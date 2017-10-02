Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Looking Under The Hood Of A 92% Floating Rate, 8% Yielding Portfolio

Last but not least, we'll take a hard look at the stock's valuation given it is at four year highs.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) primarily originates senior loans collateralized by real estate. It is also opportunistic outside of loan originations; nearly half the existing portfolio was bought from GE Capital as General Electric (GE) unwound that division. The firm recently participated in its first securitized financing of a balance sheet loan. Also unique about BXMT are its activities in Europe which comes with benefits and risks. I've owned the stock since the low $20s and continually revisit whether to sell or buy more. This is one of those times; the stock recently hit new highs so let's get to it.

Why are we interested?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is externally managed by one of the largest and arguably most successful asset managers in the world, the Blackstone Group LP (BX). I generally avoid external management due to the inherent conflicts of interest and less favorable fee structures, but mortgage debt companies benefit from scale and global resources and Blackstone provides that. BXMT pays a compelling dividend of approximately 8% and its stock has been stable but trending upward.

Source: Google Finance

BXMT's loan portfolio has characteristics that make it appealing today while also positioning it well for the market environments we are most concerned about: a recession or rising interest rates.

Rising Rates or Recession? Have no Fear.

92% of the loan portfolio is floating rate. Many prudent investors, however, have legitimately been disappointed with companies touting their floating rate portfolios since the Fed started raising rates. Those really paying attention noticed these companies' debt costs rose but that the LIBOR floor was not triggered. The long story short is costs rose more than portfolio income despite the "floating rate" pitch we've all heard. Now that rates have finally breached the LIBOR 1% floor, every increase in rates results in additional income to the bottom line. This benefits BXMT as well as most business development companies and other owners of floating rate mortgage debt. BXMT's results are further augmented by the fact its debt is mostly fixed rate. In fact, a 100 basis points (1%) rise in USD LIBOR from current levels results in $0.23 increase in net income per share annually for BXMT.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Portfolio Construction

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The portfolio is weighted toward New York (22%) and California (16%) real estate with the next largest allocation in the UK (13%). With the largest investments along the east and west U.S. coasts, we need to be cognizant of the exposure to what are most cyclical and highest appreciated assets since the Great Recession. Realistically, it is very difficult to build a multi-billion dollar real estate portfolio without significant investment in the coasts as that is where the bulk of real estate wealth is located. To mitigate this risk, we need to ensure BXMT stays high in the capital structure and disciplined in its loan origination standards and diversification.

In terms of the underlying asset collateral, I'd prefer if BXMT did not have over half of its exposure (54%) to office real estate. That being said, the collateral construction is typical of firms with BXMT's strategy and scale. The Loan-to-Value ("LTV") of 61% is on the conservative side and is another area we want to monitor to ensure it stays below 70%.

Recent loan activity has been favorable relative to the existing portfolio. Q2 originations were $1.5 billion and were 100% senior floating rate. The first half of 2017 saw loan volume up 44% from the first half of 2016.

BXMT took on its first securitized financing of a balance sheet loan at $475 million of notes at LIBOR+1.86%. It also raised $288 million of five-year convertible debt with a 4.375% coupon and initial conversion price of $35.67. BXMT also closed on the first $133 million of loans and two new credit facilities totaling $450 million for the joint venture with Walker & Dunlop.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

BXMT's outstanding credit facilities have an all-in cost of LIBOR+2.15%. Asset specific financing is lower at $1.7 billion with 14 basis points more favorable pricing. Its corporate debt is a combination of convertible notes (fixed) and secured (LIBOR+2.25%) sum to $0.6 billion. Its 2.5x debt-to-equity ratio is high but BXMT has managed it well and it is not outside its target range. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has diversified its lending capacity across 23 providers and four different types of financing. This makes me more comfortable with its leverage ratios.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The font is small but the top 15 loans, on average, pay LIBOR+4% and mature around 2021.

Talk is Cheap: Show Me the Money

Since BXMT's IPO in 2013, cumulative Core Earnings through Q2 2017 totaled a substantial $668 million. Some firms redirect earnings into CapEx, others into share buybacks with questionable effectiveness. BXMT has fully distributed the full $668 million to investors through cash dividends of an equal amount.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Q2 saw Core Earnings of $0.60 and GAAP earnings of $0.53 per share versus a distribution of $0.62. Future quarters will benefit from $811 million of net fundings last quarter. Many firms tend to rely on non-GAAP figures that require a CPA or CFA to deconstruct; here is a simple table of how Core Earnings is derived.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

It All Comes Down to Valuation

Using our v8 engine metaphor, BXMT is in fact firing on all cylinders. The existing portfolio is high quality and recent additions, coupled with the insight into its loan pipeline, confirm performance is meeting expectations. There are a few ways to consider valuation as everyone uses a slightly different lens. Most people value BDCs based on the premium or discount to book value and the trend in that value over time. BXMT's book value of $26.38 per share results in a premium of approximately 15%; this value increased $0.10 from the prior quarter and is high but not alarmingly high versus book value. In terms of premium to book value, BXMT has traded higher than this in the past

Another valid method is multiple of earnings paid. For BXMT, we'd use core earnings which is approximately 13x Q2's figures. This is a little higher than the historical average of 10-12x but is not unreasonable from a value perspective.

Regarding technicals, BXMT has traded as low as $23.05 in the credit sell-off of early 2016. BXMT's initial trading range, which is not apples to apples given it was prior to the $4.6 billion GE acquisition, was $24.15 to $25.0 per share. I consider this the "crisis level" for BXMT and not one that will necessarily occur again much less anytime soon. A 9% yield results in a $27.80 price tag which last occurred in mid-2016. Given BXMT's loan growth and quality, combined with the fact it is finally "in the money" with the move in LIBOR, I think it reasonable to include a growth component despite the fixed income focus and lack of distribution growth since early 2015.

Taking the earnings multiple, premium to book value, and technicals into account, I think the stock is a buy at $30 and strong buy below $28 which is the range I will add to my existing holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, HMC, CF, POT, RY, MRCC, GST-B, F, GST-A, SBRA, QCP, HCP, OAS, LGCYO, KMI, NFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. The author has bids out on one or more securities mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.