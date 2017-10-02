Right Time To Buy Medtronic? Know Why The Company Cannot Go Wrong In Cardiac Rhythm And Heart Failure Segment In FY 2018

It seems that Medtronic is well poised to ride over the challenges in its Cardiac Rhythm and Heart Failurebusiness.

It goes without a doubt that Medtronic’s (MDT) diabetes portfolio is evolving as the next big thing for the industry as well as for the company in fiscal year 2018. However, that does not mean that the company is lagging behind in its efforts to advance its Cardiac and Vascular or CVG business, one which accounts for almost 36% of the company’s total revenue performance. The company also expects accelerated growth in FY 2018, towards the higher end of the historical growth rates for this business, in the 4% - 7% range.

There are many strong growth drivers for Medtronic in the CVG business, that can help the company reach its 12-month consensus target price of $91.11. In this article, I plan to explain the drivers in the company’s Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure Disease Management or CRHF segment in greater detail. This article further reiterates my confidence in Medtronic as a strong buy opportunity in calendar year 2017.

Medtronic’s CRHF Implantables have been a mixed bag in fiscal year 2018.

Today, CRHF is a market opportunity that can reach global market value of $17 billion by FY 2021. And Medtronic already has a solid position in CRHF segment, which contributed to more than half of the company’s CVG sales in first quarter of fiscal year 2018. Medtronic has been working on introducing innovative technology across its entire CRHF product portfolio which comprises of implantables, diagnostics, and atrial fibrillation devices.

Medtronic boasts of a wide array of implantable devices in its portfolio, such as cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemakers or CRT-P for managing arrhythmia in bradycardia patients, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator or ICDs for tachycardia patients, and cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillators or CRT-D device for heart failure patients with high risk of sudden cardiac death.

The above diagram gives a brief overview of Medtronic’s strategy to boost uptake of low power and high power CRHF implantables.

In first quarter of fiscal year 2018, Medtronic faced lower single digit revenue growth for its arrhythmia management portfolio and lower double digit growth for its heart failure product portfolio. The company’s CRT-P portfolio raced ahead of its overall pacemaker segment with revenue growth hovering in the lower 30 percentage range (linked above). Pacemakers reported revenue growth in the range of low to mid single digits in this quarter. However, as peers such as Abbott laboratories (ABT) and Boston Scientific (BSX) have come up with their versions of MRI-safe pacemakers, it has been difficult for Medtronic to maintain its market share in the pacing segment.

There was also single digit drop revenue drop for initial CRT-D implants and double digit revenue decline for replacement CRT-D implants in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. A higher previous year base due to product recall for the key competitor and extended battery life of Medtronic’s CRT-D have been the key reasons for this revenue drop. The hospitals also have been destocking their inventory in this quarter and have been demanding higher rebates for purchasing implantables. As Medtronic refused to give in to this demand, it faced a small drop in Implantables revenues.

The company, however, has come up with multi-pronged approach to revive demand for implantables in the short term.

Medtronic has recognized that improving MRI-compatibility of these implantables is essential for the company to boost uptake of its products. The company has been at forefront in expanding MRI label for not only high technology products but also for low technology products. Going beyond 1.5 Tesla MRI safety, the company has been improving safety levels of these devices for 3Tesla MRIs, which are the current norm and lend higher accuracy and forecasting capacity.

So we have the company expanding MRI label of its low power Micra pacemaker as well as high power ICDs. There is also significant scope in improving MRI-labeling of the company’s CRT-D devices, as only 20% (linked above)of these are currently MRI-safe.

Adding quadripolar capability and features such as VectorExpress and AdaptivCRT to low power CRT-Ps can also help the company gain market share in this segment.

We also have Medtronic engaged in TYRX value based program, where the company has entered into risk sharing agreements with close to 140 hospitals and clinics in USA. The company has offered rebate in removing and replacing Medtronic implantables with TYRX envelope. TYRX envelope is antibacterial and fully-absorbable device and is wrapped around the implant. It elutes antimicrobial drugs in the body for seven days and dissolves after nine weeks, thus preventing surgical site infections. The value based program aims to boost demand for its implants and reflects the company’s confidence in its TYRX envelope. Currently, around 10% of Medtronic’s CRHF Implantables revenues (linked above) in USA are covered by the TYRX value based agreements. This highlights the fact that the high confidence of the company in its product has translated into improving faith of physicians in Medtronic’s implantables.

Finally, the company has focused on launching its single chamber pacemaker, Micra, not only in USA but also in international markets. CRT-D demand has also been strong in Japan. The upcoming launch of the next-generation the Azure wireless pacer family in USA and Japan is expected to help Medtronic recapture market share in the implantables segment in fiscal year 2018.

