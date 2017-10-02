J. Alexander's: Activist May Prevent Unattractive Merger Deal, But Gap Between Trading Price And Fair Value Already Narrow

Even with the good shot of the deal not going through, Marathon's upper estimates of the company's fair value may not be attainable. The lower end of Marathon's valuation ($13/share) is realistic but offers a scant premium to to the current trading price.

With Marathon and other funds with a history of activist holding nearly a third of shares, as well as low turnout at the last shareholder vote, there is a chance the deal is not approved by shareholders.

Activist Marathon Partners (6.3% owner) has publicly opposed the deal, stating it makes little synergistic sense and effectively sells the company without a premium.

The company has entered a deal to acquire restaurant chain 99 Restaurants from FNF in an all-stock deal that will again give FNF control over the company.

In the past two months, upscale restaurant chain operator J. Alexander's Holdings (JAX) has seen an interesting turn in events. After shares bottomed out following the announcement of a merger with a restaurant chain controlled by its former parent company, the stock saw a quick rip last week as hedge fund Marathon Partners changed its passive 13-G filing into an activist 13-D filing and voiced its opposition to the proposed transaction.

JAX data by YCharts

Despite a board with strong ties to its former parent (Fidelity National Financial), a shareholder vote is required to approve a deal. Given that shares affiliated with insiders are prohibited from voting, and that a super-majority is required to fully approve the deal, Marathon may succeed in getting the proposed transaction scrapped, opening the door to alternatives more beneficial to shareholders. However, with the recent rally, and the company's current valuation relative to peers, it may be too late for investors to jump on the bandwagon in this activist situation.

Company Overview

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. owns and operates three upscale dining concepts. The company's chains include their namesake, J. Alexander's (contemporary American cuisine), Redlands Grill (similar to J. Alexander's), and Stoney River (steakhouse). J. Alexander's also has a location in Cleveland, OH, it has renamed "Lyndhurst Grill", but for all intents and purposes, this is a J. Alexander's location, and not a separate concept.

(Source: J. Alexander's corporate website)

The company operates 44 restaurants in 15 states (primarily in the Southeast and Midwest).

Title insurer Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) acquired the company in 2012. Three years prior, FNF had partnered with Newport Global Advisors to create an acquisition vehicle called American Blue Ribbon Holdings for the purpose of acquiring sit-down restaurant chains. Chains acquired included Bakers Square, Village Inn, Max & Erma's, and O'Charley's (which owned Stoney River and 99 Restaurants).

In 2013, FNF decided to create a new restaurant holding company focused on the company's portfolio of upscale concepts and merged Stoney River into J. Alexander's. This entity, separate from ABRH, ended up being 87% owned by FNF.

In 2015, FNF began to divest its restaurant investments. J. Alexander's was spun off, and the rest of its restaurant investments were planned to be sold. However, FNF's board changed its minds and, to this day, continues to own interests in O'Charley's, Bakers Square, Village Inn, and 99 Restaurants.

Deciding to keep its restaurant holdings, FNF decided it wanted control of J. Alexander's again - in August, JAX agreed to acquire 99 Restaurants, which, after the merger, will give FNF majority ownership of JAX's outstanding shares.

99 Restaurants Deal - An Accretive Acquisition?

After the announcement of the 99 Restaurants deal, J. Alexander's issued a 13-page Q&A, going through the ins and outs of the proposed transaction.

Highlights of the Proposed Transaction

The $199m acquisition will consist of the issuance of $179m in Class B stock and Class B units of JAX Op shares, as well as the assumption of $20m in debt. The Class B operating units are being issued as part of the transaction to ensure a tax-free divestiture for the seller.

At closing, JAX will issue 16,272,727 Class B shares or Class B units (equivalent to Class B shares). The agreed-upon share price is $11/share, which at the time was at a premium to the trading price but now is a ~5% discount.

Fidelity National will directly receive 3.64m shares, and indirectly through Fidelity Newport will control an additional 12.64m shares, giving Fidelity National majority control of the J. Alexander's (52.5% of outstanding shares).

J. Alexander's believes the deal with be accretive to earnings. In the report, the company says that if the transaction had occurred at the start of FY16, the diluted EPS of the company would be $0.70/share, 49% more than the reported $0.47 for for the period.

