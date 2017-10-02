Part II: Is Wal-Mart Losing To Target On Price In The Grocery Aisle?

In an earlier article, we examined the relative price positions in the grocery segment of Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) and discovered that, based on our basket of 32 price comparable branded grocery items, Target had a significant online price advantage over Wal-Mart. We have expanded this earlier analysis, in part due to comments on the earlier article, to include in-store Wal-Mart prices as well as comparable pricing at a local Kroger (NYSE: KR) nameplate grocery store.

The result of our expanded price comparison is more complicated than the earlier comparison of online prices. However, before proceeding to the analysis of the results, we should make a few observations about online versus in-store pricing.

Wal-Mart’s in-store pricing differs significantly from the company’s online pricing whether the order was for delivery or pickup. In fact, in our basket of items, the online prices reflected a 27% premium to the in-store prices of the corresponding items. In comparison, Target’s online prices, with the odd exception of one item, are identical to the in-store prices on the corresponding items including periodic sale prices on specific items. Kroger’s online and in-store prices are also the same for all items, including periodic sale prices on specific items.

The summary of our basket’s prices is presented below:

In essence, our updated price comparison analysis does indeed confirm that, on an in-store retail price basis, Wal-Mart’s prices are the lowest among the three competitors. However, this price advantage begins to erode once sale prices and store discounts are incorporated into the analysis.

Target, for example, reflects a 12.2% premium on the basket based on retail prices, but this premium drops to 7.7% when using Target’s Red Card store brand credit or debit card which offers a 5% discount (versus a 1% discount for in-store purchases with Wal-Mart’s store brand credit card). In addition, when sale prices on certain items in the basket are considered, the price premium essentially disappears to a negligible 0.1%. Finally, if using Cartwheel, Target’s digital discount app, the premium actually reverses and Target becomes, albeit marginally, the lowest cost option.

Clearly, there are caveats when considering the applicability of discounts and sale prices, since these are constantly shifting and, depending on the basket, various items may or may not be on sale at any given point in time. The result is that shifting sale items will result in shifting premiums or discounts of a given basket between the retailers, and sometimes this difference may be material. However, it would require a significantly larger basket priced periodically over a significantly longer period of time to determine whether the applicable sale prices offset the retail premium over time, though we suspect that for loyal customers using a Red Card, the sales likely minimize any pricing differential between the two companies to the point where customers are relatively price insensitive. Indeed, there is a point where a few cents or a few dollars is not going to compel a customer to shop at a different location, especially one which may be perceived as being less welcoming. Target customers are clearly willing to pay a premium in order to shop in a differentiated environment.

We also spot checked a handful of produce items between the store since there were left out of our earlier analysis, in part because pricing is generally not available online for these items. We did not observe any significant difference in pricing between Target and Wal-Mart on corresponding produce items for the stores we visited, typically with identical prices or prices varying by at most a couple cents per item or per pound. However, each was marginally less expensive (again, usually by just a few cents) than the Kroger nameplate grocery store for produce.

The differing pricing strategies for each company likely reflect different approaches on how to complete in the grocery segment. Wal-Mart has long been known as the everyday low price retailer and the store pricing reflects this fact – low prices with no sale prices on grocery items. Target, on the other hand, is more focused on capturing premium where possible (especially since only about 25% of sales pass through the Red Card program) while offering highly competitive prices to its most loyal customers. Target competes more on aesthetics and service than price, and customers are willing – to a point – to pay a premium for those qualities. Kroger, on the other hand, commands a premium in part due to the distribution of its stores, many of which are located in geographic areas where new development of large retail outlets is challenging due to the mature nature of the surrounding neighborhoods. Kroger may on the whole be in the worse position without significant change to its operating model since delivery, whether same-day or longer, directly threatens its competitive advantages of geographic proximity and convenience to customers.

We still find it interesting, though, that Target is the significant online price leader for delivered groceries given the substantial premium of online prices over in-store prices at Wal-Mart. In part, this may reflect an effort by Wal-Mart to cover a portion of the costs associated with its pickup service by charging higher prices, effectively attempting to segment the online market by separating those willing to pay a premium for convenience (delivery or pickup) from those more price sensitive customers that are willing to do their own shopping to save the difference. However, in a world where delivery is perceived to be the greater threat with the entrance of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) into groceries, this premium pricing may not be sustainable in the long term.

Our conclusions from the prior article shift somewhat based on this expanded pricing comparison. Target is competitive on price for groceries for its most loyal customers while capturing premium from those customers who prefer the Target environment, service, or product offerings to those of Wal-Mart. However, in the online segment for delivered groceries, Target maintains a significant price advantage over Wal-Mart in the grocery aisle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.