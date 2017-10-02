Investor Neutrality Is Keeping The Bear At Bay

If you're a contrarian investor, you have to feel this is one of most unusual periods in recent memory. Think back to the last time the major averages have made highs on almost a monthly basis without it producing a dramatic spike in bullish sentiment. When you do, you'll be hard pressed to discover a time quite like today.

According to one highly regarded investor sentiment poll, and despite record highs in September, investors are still as noncommittal to the stock market as they've been throughout 2017. This has important implications for the stock market in October, as we'll discuss here.

One of the constant themes of this bull market has been the stubborn refusal of multitudes to believe in the bull's staying power. There is, for instance, a large contingent of value investors who won't buy until they see stock prices retreat from present levels and return to what they consider to be attractive valuations. The problem with this approach is that in waiting for a major market correction, the major decline never comes since there is too much forward momentum - and not enough overcrowded trades - to justify a significant market pullback. Thus the value investors find themselves in the frustrating position of "waiting for Godot" as the bull marches onward without them.

Aside from the lack of interest among value investors, there is a still substantial number who aren't convinced of the bull's tenacity. This group often repeats the mantra that the bull market is "long in the tooth," the inference being that it will soon end. Gone is the vociferous contingent of bears whose ranks swelled the investor sentiment polls during the 2009-2013 period. They've been replaced by the incessantly uncommitted crowd which hasn't yet been converted into bulls, yet who retain at least some exposure to the market. I call them "passionate neutrals" because they seem fixed in their refusal to bow to the bull's strength. They've been burned enough times in past years by selling against the market's relentless upward trend to realize that shorting is a sure road to misery. Yet the painful memories of 2008 are still fresh with them, and they worry that if they jump in the market with both hands now they'll find themselves on the wrong side once again. Therefore they refuse to commit to either side of the market.

A lack of decisive commitment among individual investors is precisely what the latest American Association of Individual Investors sentiment poll reveals. It shows that a plurality of investors polled are currently neutral, 38% to be exact, while only 33% are bullish and 29% are bearish. This reflects a trend which has been underway for much of this year.

Chart created by Clif Droke

It should be pointed out that neutrality itself has little forecast value; within the context of a momentum-driven bull market, however, it carries bullish ramifications. For the lack of enthusiasm among so many individual investors virtually guarantees that stocks aren't in any danger of becoming overbought. This in turn decreases the chances of a meltdown resulting from a surfeit of buyers.

Stubborn neutrality among investors (and would-be investors) also underscores the conservative nature of today's stock market. That's a welcome change from years gone by when a surplus of bullish sentiment often led to blistering market rallies, followed by catastrophic declines. Indeed, a market characterized by too much emotion is vulnerable to exceptional volatility. By contrast, a neutral market bias means investors are devoid of passion, which lends itself to stability. It creates a virtuous cycle where the lack of exuberance makes it easier for stock prices to advance without blowing off and evoking a sharp reversal. A lack of exuberance also lends itself to lower market volatility, which in turn dissuades reckless speculation. Instead, it lends itself to a "boring" environment where equity prices are allowed to advance without attracting too much attention from the fickle crowd.

The great paradox of bull markets is that as the bull ages, they require increasing volatility and market choppiness to attract a fresh influx of investors to keep prices going higher. When smaller, uninformed investors enter the market en masse it only serves to further increase volatility, which eventually paves the way for the eventual demise of the bull. Bull markets like to climb a "wall of worry" where investor expectations aren't high. The bull doesn't thrive on excessive enthusiasm.

As it now stands, this market has nothing to fear from too much investor optimism. With participants continuing to show healthy skepticism toward equities, the bull will enjoy the low volatility environment it has become accustomed to since last year. My outlook for the S&P 500 to finish the fourth quarter above its Q3 (Sept. 30) high remains unchanged in view of the stock market's ideal investor psychology profile. The weekly AAII sentiment poll discussed here has been quite useful in providing confirmation for the bull market in recent months. As long as the AAII bullish percentage remains under 40% while the neutral percentage remains between roughly 34% and 42%- the range for much of 2017 - sentiment will be conducive for higher stock prices in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.