Although the new shares issued for the 99 Restaurant acquisition will be of a different share class, they will have the same voting rights as the existing class of stock (which will renamed "Class A").

The transaction includes a "no shop" clause with a "fiduciary-out" provision - meaning that JAX is not allowed to engage in discussions with third parties regarding a sale of JAX, unless the board determines that failing to pursue such actions would be in violation of their fiduciary duty.

If JAX decides not to go forward with the deal (deal must close by February 28, 2018), it will be required to pay 99 Restaurants a termination fee of $4m.

In order to be approved, the transaction needs the approval of a super-majority (2/3rds) of outstanding shares (the merger itself requires only a majority, but the change to the corporate charter to allow the issuance of shares to acquire 99 Restaurants requires a 2/3rds affirmative vote). Only "qualified shares" (shares not held by the board or related parties) are allowed to vote.

In addition, the company's consulting agreement with Black Knight Advisory (a consulting firm controlled by FNF's William Foley and JAX's CEO Lonnie Stout) must be terminated.

The consulting agreement currently in place gave Black Knight 3% of JAX's adjusted EBITDA in exchange for their services. Black Knight's fee for consulting services provided in FY17 prior to closing of the deal will be prorated based upon a 364-day fiscal year (1/2/17-12/31/17).

JAX paid Black Knight ~$0.7m in consulting fees in FY16.

Although the transaction will provide JAX with cost savings, terminating the Black Knight deal will result in a $2.1m early termination fee paid. In addition, the profit interests grant issued to Black Knight will fully vest. In the investor Q&A, the company did not provide a concrete valuation of Black Knight's profit interest, but stated that if the VWAP is $12/share at the time of election, Black Knight will be eligible to receive 175,000 shares.

990,750 stock options issued to JAX employees will become fully vested, at a weighted average exercise price of $9.58/share. The company anticipates a non-cash compensation expense of $1.75m in relation to this acceleration of vesting. No options have been issued since 1/1/17.

Potential Synergies From Transaction

In the Q&A, JAX compared its own FY16 Cost of Sales (31.6%) with that of 99 Restaurants (29%). The company believes that since the two companies share several of the same vendors, material cost savings will be achieved due to better purchasing leverage.

Due to their location in the New England (where state minimum wages are higher), labor costs for 99 Restaurants (34.4% of sales) are much higher than that of JAX (30.6% of sale).

Performance of 99 Restaurants

99 Restaurants has had flat same-store sales in FY17. With guest traffic down 2% (countered with a 1.6% increase in average guest check), sales are down ~0.5% according to the investor Q&A.

Portrait of an Accretive Transaction

Below is a breakdown provided by JAX in its investor Q&A with regards to the accretive nature of the 99 Restaurants acquisition:

(Source: J. Alexander's Investor Q&A)

This theoretical EPS has a few caveats: for one thing, it takes out the $0.7m in management fees paid to Black Knight (as these would be eliminated in a merger between the two companies). It also adds back the $2m in profit interests issued to Black Knight, as well as $0.4m in non-cash options expense paid out in 2016.

Response by Marathon

In response to the proposed transaction, shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management has issued a press release detailing its disagreement with the deal.

None of JAX's directors are independent - all of them are affiliated with FNF in one way or another.

The transaction was not evaluated by a special committee, and the no-shop provision gives the appearance this transaction was made in the interest of FNF and not the shareholders of JAX.

The transaction will result in a change of control - without any premium paid to existing shareholders.

Marathon Partners believes J. Alexander is worth between $13 and $15/share.

There are few synergies between 99 Restaurants and J. Alexander's current portfolio.

Marathon believes JAX's accretion analysis is "overly generous" - its own analysis produces "significantly less earnings accretion", with "other factors" posing risk to the acquisition being accretive.

Marathon wants the company to evaluate other strategic alternatives that could produce better risk-adjusted returns to shareholders.

J. Alexander's Board - Independent in Name Only

Marathon's press release includes an interesting table displaying all the related party conflicts amongst the current board of directors:

(Source: Marathon Partners Press Release)

As seen from the table, each director is either affiliated with Fidelity National, Fidelity Newport Holdings, Newport Global Advisors, or Black Knight Advisory Services. Connecting the dots, it does not appear (at least on paper) that this is an arm's length transaction.

