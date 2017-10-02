Not All Oil Producers Are Created Equal

This article presents how I think about volatile oil supply from certain countries.

Libya's oil production can swing by more than 500,000 b/d in short order, which makes forecasting supply very difficult. One analyst, however, has proven more accurate than others.

Bloomberg today reported that Libya’s oil production slumped to a five-month low, which was followed by a force majeure.

As my followers know, I keep a close eye on oil market dynamics as energy prices affect many of my investments.

Libya is at it again

Bloomberg today reported that Libya’s oil production slumped to a five-month low as the North African supplier’s biggest field stopped pumping crude just weeks after re-opening from an earlier unplanned halt. The media outlet added:

The OPEC member’s output dropped to 750,000 barrels a day from 985,000 after an armed group forced workers at the Sharara field to stop pumping [...] Sharara produced about 235,000 barrels a day before the halt, the person said.

If the Sharara field remains shut for one week, this would translate to global oil inventories declining by 1.65 mb more than they would otherwise. This is a significant event, and the magnitude of the significance will depend on how long the oil production at the Sharara field remains disrupted.

Libya's Oil Production Has Risen But Remains Volatile

The following graph from Dennis Coyne's peakoilbarrel.com plots Libya's oil production in the last nearly two decades:

Readers should note that Libya's oil production can swing by more than 500,000 barrels per day in just a few months, which makes predicting Libya's oil supply very difficult.

One analyst that I follow closely on Twitter, however, has predicted Libya's oil production rather accurately thus far in 2017. Readers should note that the following tweet was published in February of 2017, when not many oil analysts were expecting Libya to achieve such a strong production increase from 660,000 b/d in the first quarter.

Time will tell if this analyst's surprising prediction for 4Q17 also proves to be accurate, which would be significant for oil prices.

Risk

Regardless whether Libya's oil production remains at 750,000 b/d for more than a few days, one thing is for certain: oil supply from some countries has proven more volatile than others, and this observation should be incorporated in forecasts.

When I think about potentially higher supply from Libya and Nigeria, I also keep in mind the risk of frequent disruptions. The best method that I can think of how to incorporate potential supply from volatile countries is by assigning a risk factor.

Using Libyan Oil's above forecast, for instance, putting aside the analyst's previous accuracy, I incorporate a 20% haircut to the projected 350,000 b/d supply increase from 3Q17 to 4Q17 just because the source country has proven volatile, resulting in an estimated 280,000 b/d increase being included in my supply model. If a forecaster's previous accuracy has proven less than accurate, then I may increase the haircut accordingly.

Bottom Line

Investors should be mindful of the source of projected increases, the previous accuracy of a forecaster, and place bets accordingly.

