Micron: The Endorsement Of An Icon

Unanticipated increasing demand for DRAM, from which Micron derives 66% of revenue, as a result of AI is a major driver for Micron.

Prospects of global memory oversupply as a result of Chinese government-backed production have abated in the near- to medium-term.

Joy believes the stock's history of extreme whipsaws is over, and increasing proliferation of AI and machine learning assures consistent future growth for Micron.

Extreme Whipsaws From Demand Shifts

It may be reassuring to Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) investors, and Seeking Alpha subscribers as a whole, to learn that prospectively both a large hedge fund with a $2.5 billion equity portfolio and a semiconductor industry icon are now endorsing the same investment analysis and recommendation relative to Micron as was previously advocated on this site.

This author was published on Seeking Alpha recently under the title "Micron: The Highest High In 15 Years". The article examined Micron's history of extreme whipsaws due to radical shifts in demand cycles affecting memory markets, and considered whether the stock's recent renewed upturn was sustainable in that light or doomed to plummet yet again.

MU data by YCharts

Concomitantly, the history of Micron's stock price failing to mirror its revenue performance attests to the reticence investors have felt previously in subscribing to the stock due to its history of whipsaws, as the relative gap between revenue performance and share price has increased since 2007, as is illustrated by the chart below:

MU data by YCharts

Past Cyclicality May Be Eradicated

Other aspects of the valuation of Micron were considered in this article, including the question of possible future global oversupply as a result of increased production by competitors and a well-funded memory production program being undertaken by the Chinese government.

The article concluded that much of the past cyclicality of the memory market, and consequently of Micron's stock price, may well be eradicated by the disruptive innovational change brought about by the advent of AI and machine learning applications. That article goes on to state:

"As immediate concerns about global oversupply stemming largely from Chinese government policies recede, the changes AI will bring to memory demand patterns, the volume of demand, and the consistency of that demand may come to represent insulation for Micron from the vagaries of markets of years gone by."

The threat of global oversupply has abated somewhat as current memory production levels by market participants are constrained, and because the Chinese push into memory production has yet to gain traction due to the lack of technology skills and IP on the part of government-backed enterprises. A number of Chinese attempts to acquire memory companies have been nixed by the U.S. government on the grounds of national security and IP rights.

Urges Sizable Long-Term Position

For these reasons, this author takes the position that the newly resumed upturn in the price of Micron's stock is indeed sustainable, and probability not be as susceptible to dramatic falls in price as has heretofore been the case.

Now it emerges that Bill Joy, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, who has since May 2017 served as a principal of Water Street Capital, Inc., a private investment fund with an equity portfolio of $2.5 billion according to data researched by Bloomberg, has urged the fund to acquire a large, long-term position in Micron on the grounds that the stock will experience sustained growth without the propensity for the extreme whipsaws of the past.

Water Street has previously been noted for shorting Micron to profit from the stock's dramatic and frequent downward swings. Conversion to a long position will therefore represent a major shift in strategy for the fund. Sun, which originated the Java programming language and SPARC processor architecture, was acquired by Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) in January 2010 for $7.4 billion.

Stronger Demand For DRAM Chips

Joy's view of a promising future for Micron stock is based on the belief that "the rise of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and augmented and virtual reality applications on iPhones and other high-end smartphones will spur stronger demand for DRAM chips."

With much experience of DRAM markets when Sun was one of the biggest DRAM customers, Joy anticipates that Micron will reach as high as $64, approximately 70% above recent levels.

Joy's opinion encompasses the lack of new DRAM production capacity added over recent years, in part because of the ever increasing demands of memory technology required to add more and smaller transistors to each minute silicon wafer. Also expansion emphasis by producers has tended to be centered on NAND. In illustration, Joy anticipates that the amount of DRAM required per iPhone, with the enhancements of its AI and augmented reality functions, will soon reach more than 10 GB from approximately 2 GB at present.

Conclusion

Coupled with anticipation that Water Street will act on his recommendation, the judgment of Bill Joy, co-founder of Sun, with much experience as a large volume participant in the DRAM market, that Water Street should acquire a sizable, long-term position in Micron aligns with the views of this author previously expressed on Seeking Alpha.

The shared opinion is that Micron is set to enjoy stable continued growth as a result of the disruptive innovation of AI and machine learning, which is in the process of redefining patterns of demand, the volume of demand, and the consistency of that demand. Viewed in conjunction with constrained supply in the memory market, Micron's stock will continue to benefit and is increasingly less likely to experience the whipsaws of the past.