Coupled with the lack of a special committee and the addition of a no-shop provision, Marathon makes a strong case that FNF effectively continues to control JAX and is using its ties to the board to regain control of the company, without having to pay a premium.

Marathon's Estimate of Intrinsic Value

While in the executive summary, Marathon's press release implies it has determined the company to be worth $13-15/share, when you get into the details, you learn this statement is somewhat misleading:

Marathon goes into very little detail regarding its assessment of JAX's value. The reasoning for the $13-15 valuation is based upon the share buybacks that have occurred since the spinoff in 2015. According to Marathon, JAX has bought back 300,000 at an average price of $10.47/share. Using the logic that it would be buying back stock at a material discount (20-30% is the range Marathon uses), this would imply the company has a fair value of $13-15/share.

Marathon backs this up with a broad statement regarding improved operating performance over the past year, stating this further implies are increase in value since the original share buybacks.

The value of J. Alexander's real estate holdings is also discussed: JAX owns 40% of the land underneath their locations. Because the real estate was revalued five years ago, Marathon believes it may be worth well above its currently stated $20m book value.

J. Alexander's and 99 Restaurants: Apples and Oranges?

Marathon brings up another strong point about the downside to this transaction: J. Alexander's portfolio of high end restaurants (average check of $30-$44) has little in common with 99 Restaurants, which serves casual meals with an average check of around $16. There is also a lack of geographic overlap, as 99 Restaurants are only in New England, and the chain will retain its Massachusetts headquarters, reducing the benefits of HQ consolidation.

The funny thing is that this position is not only the opinion of Marathon: as stated earlier, FNF specifically split off J. Alexander's and Stoney River from the rest of the restaurant chains, believing the higher-end concepts did not have sufficient synergies with the rest of the chains.

Related to these questions about potential synergies, Marathon again adds more to its strong case against the merger - FNF is looking to exit the restaurant business and selling off 99 Restaurants as guest traffic and same-store sales starting to flounder may indicate it is looking to get the highest valuation possible before the tide begins to turn for the chain.

Accretion Analysis: A Second Opinion

While JAX paints a picture of significant earnings accretion before synergies are even realized, Marathon presents a second opinion without the aid of rose-colored glasses.

A large component of the accretion stems from removing the profits interest due to Black Knight.

As the profits interest is worthless at $10/share (JAX's share price at the time of the press release, ironically Marathon's public remarks may push the stock to levels where Black Knight's profits interest meets the hurdle), it would be disingenuous to include this figure in the analysis.

JAX's analysis also adds back in the non-cash expenses for the options that will vest because of the transaction. Marathon contends this again is a disingenuous addition; whether or not a deal occurs JAX is going to compensate its C-suite with equity compensation such as options.

The accretion analysis also does not include the fact that termination of the Black Knight agreement and the vesting of management's options will result in one-time charges for the company. Again, it is misleading to not include these in an accretion analysis.

Given that 99 Restaurants has started a downward trend in same-store sales, it is highly likely future earnings will be less than in prior years; again, this risk is not discussed in management's accretion analysis.

Marathon finishes off the letter with a call to the board to hire a third party investment banker to "conduct a formal auction process" of J. Alexander's that would be in the best interests of shareholders.

The $236m Question - Is J. Alexander's Worth $13-15/Share?

While Marathon makes solid points in its press release regarding the many downsides to the proposed merger, it chose not to provide a detailed analysis that values the company between $13 and $15/share. While I do not expect it to show all its cards, it would be interesting to see how it came to the conclusion that $13 and $15/share was a fair valuation.

Valuation Relative To Peers

Based upon the major valuation metrics, J. Alexander's appears to be priced within both the median and average of its peers:

(Table by the Author)

With EBITDA margins of 8.4% (compared to a median and average among its peers of 12.3%, and 11.16%, respectively), there is plenty of room for a larger acquirer to wring out cost efficiencies. EBITDA margins at the median of peers (12.3%) would be $27.9m, an increase of $8.7m or ~45%.

