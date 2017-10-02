Where The Money Is In The Electric Vehicle Supply Chain: Part II

“The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas as in escaping from old ones.”－John Maynard Keynes

4. The miners

4.1. The mining cycles

Among the EV supply chain participants, the raw material suppliers, or the mining companies, are particularly interesting from an investment point of view. The mining industry is one of the oldest since the dawn of civilization. So long as Homo sapiens exists, this backbone industry will continue to provide essential raw materials to the human society. The intellectual properties as those developed by the battery makers may be rendered useless by the advance of technology, with the Kodak films being a case in point. In contrast, mineral resources in a mining pit can only be exhausted by excavation and will never become obsolete. Furthermore, mineral resources deplete as excavation goes on, leading to a natural appreciation of reserves yet to produce. Therefore, the intrinsic value of the miners receives solid backing from the asset value. The miners typically hold long-term, exclusive mineral rights to exploit their mineral reserves and resources. If the minerals are of rare types and in short supply, the mineral rights will accord the miners a pricing power and consequently high profitability.

Due to the unique mineral resources development cycle and the long lead time from exploration to production, the mining stocks inevitably undergo pronounced boom and bust cycles. History shows that, when a novel use for a minor element emerges, demand spikes ahead of supply, driven by fears of a global shortage, fueled by the slow-paced mining cycle. While the industrial consumers of the element develop more efficient ways to use the element, new production from the mining projects approved during the price spike finally come online, which combine to result in an oversupply, which pushes the price down. Then, a new equilibrium will develop between global supply and demand. Such commodity price cycles, once in a while, offer investors great entry opportunities at incredible levels of undervaluation, which never fail to reverse to the mean (Fig. 10). In addition, the miners dance to their own tone which is usually asynchronous to the macro economy, making investors in the mining stocks a diversification benefit for free. As Jeremy Grantham said, "We believe the case for investing in resource equities is compelling. Historically, investors in resource equities have enjoyed strong returns, along with diversification and inflation protection benefits. Investors in resource equities also gain exposure to global growth and potential commodity price appreciation."

Fig. 10. The mineral resources development cycle and life cycle of a mining project, modified after Harazz.

4.2. The EV minerals

As discussed above, the materials that are essential to today's EV batteries include lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite (Fig. 11). The active cathode materials made mainly of these mining products and purchased parts account for nearly 50% of battery costs at both the cell and pack levels (see here).

Fig. 11. The commodities in perspective, modified after visualcapitalist.

4.2.1. Lithium

Lithium is the least dense element in the alkali metal group (Fig. 8). Its chemical property makes it uniquely qualified to be used in high-specific-energy rechargeable batteries. As we discussed above in the Li-ion battery section, its position in the future battery technology seems secure. Therefore, in the long term, it is advisable to establish a position in lithium miners (LIT).

In a related article (see here), we concluded that there are plenty of lithium reserves to satisfy the demand for many years, that the current production capacity ramp-up scramble is driven by fear of missing the price spike and greed for sharing a bigger slice of the incredible growth of demand. However, it may lead to a huge excess of production capacity in 2018-2019, which may cause a recession in the lithium mining space following the pricking of the lithium bubble. Such a recession may be a serious risk to those who indiscriminately speculate on the junior lithium explorers but can be a great opportunity for the prudent value investors to build up a position in the low-cost producers. In other words, we have to come up with a strategy to establish a position in the high-quality miners at incredibly low prices while in the meantime sidestepping the potholes. To that end, it is necessary to examine the competitive landscape to identify the potential investment targets.

4.2.1.1. The big four

The lithium production industry can be described as an oligopoly with four giants dominating approximately 90% of the world's lithium supply, which are SQM (SQM), Albemarle (ALB), FMC (FMC), and Tianqi of China. Except for Tianqi, whose advantage lies in a privileged access to the Chinese market, SQM, Albemarle, and FMC all hold giant lithium salar operations from which they produce at the lowest costs in the world (Fig. 5).

