, I believe the EIA could be around 50 million barrels off on this figure, which, as I will demonstrate, leaves year-end inventories at a level relative to the 5-year average that supports (at least temporarily) an oil price near $60.

Looking at the August STEO Report

In August, the EIA made some key revisions from their July STEO report. On the bullish side, they took down U.S. production for every month from September to December significantly (with December coming in at 9.69 mmbpd vs. 9.79 mmbpd). They also hiked refinery runs from November and December, although September and October were adversely affected from the hurricanes. The chart below indicates the difference between the August and July STEO reports:

Production Net Imports Refinery Runs September -92,794.00 -1,062,791.00 -1,605,060.00 October -84,824.00 121,681.00 -40,520.00 November -133,166.00 306,392.00 38,410.00 December -96,105.00 238,159.00 83,390.00

Source: EIA STEO, Adam Mancini. Units in BPD.

It is clear that while the EIA took down U.S. production significantly for the September-December period in their August STEO, they also took down refinery runs and increased net imports (for October-December). This is partially why, despite the change in production, the EIA sees year-end inventories at 475 million barrels, which is basically exactly where they saw year-end inventories in their July STEO report.

I believe the EIA's key error is in the net import as well as the refinery run categories, and both of these should prove to be more bullish over the coming months. The EIA's figures for September refinery runs are already off — they see refinery runs averaging only 14.86 million bpd. So far, they have averaged 15.14 million bpd, with last week's refinery runs surging to 16.2 million bpd as refineries resumed normal operations after Harvey. The final week of September should see similar figures.

Refinery Runs Should Outperform

September is already better than the EIA anticipated for refinery runs, and the remainder of the year should surprise significantly as well, driven mostly by the lingering effects of Harvey.

Prior to Harvey, gasoline and distillate implied demand was near record highs, but refinery runs also remained at record highs. As a result, while gasoline and distillate inventories have been trending downward YTD, they still remained fairly elevated and close to abnormally high 2016 levels:

Source: TD Securities

The concern with these elevated inventory levels is that after Labour Day when demand typically falls, inventories could start to move higher should refinery utilization remain strong, which could in turn reduce crack spreads further and result in reductions in refinery demand.

Harvey corrected this issue. As clear from the charts above, distillate inventories are now below the 5-year average, and gasoline inventories are close. In addition, refinery crack spreads have spiked:

Source: Scotiabank

This is a good sign for future demand, and refinery runs should remain higher than the EIA is expecting going forward since stock re-building is needed. It is important to note that distillates are still used as heating oil, and tight stocks heading into winter will need to be met by strong refinery runs to prevent inventories from getting too low.

As I previously mentioned, the EIA's August STEO has already been significantly off on September's refinery runs, with runs likely to average 15.2 for September. This adjustment alone would take around 10 million barrels off the EIA's projected year-end inventories of 475 million barrels. I believe adjustments to the October-November period could also take off an additional 10 million barrels.

Net Imports Will Likely Be Less Than The EIA Expects

Another effect of Harvey (although this was happening before) was the widening of the Brent-WTI spread. The spread remains above $5, which drove crude exports to a record 1.49 million bpd last week. A spread over $4 makes longer trips to Asia more economical, and according to a recent Wall Street Journal article, a record of 10 supertankers are expected to be loaded next month.

The end result is that Energy Aspects anticipates exports hitting a record 1.3 million bpd for the remainder of the year. Despite this, EIA's August STEO revised up net imports for October through December (now anticipating 6.24 mmbpd in October, 6.4 mmbpd in November, and 6.22 mmbpd in December). It is difficult to see how these numbers hold with elevated exports unless there is a substantial increase in imports.

Saudi Arabia (the second largest importer to the U.S.) has indicated it plans on cutting exports to the U.S. to under 600,000 bpd in October. This is down from September's average of 715,000 bpd so far. With 600,000 bpd Saudi exports, it's safe to assume total OPEC imports would come in at 2.6 million bpd or less. If you assume the remaining U.S. imports averaged what they have since June going forward, and factor in 1.3 million bpd of exports, net imports would come in at 6 million bpd. If this is where net imports averaged from October-December (and assuming September net imports average 6.2 mmbpd, what they are currently tracking at), it would translate into an average 90,000 bpd lower net imports than what the EIA sees in their August STEO for the September to December period. This would work out to about 10.5 million barrels smaller inventory levels than the EIA's anticipated 475 million barrels for December 2017.

Where does this leave oil prices?

Simply looking at the adjustments I made above to net imports and refinery runs, the EIA's inventories would be 31 million barrels lower than they currently anticipate, or a total 444 million barrels in inventory at year-end. I suspect this is a very conservative number, with further downgrades to U.S. production taking it closer to 425 million barrels. Being conservative though, 444 million barrel crude inventories in December 2017 would be 72 million barrels above the 5-year average. As evident in the below chart, this could (and has) support $60 oil:

Source: Adam Mancini, EIA.

You may note from the chart above that 72 million barrels above the 5-year average has also been associated with $40 oil, but it is important to note that most of the prices below the trend line were associated with a period of rising inventories (and horrific sentiment), as opposed to the current trend of falling inventories which leads to bullish sentiment. The prices around the red dot (where my current year-end prediction lies) were associated with the May-June 2015 period that saw crude inventories briefly plunge over 15 million barrels relative to the 5-year average.

My plan to capture any rally into year-end is to wait for a pullback in oil prices to the $49-$50 level, at which point I will add a long position in the United States Oil Fund (USO). Oil is currently overbought according to the Relative Strength Index (the indicator in the bottom panel below), and when the RSI has reached its current level, a pullback has been the high probability trade.

Source: Adam Mancini

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.