A $15 per share purchase price ($236m EV) would imply an EBITDA multiple of 12.3 for the company. If a larger strategic acquirer (such as Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)) paid this amount for the company and was able to bring up operating margins to the median of the peer group (EBITDA of $27.9m), the enterprise value of the assets (using the median 10.1x EBITDA multiple) would be $281.8m, or ~20% higher than the purchase price.

Before even taking into account the value of J. Alexander's real estate, it appears that $15/share may be too rich a price for either a strategic or a financial acquirer. With only a 20% bump in EV from bringing up margins, an acquisition valuation of 12.3x EBITDA may not provide the upside an outside buyer would require from a deal.

Land and Buildings

According to the last 10-K filing, the company's land and buildings are on the books at a total valuation of $50.1m ($20.2m for the land, $29.9m for the buildings). JAX owns both the land and improvement for 18 of its 44 locations (in line with Marathon's 40% figure). In addition, 16 of the 26 leased locations are ground-lease only, with the remaining 10 locations fully leased (land & building).

(Source: 2017 10-K)

To determine the value of JAX's owned land and buildings I worked backwards, assessing the amount of annual rent paid for the leased properties.

According to the 10-K, 3% of restaurant operating expenses were lease payments, or ~$5.7m. This works out to ~$219,000 in rent per location (bear in mind most of the leased properties are ground leases).

While the 10-K does not explicitly state the leases are NNN, based upon language in the "Risks" section, the company is obligated to pay the property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs of the leased properties, implying NNN.

Giving the ~$219,000 in annual rent a cap rate of 6.5% (in line with NNN averages), each leased property may be worth ~$3.3m. While this valuation does not take into account property locations, based upon the listing of locations on the website, there does not appear to be a dramatic divergence between the owned and leased locations. Almost all of the company's locations are in the suburbs of large to medium-sized MSAs.

At $3.3m per location and an assumed cap rate of 6.5% in the event of a sale-leaseback transaction, the company's owned properties could be sold for ~$59m and leased back for ~$3.8m/year.

Valuation Taking Into Account Real Estate Holdings

Combining the valuation analysis for both the operating business and real estate assets, we can assume the following:

The real estate assets of the company could possibly be worth $59m in a sale-leaseback scenario. In this scenario, JAX would be paying ~$3.8m/year in rent for the sold facilities.

Subtracting this $3.8m/year in rent gives us a new EBITDA figure of $15.4m. Taking this into account, a buyer at $15/share would effectively pay $177m for the operating business, or a 11.5x EBITDA multiple.

Add in the up to $8.7m in cost savings a strategic buyer could wring out, and the operating business would have an EBITDA of $24.1m, a 56% improvement. Assigning a 10.1x EBITDA multiple to this post-restructuring EBITDA figure gives us a $243.4m valuation. Add back in the $59m in real estate acquired as part of the deal, and what was a $236m deal is now worth $302.4m, or 28% increase in EV.

The flaw in this analysis is that it is assuming strategic acquirers are going into this deal with the same mindset as a financial buyer. While a private equity firm will jump at the opportunity to roll up several companies, slash operating costs, and resale for profit, the larger restaurant operators are looking longer term and are giving more weight to growth potential of new concepts.

While I believe the higher-end nature of J. Alexander's concepts may fit in line perfectly with Darden Restaurants (which along with the more middle-tier Olive Garden owns chains similar to J. Alexander's such as LongHorn Steakhouse, Seasons 52, and Yard House), Darden may decide JAX's portfolio of concepts does not offer potential areas of growth in which it is already involved and may in fact cannibalize its existing business.

With the high percentage of real estate assets relative to enterprise value, this company may be attractive to financial buyers such as Golden Gate Capital, which in 2014 acquired Red Lobster from Darden, partially financed through a sale/leaseback of real estate to American Realty Capital Properties.

Golden Gate may have its hands full with the recent purchase of Bob Evans, and with $15b in AUM may not be wasting time on mere nine-figure transactions. But for a smaller private equity shop (especially one looking for an opportunity that combines financial engineering with the potential for operations growth), JAX may be attractive acquisition candidate.

At the end of the day, while $15 is possible, I not think it is realistic. While a strategic buyer could wring out cost savings and at the end of the day make the deal accretive, J. Alexander's is just another chain in a sea of higher-end restaurant chains, and the larger players have many options to pursue growth.

