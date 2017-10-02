Despite A Checkered Profit History, American Airlines Is Poised To Deliver High Returns To Investors

American Airlines (NYSE: AAL) has historically been a troubled airlines, with a checkered past including large periods of negative earnings. This earnings history was highlighted in American Airlines' Media and Investor Day presentation on September 28, 2017. Between 1978 and 2013, American Airlines and US Airways combined to earn only $1 billion over a 35 year span, and marked by lengthy periods of losses wiping out previous earnings. However, the company believes they have now turned a corner, and embarked on a new era of higher profitability.

Source: American Airlines Media and Investor Day presentation

The company believes that the airline industry, and American Airlines specifically, have been "materially and permanently transformed," according to the American Airlines Media and Investor Day Presentation. The company also asserts that the airline is undervalued by the market. To assess this claim, we must take a look at future cash flows of the company, based on its expectations.

Revenue Growth Potential

Between 2014-2016, revenues at American Airlines have declined 5.8%, from $42.6bn to $40.2bn. This decline in revenue has been due to a decline in mainline passenger revenue, from $30.8bn to $27.9bn. While this trend is troubling, growth appears to have rebounded: During the first half of 2017, revenues have been 4.7% higher than the same period in 2016. Further, traffic reports from July 2017 and August 2017 also pain a picture of increased growth over 2016.

Projecting into the future, I expect revenues at American Airlines to grow approximately 4% over the next five years. The airline is actively reinvesting money into its fleet, and while overall numbers of airplanes is remaining the same, the planes are switching towards larger airplanes with more seats, and longer stage lengths. These changes, as shown below, should increase airline revenue over the next five years.

Source: American Airlines Media and Investor Day presentation

Cost Savings

Further, while revenues are increasing, costs for the airline will decrease. As shown above, American's fleet will be 10% more fuel efficient in 2021, based on fuel gallons used per available seat mile. Additionally, American expects costs per available seat mile to increase by only 1-2% per year over the next three years, based on the Media and Investor Day, which should limit cost increases and improve margins. While demand for flights and fuel costs can change quickly based on economic conditions, thereby making the airline industry unpredictable, American appears well-placed to be able to increase their revenues and their profit margins over the next five years. Accordingly, while net margins have been only 5.0% over the first half of 2017 (AAL second-quarter 2017 results), I expect net margins to increase to 7.6% by 2022.

Source: Created by author

The company has also been extremely active in returning money to shareholders, primarily in the form of stock buybacks. The company has reduced the number of shares outstanding by 35% since the close of the merger with US Airways, and has announced plans to continue to return capital to shareholders, after paying down certain high cost debts. This strategy appears to be prudent, given that the airline currently has approximately $25bn in long-term debt, and contractual obligations (including operating leases and future aircraft purchase obligations) with a present value of over $49bn (present value of certain contractual commitments listed in AAL 10-Q from July 28, 2017), which is significant for a company with a market cap of only $23bn, and which holds almost $7bn in cash and marketable securities.

Source: American Airlines Media and Investor Day presentation

Projected Price

Based on my model of American Airlines' future cash flows, I project a share value of $56.95 per share. This represents a 20% premium over the current price of the shares, and represents a good opportunity for investors. Because of the leverage of the company and the cyclical nature of airlines, the company may be a relatively risky investment, but its strong future profit potential makes up for this risk and should allow the company to provide attractive returns for their investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.