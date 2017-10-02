GE: Hold Or Fold

For Apple, the assessment is relatively straight forward; not so for GE. However, the current state and future direction of GE’s businesses should become progressively clearer by end of 2017.

My philosophy is, for the longer term investor, information on the potential future market value of an investment is more valuable than a DCF derived valuation compared to current market.

This is a continuation of my “Hold Or Fold” series for the top 20%, by market cap, of companies in the S&P 500.

Future Value Prospects Are More Important Than A Current Valuation For Long Term DGI Investors

My philosophy is, for the longer term investor, information on the potential future market value of an investment is more important than a DCF derived valuation compared to current market. This is particularly so for DGI investors, because future market value will be influenced by future profitability, which in turn impacts on the capacity to pay regular and increasing dividends. For previous articles in the “Hold Or Fold” series, I provided, for each company covered, three cases projecting outcomes based on analysts’ “High”, “Low”, and “Consensus” EPS forecasts. Additionally, for the Consensus case, I provided a couple of scenarios showing projections of future share price, P/E ratio, investor rate of return, and other outputs using varied assumptions. For GE and for all future companies in the series, I am utilizing a far more powerful Excel based scenario modeling tool which allows for unlimited scenarios based on a wide range of key assumptions. These assumptions can be manipulated to not only show changes in outcomes but also to illustrate the degree of sensitivity of outcomes to changes in particular assumptions. The best way I can describe the “what if?” scenario process with this model, is to demonstrate using projections for General Electric (GE) as outlined below. Given that GE reports a number of different profit figures with differing labels it might be useful, though not essential, to first read my recent articles, “GE: The Need To Look Beyond 'Headline' EPS Guidance”, and “GE: Flannery's Unique Opportunity To Fix Non-GAAP Earnings Concerns”.

BASE CASE SENSITIVITY & ALTERNATIVE SCENARIOS MODELING TOOL

My “Base Case Sensitivity & Alternative Scenarios Modeling Tool” has been developed using the ScenarioOneView* approach. The Excel based modeling tool is first populated with historical data and base case assumptions. These are not necessarily high, low, or consensus based assumptions, but should be projections that seem reasonable and give outputs that fall within or around the range of expectations under review (Note - a projection is not making a prediction or forecast about what is going to happen, it is indicating what would happen if the assumptions which underpin the projection actually occur). TABLE 1 below shows my base case projections for General Electric (GE) through FY 2019.

(* ScenarioOneView and ScenarioOneViewByHoneywill are the property of Robert William Honeywill).

Scenario Testing From A GE Company Earnings Perspective

TABLE 1 Scenario Test – GE Base Projections For Starting Point For “What If?” Testing Purposes

To be clear, the figures in TABLE 1 are not my forecast for GE results through FY2019. They are just projections that could likely be in the ball park. They are a reasonable starting point for testing alternative scenarios, and in particular to test sensitivity of results to changes in the various assumptions. The assumptions that are subject to manipulation to test different scenarios are highlighted in yellow. So we can increase or reduce each, or all, or any mix of base projection assumptions for operating segments earnings, overhead expenses, income tax rate, and GAAP adjustments in the earnings calculations. We can also alter the share price and the amount allowed for share repurchases, and the whole table instantly updates as illustrated in TABLEs 2 to 5 below.

TABLE 2 Scenario Test - GE Operating Segment Earnings Projections

In TABLE 2, I have tested the effect of reducing Operating segment yearly earnings growth rate by ~2% points (e.g., FY 2019 growth rate reduced by 1.96 percentage points from 8.33% to 6.37% by reducing segment earnings base projection by $1,500M). The effect is to reduce projected non-GAAP EPS for 2019 from $2.00 to $1.85, and GAAP EPS from $1.61 to $1.45. Note - the cells highlighted in turquoise (blue/green) are the input cells to change the assumptions in the related cells highlighted in yellow. Altering the turquoise cells back to zero returns the model to the base case projection status.

TABLE 3 Scenario Test – GE Income Tax Rate Projections – Trump Tax Reform

GE already has a low effective tax rate so the impact of any cut in the tax rate will be somewhat dampened. In TABLE 3, I have projected a cut in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, if applied proportionately, would reduce the current effective rate from 15.20% to 8.70% for full year 2019. The projected effect is to lift base projection non-GAAP EPS for 2019 from $2.00 to $2.16 and GAAP EPS from $1.61 to $1.76.

TABLE 4 Scenario Test – GE Halts Share Repurchases Effective 4th Quarter 2017

The projected effect of halting share repurchases effective 4th quarter 2017, is to reduce base projection non-GAAP EPS for 2019 from $2.00 to $1.93 and GAAP EPS from $1.61 to $1.55. I have also run a further scenario (not shown) leaving share repurchases unchanged from base projection but including a 20% fall in the share price effective October 2017 (resulting in more shares able to be purchased at the lower share price for the same spend). The projected outcome was a small increase in base projection non-GAAP EPS for 2019 from $2.00 to $2.02 and GAAP EPS from $1.61 to $1.62.