A financial buyer may agree to a deal at $15/share, but unless they were able to grow J. Alexander's at an impressive clip, the upside provided from a sale-leaseback and cost reductions (which would be minimized unless the purchase was a bolt-on acquisition to a larger chain they already owned) would be difficult to provide the necessary IRR (even with leverage), as it would take several years to improve operating margins and flip the company to another buyer.

If Not $15/Share, How About $13/Share?

While $13/share in fair value would not be as attractive to investors entering the stock at $11.60, it is worthy to consider whether or not this is a likely sale price for the company.

Using the first valuation analysis used above (where we do not separate the real estate assets), a $13/share sale price would mean a $206.6m enterprise value and a 10.8x EBITDA multiple. Applying the same potential upside valuations mentioned above ($281.8m if the real estate is not monetized, $302.4m if financial engineering occurs), there would be upside on an enterprise value basis of 36.4% and 46.4%, respectively. Taking into account the leverage a private equity firm would utilize in such a deal, an investment in a J. Alexander's LBO could produce the necessary IRR to justify such a deal.

Marathon Has a Shot at Blocking the Merger

As mentioned earlier, 2/3rds of "qualified shareholders" (shareholders not affiliated with the company or its board) must vote "Yes" in order for the deal to be approved. While the merger itself only requires the approval of a "majority" of votes cast by a quorum of shareholders, the change in the company's corporate charter (which will allow both the increase the number of authorized shares, as well as reclassify the existing shares as "Class A" and enable the issuance of "Class B" stock to acquire 99 Restaurants).

While Marathon Partners owns just 6.3% of the outstanding shares, there are several other funds that may not be too keen on the deal:

Eminence Capital: Largest outside shareholder at 8.9%. While it has made 13-G filings with regards to its JAX investment, it has shown itself to be activists in the past.

River Road Asset Management (7%): 13-G filer, and while not typically an activist they have done so in the past (namely with PICO Holdings (NASDAQ:PICO)); they could be a swayed to vote "No" on a deal.

Addison Clark Management: Owns 4.4%, this lesser known fund (although large enough to need to make 13F-HR flings) could also be a swayed shareholder with regards to the vote. Does not have a history of 13-D filings.

Ancora Advisors: 2.9% holder, well known in the micro-cap community. It is not afraid to voice its opinions to management, and even in situations where they are not 5% holders they have made shareholder proposals.

Nitorum Capital: 2.7% holder. No history of 13-D filings, but manager Seth Rosen is an Eminence Capital alum.

Together these funds control 32.2% of the company's outstanding shares. While it is not likely each and every one of them will vote "No" on the shareholder vote, with insider shareholders (primarily Newport Global Advisors, which directly controls 11.1% of shares) holding 13.73% of outstanding shares, just 28.75% of outstanding shares need to vote "No" on the to put the kibosh on the deal.

At the most recent shareholder vote, the shareholder quorum was just 81.6% of outstanding shares, and of that 12m share quorum, there were 2.26m broker non-votes, meaning shareholder turnout may be as low as 66.3% for the shareholder vote (again this may not be highly likely, many shareholders may have seen the uncontested election of two directors, along with the boilerplate auditor ratification, as something not worth filling out a proxy card.

This vote stands a decent chance of swaying "No", and could serve as a "proxy" to an actual proxy contest-allowing Marathon Partners to put management's feet to the fire and successfully push for a strategic alternative that better serves all shareholders.

Bottom Line

At first glance J. Alexander's presents an attractive portrait of an accretive acquisition, but digging deeper into 99 Restaurants, it appears not all that glitters adds value to shareholders.

Marathon Partners makes a strong case that this deal is not in the best interest of shareholders, and other strategic alternatives should be pursued.

That being said, $15/share seems too rich a valuation for the company, and it is unlikely a strategic or financial buyer will pay such a price given the limit it puts on upside.

A $13/share sale price for the company is more likely to be attainable, but at just a 12% premium to the current trading price this provides minimal upside to investors just entering the stock.

J. Alexander's is an interesting activist situation, but it may be too late to jump on the train. The stock has already rallied on speculation that Marathon can successfully put an end to the deal. It may be a buy if shares fall back to the $10 level seen prior to the press release, but for the time being it is not a strong long idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.