Where The Money Is In The Electric Vehicle Supply Chain: Part I



“No amount of sophistication is going to allay the fact that all your knowledge is about the past and all your decisions are about the future.” — Ian E. Wilson

1. Introduction

That the electric vehicle, aka, EV, is the future of personal automobile technology seems to be a foregone conclusion by now. EVs, e.g., in the U.S., have grown at a 32% CAGR over the past four years (see here). It is predicted by IEA that the EV stock may reach 9-20 million by 2020 and 40-70 million by 2055. Because the pace of technology adoption is quickening (Fig. 1), it is not completely outlandish to assume that the adoption of EV will happen in the lifetime of our generation. The year of 2017 may end up in history as the inflection point for automobile electrification. Evy Hambro, the manager of BlackRock World Mining Fund, went further by saying:

“The biggest theme over the next 10 or 15 years of investing is going to be getting right the transition away from the combustion vehicle towards EVs.”

Fig. 1. The pace of technology adoption in the U.S., after Blackrock (see here).

As investors, would we rather ride the coattails of this secular trend or be blasé about it? The answer may seem obvious, but it took a come-around for us to get here. We must admit that, because we have maintained large positions in the oil patch as of late, we subconsciously defended our oil long thesis against any arguments against it and that, due to that biased defense, we have been looking at the buzz about EVs with some suspicion, which prevented us from recognizing earlier the budding trend of automobile electrification. We often take the opposing view in face of a groupthink, but the EV emergence is more of a consensus (which is right) than a conventional wisdom (which is specious). It's good contrariness to disapprove of what is wrong but a bad one to oppose what is right.

As the saying goes, if you can't beat them, join them. To that end, there are three more questions to ask:

Firstly, are we late to the game? From the fact that EVs only account for 0.16% of global motor vehicles on the road as of 2016 (see here and here), it seems that we are still in the first inning. As the market share of EVs expands to, say, 1.6%, 16%, or 26%, a ten-, 100-, or 160-bagger is supposed to be had. Being near the bottom of the S-shaped adoption curve (Fig. 1), one cannot help but think about the materialization of the nearly unlimited headroom. After all, it is like investing with John D. Rockefeller in the oil industry's infancy when a barrel of oil changed hands at $0.50, rather than throwing money at Mark G. Papa to make a cyclical play in the mature oil patch hoping the oil price to possibly appreciate from $50/bo to, say, $100/bo at most.

Secondly, so this is this easy money to make, isn't it? Of course, it is not. There is a multi-segment supply chain in the EV industry with hundreds of participants with varying economic characteristics. The majority of these participating companies will make below-average profits. Some will lose money and may go bankrupt. Only a few businesses in certain segments can make above-average profits. There will be business cycles to complicate investing, even if an especially profitable business has been selected. All of these will be discussed in some detail below.

Thirdly, what is the timeframe like in entering and exiting the EV trend play? As will be discussed below, the best entry opportunities will still pop up from time to time in the next few years. We are not advocating an immediate divestment of the oil positions that we currently hold because, in the medium term, our carefully chosen portfolio of oil names is still considered to offer the best risk-reward profile available in the stock market. However, at some point in the next few years, when these notoriously cyclical stocks, propelled by rising oil prices, reached their projected price targets, we will have to exit from them. The capital raised thereby, we are mulling, may be deployed to the theme of the budding automobile electrification trend, which we think will be in full swing over next couple of decades.

Without further ado, let's conduct an overview of the EV industry, hoping to locate the most promising segment of the EV supply chain, in preparation for the launch of a series of bottom-up research projects on individual companies in the EV space.

2. The EV supply chain

The EV supply chain process involves seven segments, namely mining for raw materials (LIT), manufacturing battery cells, assembling battery packs, EV integrating and manufacturing, EV sales, EV recharging and services, and recycling EV components, especially the batteries (Fig. 2). We must point out that the same supply chain is operative for decentralized power storage applications as well, the rise of which is a parallel trend running alongside that of automobile electrification. These two uptrends both compete for the same or similar raw materials and helps each other in scaling-up in the battery manufacturing and recycling factories.

Fig. 2. The supply chain of the electric vehicle, author's own chart.

Table 1. The economic description of EV supply chain segments, author's table.

We find that the economics of some segments may determine the absence of a sustainable competitive advantage. The EV manufacturing segment tends to receive a lot of attention, with some of its participants, e.g., Tesla (TSLA), being Wall Street darlings. However, lessons learned from the ICE automobiles may indicate that, in the long run, free entry will help make high profitability impossible. This was eloquently explained by Greenwald et al.:

"If no forces interfere with the process of entry by competitors, profitability will be driven to levels at which efficient firms earn no more than a 'normal' return on their invested capital. It is barriers to entry, not differentiation by itself, that creates strategic opportunities."

Even brands as strong in people's mind as Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY) cannot build an economic moat to secure high profitability (see here). One also may find a sustainable competitive advantage to be elusive for the segments of battery packing and EV recharging and services, the former having weak negotiating power against suppliers and customers, the latter being an un-franchised infrastructure business.