TABLE 5 Scenario Test – GE Combined Lower Operating Segment Earnings, Lower Tax Rate, and Halt Share Repurchases

The projected effect of the combined changes in assumptions is to reduce base projection non-GAAP EPS for 2019 from $2.00 to $1.92 and GAAP EPS from $1.61 to $1.53.

Using my ScenarioOneView™ approach I have been able to illustrate the effect of changes in assumptions on projections of earnings and EPS for GE, the company. The next step is to extend the approach to a GE shareholder's investment in shares of the company. TABLE 6 below projects rates of return for an investment in GE shares, under various assumptions.

Scenario Testing From A GE Shareholder's Perspective

TABLE 6 Scenario Test – GE Base Projections For Starting Point For “What If” Testing Purposes From A GE Shareholder's Perspective

TABLE 6 is the same as TABLE 5, with the exception some previously hidden lines in the Excel model are now disclosed. From the head of TABLE 6 as it stands, I can see if I bought GE today at $24.18 per share and still held at end of 2019, my rate of return to that date would be 4.24% per year (purely the result of dividends received during the period). Other items to note at end of 2019 are a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% is on the high side. More encouraging is a projected end of 2019 P/E ratio of 15.8.

Dividends And/Or Share Price Increases – The Only Two Ways A Shareholder Can Achieve Positive Returns On An Investment In Shares

At the risk of repeating myself too often, I will say again– the only two ways a shareholder can achieve positive returns on an investment in shares is through dividends and/or share price increases. In TABLE 6 above, I have allowed for dividends and dividend increases, but no share price increase. TABLE 7 below includes projections for share price changes to complete the picture for GE.

TABLE 7 Scenario Test – Effect Of GE Share Price Changes On GE Shareholder's Rate Of return

TABLE 7 shows if share price were to increase by 5% per year from beginning October 2017 through end of December 2019, the rate of a return for an investment in GE shares would increase from ~4% with dividends only, to ~9% with dividends and share price gain. That would only require the share price to increase by $2.81 from $24.18 to $26.99. Provided projected earnings were achieved the P/E ratio would reduce to 17.6 by end of 2019. Dividend payout ratio would remain on the high side at 68.4%.

Determining Entry Price Level And/Or Buying The Dips

In addition to projecting investor rates of return based on future share price changes, it is possible to project returns based on a target share price entry point as shown in TABLE 8 below.

TABLE 8 – Targeting A Lower GE Share Price At Entry For An Increased Rate Of return At Exit

TABLE 8 projects a share price at entry 10% lower than the current GE share price of $24.18. The projected share price then recovers to the same $26.99 per share at end of 2019 per TABLE 7. The difference in rate of return due to the lower share price at entry is an increase from ~9% per year to ~14% per year, which is not insignificant.

GE’s Accounting For Baker Hughes, A GE Company

The current accounting standard requires GE to account for Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE) on an equity basis due to GE’s controlling interest in this listed public company. Warren Buffett has long expressed his disagreement with the accounting requirements for controlled entities and its effect on Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B) results. Berkshire have been required to account for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on an equity basis and on that basis recorded $548M earnings in respect of KHC for first half 2017. For all other listed investments, Berkshire records the change in market value plus any dividends received as income. The result of accounting on an equity basis for the period the KHC investment has been held through June 2017,is Berkshire have taken ~$12.3B less to income than if they accounted for KHC on the same market value basis for investments in which they do not have a controlling interest, such as Apple. But that is all changing, when a new standard comes into effect from January 1, 2018 requiring the publicly listed KHC investment to be accounted on the same basis as Berkshire’s other publicly listed equity investments (possibly not good timing for Berkshire with the share price of KHC currently trending down).

I believe GE will likely elect early adoption of the new standard and present second half financials with Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE) accounted for on the market value basis (with a reconciliation to existing GAAP for 2nd half 2017 only, and from January 2018 the market value basis will conform to new GAAP). TABLE 9 below shows how this might affect the reporting of Operating segment earnings which have previously included the Oil & Gas segment, rolled into BHGE from July 1, 2017.

TABLE 9 – Detailed Operating Segment Earnings Projections

Based on the projections in TABLE 9, it can be seen the removal of Oil & Gas from Operating segment earnings will likely greatly improve reported total operating segments growth rates compared to prior periods. TABLE 9 projects 3rd quarter 2017 growth rate of 6.03% would increase to 9.70%, if Oil & Gas is excluded from the segment totals. Similarly full year 2017 is projected to increase from 5.13% to 7.67% year on year growth due to exclusion of Oil & Gas.

Hold Or Fold Conclusions

I believe GE has some really excellent businesses with a great future. There are areas of the financials, such as the loss making GE Capital that remain largely a mystery to me, and on which Management feels unable to provide guidance. Now is possibly not the best time to jump in or out. I believe the situation is likely to become much clearer over the next six months. I hope and believe the models I have constructed may be of use to readers in monitoring the situation. These models are of course most valuable when they can be used in an interactive manner to test any number of variations to scenarios and seeing the projected outcomes immediately. I am working on feasibility of setting up a Seeking Alpha Marketplace with a link to a website where subscribers could gain access to interactive models. If you wish to keep abreast of my progress in this area please press the “Follow” button. If you have any questions please feel free to contact me direct through the Seeking Alpha messaging system.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.