Medtronic is planning on two major line extensions for its Micra platform and one major transformation for its ICDs.

Despite the fact that only 15% of the patients (linked above)using pacemakers in USA actually need dual chamber pacemakers, 85% of these patients (linked above), nevertheless, opt for this device. This is because, unlike single chamber pacemakers, the second surgery after placing dual chamber pacemakers is much less complicated. To overcome this challenge, Medtronic has planned for two line extensions of its Micra platform, which will be capable of sensing and treating sinus node dysfunction and atrioventricular node blockage. As these two devices targeted at very specific AF conditions enter the market, it is anticipated that only up to 15% (linked above) will have to go for placing second device. If successful, this innovation is expected to have a very positive outcome for the overall growth trajectory of the Micra line of products in future years.

The company is also trying to do away with unwanted features of subcutaneous ICD such as large size, less longevity, and lack of anti-tachy and anti-brady pacing. The planned extravascular ICD can prove to be transformative force in this segment.

Medtronic is also poised to witness growth in other CRHF business segments in FY 2018

Medtronic has already managed to establish non-inferiority of its cryoballoon ablation technique to radiofrequency ablation, which is a standard of care for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation patients who were unable to tolerate or respond sufficiently to at least one class I or class III AF medication, in FIRE & ICE (linked above) trial. Further, cryoballoon ablation has also demonstrated lower procedure times. Finally, this technique has also demonstrated better health economic impact in terms of resource utilization and rehospitalization of the patients.

The company is also seeing lot of unexplored market opportunity for its REVEAL LINQ implantable cardiac monitors in AF ablation, syncope, and cryptogenic stroke areas. Japan has been turning out to be a prominent market for this cardiac monitor.

In addition to this, Medtronic is also seeing rising sales of its TYRX antimicrobial envelopes for implants and earns service revenues from its LINQ and SEEQ platforms.

The recently completed acquisition of Heartware has strengthened Medtronic’s heart failure portfolio

Heartware acquisition has helped Medtronic come to forefront in the $800 million worth ventricular assist device or VAD market, an area of the heart failure therapies segment that is projected to grow annually by high single digits up to year 2020 and then in low double digits. Medtronic expects to launch various innovative fully implantable devices and physiologic pumps by year 2020.

All this growth is based on the already high prevalence of heart failure patients which was estimated to be 6.5 million in USA alone. While annual healthcare expenditures in USA on heart failure segment have been currently around $39.0 billion, the number will be much higher when the projection of more than 8.5 million patients (linked above) being afflicted with heart failure condition by year 2030, actually comes true.

VADs and especially left ventricular assist devices or LVADs can help revive blood flow to end organs and restore hemodynamic stability by taking over the poor functioning heart. While these devices have superior survival rates and lend a significant boost to patients’ quality of life, they are also fraught with complications. Medtronic plans to leverage its expertise to improve the safety profile of Heartware’s LVADs and explore the growing opportunity in this market segment.

Medtronic is working on developing a full implantable wireless LVAD device that can help prevent the bacterial infections that infest body sites where the power driveline of the currently available LVAD devices exits the patient’s body. The company will also be adding physiologic sensors to these LVADs, so that cardiac output is adjusted as per the patient’s state of activity. Finally, TYRX antimicrobial envelopes will be used for controlling infections associated with LVADs.

For resource optimization, Medtronic has planned to integrate its CareLink Network and deploy overall Medtronic Care Management Services to offer remote healthcare care services to patients on LVAD devices.

And then the company is confident of its regulatory and marketing expertise in further expanding penetration of its LVAD portfolio.

Medtronic’s success in implementing these strategies is evident in the recent FDA approval of Heartware HVAD System, for treating advanced heart failure patients who are not eligible for heart transplants. This centrifugal-flow VAD is implanted through thoractomy and reduces surgical invasiveness. The device has also demonstrated improved patient outcomes and recovery times in Endurance and Endurance Supplemental trials.

I believe that CRHF growth drivers are strong enough to let Medtronic ride over its challenges

I believe Medtronic is capable of surmounting all challenges such as intense competition from other cash rich medical device companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Abiomed (ABMD), increasing regulatory oversight, and uncertain macroeconomic environment. This is credited to its drive to improve on its products and services and offer a better survival chance and improved quality of life to patients. With cash and cash equivalents up to $13.1 billion at end of first quarter of fiscal year 2018, the company also has the financial muscle to successfully pull through these programs. I believe this makes Medtronic a robust buy opportunity in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.