In three segments, i.e., battery cell manufacturing, EV sales, and battery recycling, some competitive advantage can be attained.

The manufacturing of battery cells, as part of the parts supplying group (see endnote 1), is where the advance of battery technology occurs. Years of heavy investment in R&D has created intellectual properties, which render protection for the IP owner's hold of EV manufacturers, which in many cases leads to the formation of long-term supply alliances. However, new battery technology may disrupt the oligopoly enjoyed by the entrenched players in this space, including BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), LG Chemical (OTCPK:LGCLF), Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY), and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY).

The car dealerships already exist for most EV manufacturers with the exception of new entrants such as Tesla and can prove to be highly profitable especially when the models carried attract a swarm of buyers.

Battery recycling may eventually wind up to become a big business. It does something disgusting yet requires chemical engineering know-how. It can be a wonderful business, to the tone of the business of Waste Management (WM) (see here). We think that the battery cell manufacturers such as BASF or Panasonic may vertically integrate into this domain and become dominant players.

The suppliers of critical raw materials for battery cells hold strategic chokepoints in the EV supply chain. We will focus on this segment below.

3. The Li-ion battery

In EVs, the batteries are what matter the most, being the most expensive and the heaviest single component (Fig. 3). Batteries consist of the cathode, the anode, and the electrolyte. Battery technology progressed through the use of different metals (Fig. 4); rechargeable batteries have evolved over the years from lead acid (Gaston Plante in 1859), via nickel–cadmium (1899) and nickel–metal hydride (i.e., NiMH, the mid-1980s), to lithium-ion (1977 with commercialization in 1991) (Fig. 5).

Although the current cathode technology has gravitated toward using lithium transition metal oxide as the cathode material, various transition metals are being used in commercial batteries, ranging from cobalt, via nickel, to manganese and iron phosphide, in the order of falling cost, resulting in a range of batteries with varying stability, specific energy, specific power, and costs. Recently a research breakthrough at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory seems to imply that lithium-excess cathode material can deliver about 50% higher energy density than the current cathode materials in commercial Li-ion batteries, thus opening the path to the next generation of Li-ion battery with substantially higher energy density yet less use of expensive cobalt (Fig. 6).

Graphite has been traditionally used as the anode material, while other materials including lithium titanate, hard carbon, and tin-cobalt alloy are also used. Recently, scientists have been attempting to use silicon in the next generation anode technology (see here).

Electrolytes in lithium-ion batteries consist of lithium salts, such as LiPF 6 , LiBF 4 or LiClO 4 in an organic solvent liquid, such as ethylene carbonate, dimethyl carbonate, and diethyl carbonate. Recent studies have been carried out to use solid-state electrolyte to replace the liquid electrolyte to eliminate the overheating problem (e.g., here).



Fig. 3. Batteries in EV, modified after UL and weatherimagery.

Fig. 4. Development of lithium batteries from 1970 through 2015, showing the cost (left axis in blue ) and gravimetric energy density (right axis in red) of Li-ion batteries following their commercialization by Sony in 1991. Also shown in gray and referring to the right axis are the gravimetric energy densities of Li- or LiAl-metal anode batteries against four cathodes, which were withdrawn from the market due to safety concerns or market appeal. After this source.

Fig. 5. History of battery technology, after upsbatterycenter.com (see here).

Fig. 6. Berkeley Lab researchers uncovered the role of oxygen oxidation in Lithium-excess cathodes of various types, after the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The holy grail for battery makers is the lithium-air, aka, Lithium O 2 , battery technology, which eliminates overheating problem and may provide a quantum leap in the specific energy, with a theoretical specific energy of 3.5 kWh/kg, which is only 1/30 of the present-day Li-ion batteries and right there with gasoline when battery total weight is taken into consideration. It would make it possible to drive EVs for 400 miles on a single charge using a battery pack that weighs barely 1/5 of the cumbersome EV batteries of today, thus posing a real threat to ICE automobiles and jolting EVs to widespread adoption (see here) (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. Lithium-ion battery roadmap and nanotechnology, after here.

Fig. 8. Chemical elements needed in lithium-ion batteries, modified after sciencenote.

In summary, the current Li-ion technology requires raw materials including lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite, but one may not find much less use of cobalt and graphite in the next-generation batteries for better performance and lower costs (Fig. 8).

Driven by the advance of battery technology, mass production, and supply chain maturation, the price of Li-ion batteries, in cell or pack, has been falling in a swift yet steady manner. The price of the average Li-ion battery pack has fallen over 80% since 2010 to levels below $200/kWh; it is projected to approach $100/kWh by 2020 (Fig. 9).

Battery cells are either produced in-house by EV assemblers themselves as in the $5 billion "Gigafactory 1" of Tesla (TSLA) or by OEM suppliers such as BASF, LG Chemical, Samsung SDI, and Panasonic.

Fig. 9. Average battery pack price (upper panel) compiled from data sourced from here (2009), here and here ;(2010 to 2016), and here.(2017 mid-year figure and 2020E projected figure), with projected cost benefits from manufacturing, supply chain, technology and yields after here.

