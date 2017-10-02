Thor Industries: The Power Of Millennials

While sales have been rising for Thor among the historically strong 55-74 age group, we believe millennials will be responsible for a larger part of future sales.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) was once a name that was rather thinly covered here at Seeking Alpha, with just a few articles covering the company, with several of them being our own. After we first told you to strike while the iron is hot, we saw the stock more than double. We are pleased to see that some coverage has picked up, with a few more authors offering their thoughts. The name is no longer a “hidden gem” but remains a gem nonetheless. So long as oil prices remain relatively muted, RV sales will continue to be strong. But at what point is the market saturated?

In the present column, we present a new bullish thesis in which we specifically believe sales will ramp up thanks to new buyers coming to market. The key difference here is that the new buyers are much younger than RV buyers are historically, and this new market niche among millennials will drive future sales, and subsequently the stock, much higher, even if sales are presently strong.

Q4 EARNINGS SET RECORDS

In the just-reported fiscal fourth quarter, Thor saw new records made, continuing a several-year run of continued growth. Sales were $1.93 billion, up 49.6% from last year, as sales of towable and motorized RVs offered growth and the company further recognized incremental revenue from acquisitions. Normally we would present a visualization of the rising sales, but the jump is due in large part to said acquisitions, though there is strong organic growth as well. With the acquisition of Jayco, costs have risen, and this impacts gross profit margins.

Gross profit margins have been pressured in recent quarters. In the present quarter, gross profit increased to 34.9% in the quarter, but profit margin was down to 15.6% versus 17.3% last year. Why the decrease in margins? This happened (and was anticipated) because of acquisition-related dilution and changes in product mix. While the margin issue is expected to dissipate as integration of the Jayco acquisition is nearing completion, net income surpassed all expectations.

Net income has been on the rise in conjunction with rising sales over the last few years. In the present quarter, net income skyrocketed to $119.5 million, or $2.26 per share. The company delivered a strong quarter. Both the top and bottom line beat estimates, with earnings beating by a whopping $0.32. These earnings are also up 44% from the $1.57 per share last year. With earnings rising each year since we called for you to “strike when the iron was hot.” The stock has risen in tandem, as you can see from the chart:

CHANGING SALES MIX

As sales have continued to rise, we have taken note of an interesting trend in mix of products being sold. In the present quarter, we saw that towable RV sales were up 46.5% from the $961.1 million last year to $1.41 billion this year. The other segment of the company's operations, motorized RV sales, also saw strong growth. They came in at $485.2 million for the quarter, up 66% from the $292.7 million reported last year.

Of course you are probably thinking these increases are due to the Jayco acquisition alone. Well, that is at best only partially true because the growth was largely organic. In the towable RV side of the equation, the acquisition of the Jayco towable business contributed $353.3 million to the sales. Backing this out, organic sales were still up 17.7%. That is solid. As for motorized RVs, when we back out the $150.3 million in Jayco sales, organic growth here was an astounding 23.9% year-over-year.

While the growth in sales is clear, what we find to be part of the larger story is that the percentage of total sales from each segment are shifting and have been shifting for several years now:

As you can see, there has been a dynamic shift in the sales mix. However, this was not due to the acquisition of Jayco. This shift in sales mix has been ongoing for some time. While both sales of towable RVs and motorized RVs are growing, we note that motorized RVs are making up a larger percentage of total sales versus the last several years. We believe this shift is a result of younger buyers entering the market, and these younger buyers will help drive business in years to come.

YOUNGER BUYERS TO DRIVE SALES

The majority of RV buyers are between the ages of 55 and 74 and Thor still expects growth in this age group because more potential customers will enter this age range in coming years. Buried in its recent annual report, the company noted that the 55-74 age group “will total 79 million by 2025, 15% higher than in 2015 according to the Recreation Vehicle Industry of America”. However, it has been noted by the company that a recent wave of younger buyers is stepping up.

A growing percentage of sales are coming from millennials. The reasons for this are numerous. The so-called millennial generation consisted of more than 75 million people in 2015, so there are more potential buyers. Now, just because there are so many millennials and "potential buyers" does not mean they are buying. But there are several key pieces of data that suggest they are buying and will continue to do so in the years to come. Camping and high student debt are two of the main reasons millennials are buying.

In the Kampgrounds of America 2017 North American Camping Report, we learned that millennials represent 38% of the 75 million active camper households in the United States, which is up from 34% in 2016 and 32% the year before. Therefore the popularity of camping is clearly growing in this demographic. What is more, in this same report 51% of millennials plan to spend even more time camping next year. This is a major bonus. But does this mean they are buying RVs?

The camping report cited in the previous paragraph actually found millennials like to incorporate technology into their camping. This is a reason to own an RV, as it can be equipped with wireless technology to provide signals while camping. The report specifically found:

57% [of millennials] state that technology also enhances their trips, suggesting that the ability to access technology improves the quality of the experience simply by allowing them to camp more often.

Given the ability of RVs to offer wireless connectivity or other technology, we see these findings as bullish for sales of RVs. There are other reasons millennials are opting for RVs.

Millennials are plagued with mountains of student debt. One may infer this debt to mean a weak consumer, but Americans need homes and transportation methods. A motorized RV can serve as a home, in addition to a means of travel. For the youngest millennials who are just beginning their working lives, towable RVs offer a cheap alternative that allow for camping, which helps explain the rise in sales in this category that we have been seeing over the last few years.

What is more, many millennials are living at home for much longer than in decades past, in part. It is not uncommon then for some to live on their parents’ property in a smaller motorized home. Others will rent a spot on property to park their camper/RV. While this may be an anecdotal observation, it is an increasing phenomenon. With so many camping, using RVs as a living situation, and the desire to connect to technology, the market can fulfill these needs with the financing of an RV. The growing backlog supports this notion.

BACKLOG

We believe that so long as oil prices remain relatively muted, leading to affordable gasoline, sales of RVs will continue to power higher and the current backlog of the company suggests this trend is set to continue. Backlogs are an interesting variable, which represent demand and the ability to fulfill orders. Backlogs can represent either (or both) high demand, but also an inability to meet the demand. We believe Thor is in a position that reflects both components, but leans toward higher demand, because management has previously acknowledged it now has an increased production capacity.

Despite an improved production capacity, the backlog increased year-over-year and did so noticeably, suggesting increased demand. Consolidated backlog nearly doubled from last year at the end of the quarter and was $2.33 billion. Towable RV backlog increased 92.7% to $1.42 billion, while Motorized RV backlog rose 98.3% to $915.6 million. Much of this backlog represents the inclusion of Jayco's backlog, as well as increased demand for other products.

TAKE HOME

We have been bullish on the company in years past, but this is the first time that we demonstrated a changing sales mix and utilized demographic patterns and camping data to support our thesis. While sales will remain strong among the traditional 55-74 age group, millennials will continue to make up a growing portion of sales for reasons aforementioned. With a rising share price, a small but growing dividend, stagnant oil prices, and a robust economy, we think the name will continue to move higher.

