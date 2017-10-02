Southwest Airlines: The Safe Airline?

The stock hasn't proven the best play in this decade nor offers the best value.

The company has been hit by several disasters lately.

For the longest time, Southwest Airlines (LUV) had been the best investment in the airline sector. Other airlines have produced solid returns over the last few years to steal some of the historical halo from Southwest.

The question now is whether Southwest Airlines is the safest bet in the sector as proclaimed by JPMorgan. Should one question this claim based on the events of the last month?

Performance

If one removes the financial crisis and looks at airline returns since the start of 2010, Southwest Airlines is just an average airline. Alaska Air Group (ALK) and Hawaiian Holdings (HA) outperformed the 400% gain of Southwest. United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) only slightly underperformed.

LUV data by YCharts

Seven years of average performance doesn't suggest the stock is the safety bet in the sector anymore.

Disasters

Between the hurricanes that impacted Texas, Florida and the Caribbean and the self-inflicted disasters, everybody should probably realize that all airlines are at risk despite operational performance. To that extent, Southwest Airlines had to cancel 5,000 flights for Q3 as of September 27.

The airline is now only forecasting 3% increase in available seat miles YoY, down from an original expectation of around 4.5% when reporting Q2 results on July 27. Southwest Airlines flew 115,837 flights in August so even what appears a significant amount of canceled flights still didn't prevent the airline from growing capacity.

The bigger impact is that revenue yields are now expected flat to down while the natural disasters drove up costs. Fuel costs are higher and the cost structure is mostly fixed regardless of whether the flights are completed or not.

At the same time, Southwest Airlines saw a similar passenger removal issue as United Airlines back in the spring. The issue is a customer service nightmare that probably won't garner the same attention as the overbooked passenger removed from the United flight, but the problem should question the safety play with Southwest Airlines.

In both cases, Southwest Airlines was susceptible to natural disasters and customer service disasters similar to all of the other airlines. Being the case, should investors really pay a higher valuation for a stock that isn't immune to disasters and hasn't outperformed the other airlines in the last seven years?

As well, Southwest Airlines is the most expensive stock in the group. The airline trades at 15x forward EPS estimates while the sector generally trades substantially lower at below 10x forward numbers.

LUV PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Southwest Airlines isn't a bad choice in the airline sector, but the stock is no longer the safe play. All of the other airlines have strong performances over the last seven years and offer better values while Southwest Airlines isn't immune to the disasters in the sector whether natural or self inflicted.

My recommendation is to look elsewhere for the safe airline play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.