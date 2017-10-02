Natural Gas Price Drop Presents An Excellent Buying Opportunity

The sell-off fueled by near-term bearishness is an opportunity to take on bullish winter exposure.

Welcome to the buy the dip edition of Natural Gas Daily!

For all of last week, traders fretted over the lack of "obvious" trading opportunities in the market. The low volatility we saw last wasn't going to last, and we are starting to see some firework take place today.

The sell-off today was fueled from two things.

Weather for the middle of October looks unsupportive and; Implied balance for 10/6 week was much worse than we expected.

To give you an idea, the implied balance was worse than we expected by ~2 Bcf/d! That's right, and as a result, we had to revise higher 10/6 week by more than 20 Bcf! The only time we had to do a revision like this in 2017.

Shoulder season estimates are very volatile. A slight change in weather could see storage injections fluctuate considerably. And because of the lower correlation to weather related demand drivers, we are at the whims of what physical balances come in on a daily basis.

Nevertheless, this sell-off has not only pushed November contracts below $3/MMBtu to $2.90/MMBtu, but it has also dragged lower the entire curve. In our premium Natural Gas Fundamentals report today to subscribers, we wrote that the traders are finding this sell-off as a good opportunity to load up on winter exposure.

What's interesting is that although October balance might be a bit bearish, it's not going to impact storage much if at all. We have end of injection (11/3) at 3.8 Tcf, and given that we have 10/27 week storage forecast now, here's how we see storage developing.

PointLogic energy analysts recently gave a presentation in New York City. The gist of the talk was that gas demand for winter 2017/2018 will exceed the demand we saw in polar vortex 2013/2014.

For those that have followed our commentary on natural gas, this shouldn't have been a surprise either. The structural deficit in the market over the last 6-months have been ~1.44 Bcf/d, and because of the higher structural demand (gas exports), winter storage is going to be very tight if we just get a normal winter.

But as most of our "long-time" followers may remember, this was the same thesis going into winter 2016/2017. Structural deficit last year was 3 Bcf/d, but the warmest winter over the last 4-decades put a stop to that with storage finishing winter at 2 Tcf.

Well, the story this time around is the same.

Taking a step back, because today's sell-off was predominantly motivated by bearish balances in October, traders saw the opportunity to take advantage of the indiscriminate selling along the curve. Interestingly, this is the exact opposite of what we saw last year when speculators piled in on the long side at the end of September even as fundamentals turned bearish (e.g. bearish weather forecast).

While the sell-off today makes sense for prompt given the fundamental backdrop, the severity of the sell-off across winter contracts makes very little sense.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.