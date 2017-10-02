RioCan Is Misunderstood

RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF) shares have performed poorly over the past….. well you pick, past year, past 3 years, past 5 years, past 10 years really. I made sure to highlight the word shares as the underlying fundamentals for the company are quite strong, what’s changed is the perception of the company and the industry it operates in. I’ve put together a little table of key operating metrics from 2016, 2014, 2012 and 2007.

NOI FFO Per Share Occupancy Equity Per Share 2016 $700M $1.68 95.6% $24.56 2014 $783M $1.65 97.0% $24.90 2012 $713M $1.47 97.4% $23.72 2007 $176M $1.51 97.6% $7.95

There is some noise in the numbers as the sale of the US business has reduced overall numbers like Net Operating Income but per share metrics show steady growth. You can see how FFO per unit has grown along with equity per share, occupancy has been increasing throughout 2017 reaching 96.7% in Q2 of this year. The underlying fundamentals have been steady if not strengthening, the story here is the markets perception of retail and RioCan.

Out with the old in with the new

RioCan has transitioned from mainly purchasing large format stabilized plazas to buying development projects and urban core retail sites. Examples of their transition include the recent purchases of 11 Yorkville, Shops of Summerhill and 85 Bloor West. These are urban retail sites in high traffic, high-income neighbourhoods with development potential. I agree with this strategy as I’d be worried about building and having to lease up an a million square foot power centre; keeping that fully occupied in this environment might be tough; are there enough uses expanding to fill out that centre without having competing businesses on site? These smaller footprint urban sites are easier to keep fully tenanted and easier to turn over if a tenant leaves; an example of this is their Yonge Eglinton Centre. Ed Sonshine quipped that if Toys “R” Us wanted to give back their space at Yonge Eglinton RioCan would be happy to have it back implying that it’d be easy to re-lease. I doubt a mall owner in a small town would share that sentiment. This anecdotal note shows the difference location can make when talking about retail real estate and how the category can’t be painted with one brush. The large format power centres are not dead however, they are just evolving. An example of this is with their Windfields Farm site in Oshawa, Ontario. That site was purchased with the intention of developing mostly retail on site; as the housing market boomed in Toronto over the last decade and retail slowed, RioCan deftly shifted gears. It is now moving forward with a larger residential development component in lieu of previous retail development plans. The reason RioCan is able to do this is because they buy sites in phenomenal areas that will always be desirable, whether that’s to shop, live or work at.

Anticipating the trends

RioCan has been opportunistic and forward-thinking throughout its history. In the mid-'90s when the company was formed I believe the decision to focus on retail was wise as it allowed the company to grow quickly, which is why it’s Canada’s largest REIT today. Their decision in the mid-2000s to shift from growing out their presence in small towns to focusing on major cities has proven successful. Their purchase of US assets at the depth of the great recession and their eventual sale in 2016 proved an incredibly shrewd and profitable venture, to the tune of a $930 million gain on the sale coupled with over $100 million earned in rental income during the ownership period. Their most recent foray into urban development sites I believe will also prove to be very successful; history has shown they've been good at anticipating the major trends.

Canada is not the US

Retail is going through a major transition right now and the fallout continues to remain uncertain. The one thing we do know is that Canada is not the US. Canada has far less retail space per capita than their neighbours to the south. According to the Financial Post, “Per capita penetration of shopping centres in Canada is 16.5 square feet per person, compared with 23.6 square feet per person in the U.S.” The number of anchors in the United States is also far greater than in Canada; the prospect of anchor tenants leaving provides greater vulnerability to landlords in the US. Newspapers and the media tend to focus on tenants that are failing, but there continues to be many success stories - think Dollarama, Winners, Zara, H&M, Gym’s and beauty service stores. While retail remains a challenged sector, I think its important to keep in mind there are key differences between Canada and the States.

Opportunistic buyers

I’m surprised at the shares poor performance, I would venture to say almost every asset they own has increased in value this decade yet the stock languishes. Examples include:

Sunnybrook Plaza was bought in 2007 for $25 million. Since then they’ve earned $17 million in NOI and earlier this year sold a 50% interest in the plaza for $26 million.

Yonge Eglinton centre was purchased in 2007 for $223 million. At the time NOI was $13 million per year. Today stabalized NOI is $26.5 million, giving the property a rough value of $530 million.

In 2010 they purchased a 1.45 acres site at 740 Dupont for $10.9 million. They’re redeveloping the site, but to give you an idea of how shrewd that purchase was, 388 Dupontm a 0.45-acre site, sold earlier this year for $10.7 million.

In 2012 Riocan along with its partners purchased 7.67 acres of land at Front Street West and Spadina (The Well) for $170 million. In 2016 they sold the rights to the residential component for $180 million. If this transaction doesn’t demonstrate value, I don’t know what does.

Valuation

Value is a relative term, so we need to look at competitors to get a feel for where RioCan stands. The company most similar to RioCan is SmartREIT. It reported FFO of $2.23 per share for year ending 2016, current share price stands at $29.50, so that’s an FFO multiple of 13.23x. RioCan trades at a slightly higher multiple of 14.2x ($23.9/1.68), but the debt to total asset ratio at RioCan is much lower, standing at 40% compared to SmartREITs 44%, which needs to be factored in.

Let’s take a look at Allied Properties (OTCPK:APYRF) and see what investors are willing to pay for FFO from a predominately office reit. FFO per share in 2016 was $2.13 the stock currently trades at $39.75 so the multiple there is 18.66x. Debt to Assets stands at 37% at Allied, so it’s the most conservative structure but you can see real estate investors are shying away from retail as they are paying a premium for Allied's income stream. If RioCan were to trade at Allied's FFO multiple the shares would be worth $31.35. Below is a chart to illustrate some key valuation metrics between the three companies.

Discount to NAV FFO Multiple Div Yield RioCan 10% 14.2x 5.90% SmartReit 6% 13.2x 6.25% Allied Properties nil 18.7x 3.85%

RioCan's NAV per unit is reported at $26.50. The stock is currently trading below $24 implying a discount of roughly 10% to net asset value. The stock is trading below NAV due to headline risk associated with the retail environment; I believe this is unwarranted as RioCan has done a phenomenal job high grading the portfolio. If the stock traded in line with its NAV in a year's time, an owner would recognize a 16% total return thanks to the nearly 6% current dividend yield. Concurrently, I believe NAV per unit is set to rise as RioCan's development pipeline firms up, NOI grows as contractual rent increases come due, further intensification occurs at current sites, and they build on the vacant land they’ve owned for a number of years.

Conclusion

RioCan's stock price has languished for the last several years due to headwinds in the retail sector and investor concerns over the impact Amazon will ultimately have on the retail marketplace. RioCan has taken steps to mitigate the "Amazon Effect" by buying sites in high-traffic high-income neighbourhoods that continue to remain desirable to tenants. Operating metrics remain strong and RioCan's development pipeline remains top notch, providing strong growth prospects going forward. With shares trading at this historically wide gap to NAV, future returns look promising, especially when factoring in the generous dividend. I am not sure what the catalyst will be that turns the stock around, so investors will need to be patient, but buying out of favour, undervalued stocks remains what I believe to be the best bet to earn strong returns over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIOCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.