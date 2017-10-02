Omega Healthcare: Ready To Rally?

The stock market rallies of 2017 have done little to help those invested in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI), which has been under major selling pressure since the beginning of 2015. But the improving earnings outlook does not entirely support the validity of these bearish moves, and we believe it is time to start building bullish positions in OHI given the growing likelihood that we are now basing for a rally higher. Long strategies here should be viewed as positions that should be very long-term in nature, given the fact that OHI is a strong dividend payer and the demographic shifts over the next several decades will be what ultimately drives most of the gains that are likely to be seen for those holding this elderly living and healthcare REIT. Supremely elevated dividend yields in OHI (currently at more than 8%) will pay investors handsomely to position for the potential turnaround rally in share prices as we head into next year.

On a YTD basis, OHI has posted gains of only 2% while the performance of broader market (as measured by the S&P 500) has progressed at a rate more than six times the size (at roughly 12.5%). But the market's loss is a dividend investor's gain as this lagging activity provides attractive value for those entering into OHI positions at current levels.

Revenue Data: Yahoo Finance

Since 2014, revenues have shown strong and steady increases and this adds to the argument that the short-term declines are ready to give way in favor of the longer-term demographic shifts that will support the Omega Healthcare businesses. With its broad portfolio of assisted living facilities for the elderly, the aging Baby Boomer demographic will provide ample demand for those facilities and their accompanying nursing services. Bearish arguments have centered on the fact that the broader context is characterized by weaker Medicaid/Medicare reimbursements but it is hard to argue with the size of the demographic shifts when taking the long-term view.

The elderly population in the US showed rapid increases throughout the 1900s. But these gains really pale in comparison to the increases that will be developing through the year 2040. This shows that the demand for the facilities owned by Omega Healthcare as one of the primary providers in the industry.

Source: Time.com

But the increased demand is not only supported by the mere population increases. Many specific illnesses have shown rising trends that could even further magnify these numbers, as chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, and hypertension have all become more prevalent on a percentage basis. Over the next several decades, this opens the door to much higher demand for assisted living and nursing facilities for the elderly -- and an improved revenue environment for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

Recent declines in OHI may appear to be extreme if we are assessing the REIT from the short-term perspective. But when we pull farther out to the longer-term views on the monthly charts, these declines seem far less important. These recent declines look much more like a period of consolidation rather than a true uptrend reversal and this stance will remain valid as long as important support levels near 28 remain intact. In contrast, an upside break of 34.95 would confirm that the short-term downtrend has completed and that we are in store for another test of the January 2015 highs above 45. With the current market valuations in place, OHI yields more than 8%, and its annual dividend growth has been consistent at roughly 8%. If the stock is truly bottoming at current levels, this is more than enough incentive to wait for the turnaround as the low-interest rate environment we see now make these types of investments incredibly rare.

What is your position on the Omega Healthcare Investors? We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.