Among the four majors, SQM seems to have historically played a role of the industry leader. An industry leader takes it as its responsibility to use pricing actions to discipline fellow market participants and fend off aspirant entrants into the industry (see here), which is exactly what SQM had done. In the late-1990s, just when the lithium prices approached the point to make lithium ore mining economically viable, SQM flooded the market, dropped prices from $4,000/ton down to $1,400/ton, effectively slaughtering the aspirant new producers. In October 2009, when Bolivia started to think about developing its vast lithium resources, SQM again reduced prices by 20% while raising production capacity by 40,000 tons per year (see here). It is thus a bit uncharacteristic for the lithium giant to have sat on hands for long and watched numerous new entrants encroach on what it considers to be home turf this time around.

4.2.1.2. The second tier miners

Driven by strong global lithium demand, a great number of new lithium mining start-ups appeared in the past few years. Of these emerging players, some have progressed beyond the highly-uncertain exploration stage and are in the appraisal, development, or production stage hence worth considering as investment vehicles (Table 3). Most of these companies are lithium pure play.

Table 4 lists the major salt lakes in the world. Among them, those with high lithium content (Fig. 12) are concentrated in the Lithium Triangle of South America (Fig. 13). Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) leads the second-tier pack with first lithium production, in partnership with Toyota Tsusho (OTC:TYHOY) and Jujuy provincial government concern JEMSE. Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDF) is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz project in Argentina in a joint venture with SQM. Lithium Power International (ASX: LPI) joined hands with Minera Salar Blanco and Li3 Energy in appraising the Salar de Maricunga project in Chile.

Table 3. The second-tier lithium miners, author's compilation based on company filings and releases.

Table 4. Major salt lakes with lithium contents shown, after here.

Fig. 13. Lithium grade of salt lakes, after Lithium Power International presentation of December 2016.

Fig. 12. The Lithium Triangle, after Li3 Energy presentation of October 2016.

In parallel with brine lithium extraction, there are three pegmatite mines that were brought onstream, namely, Greenbushes, Mt. Marion, and Mt. Cattlin, all in Australia. Two of these newly productive mines were developed by the second-tier miners, i.e., Neometals (OTCPK:RDRUY) and Galaxy (OTCPK:GALXF). Three mines are currently being developed, including the giant Pilgangoora mine in Australia separately by Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) and Altura (OTCPK:ALTAF) and Whabouchi by Nemaska (OTCQX:NMKEF) (Fig. 13).

Fig. 13. Global hard-rock lithium resources, after Pilbara Minerals presentation of May 2017.

A discussion of the junior lithium explorers goes beyond the scope of this article. We will leave them to another time, except pointing out that a few of them are some of the most innovative lithium players. Take Pure Energy Minerals (OTCQB:PEMIF), which in cooperation with Tenova Group's Bateman Advanced Technologies, is reportedly pioneering a new method of brine extraction that boasts higher lithium recovery, less weather dependence, and lower capital needs (see here).

4.2.1.3. The lithium play

Lithium is the new oil. This seems to be a foregone conclusion, although it may not mean that the demise of oil is around the corner. The match between oil and lithium may well play out like this: the demand for oil and that for lithium will grow side by side for a few more decades before lithium finally edges out. During this process, both will experience their respective business cycles. However, from a tiny base, lithium will grow at a much higher rate than oil. This is because the demand for lithium is being driven by two powerful secular trends, i.e., global automobile electrification and decentralized power storage application. To those of us who have been used to agonize over whether oil demand is going up 1% or 1.2%, a 15% CAGR of lithium demand growth can be really refreshing. A century ago, when the world's richest man hails from the oil patch, the young oil industry had grown at that kind of rate as well, but the industry has matured.

It would be a shame if we oil investors for some reason decide to ignore the lithium trend completely. We have honed some special expertise in analyzing businesses which own depleting physical assets, have high capital needs, and operate projects with long lead time from exploration via appraisal and development to production. We have gone through a few oil industry cycles to appreciate the value investing principle of being fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearfully. All of these lessons learned and experience accumulated should be parlayed into any new field that promises high returns, even if that field is said to eventually kill the oil industry.

