Active ETFs Are Ripe For Transparent, Low-Cost Strategies

By Vinay Nadkarni, Managing Director, Head of Portfolio Specialists at ClearBridge Investments

Over the last decade, active U.S.large capitalization strategies with lower turnover and greater concentration have delivered solid performance, better down-market capture and higher Sharpe ratios than more diversified, higher turnover active strategies.* This can make them especially appealing in an exchange traded fund (ETF) wrapper: the potential benefits of active management, with the benefits of liquidity, transparency and cost efficiency.

Do we need more active management? The better question can be what kind of active management should investors consider. Active ETFs, focused on fundamentals, can be a great complement to client portfolios.

Active management offers opportunities not available through passive strategies. Managers can find mispriced stocks in less efficient parts of their markets by properly valuing the individual earnings potential, benefits and risks of businesses, and building them into a strategic portfolio.

The focus can be on risk as well: fundamental security analysis can eliminate individual stocks or entire sectors that are overvalued or may otherwise be poised for a correction. They can also monitor existing position sizes and adjust as market, industry and company-specific conditions change.

Active managers essentially seek to manage the risk of stocks. They endeavor to thoroughly model the worst possible outcomes for a stock, wait for the entry point that appears to offer attractive potential returns for a given level of risk, then adjust the percentage of holdings based on their relationship to the overall risk characteristics of the portfolio. Dynamic risk management capabilities like these are not available in market cap-weighted passive strategies.

The reality is that investors have embraced the ETF vehicle; regulators are heavily focused on ensuring that fees paid by retail investors meet “fiduciary standards” (for retirement accounts); thus the continued popularity of active ETFs appears inevitable.

Investors have accepted the rational of buying ETFs – as proven by large flows of their money. According to Simfund, in the first quarter of 2017, ETF inflows hit an all-time high of $125 billion. This may be due to 2016 being a generally poor year for many actively managed funds.

ETFs became popular because of their liquidity, tax efficiency and lower costs. For passive ETFs designed to mimic the performance of an index, costs can be considerably low.

In the current bull market, many passive ETFs also have outperformed many actively-managed mutual funds, particularly in U.S. large-cap and mid-cap equities. But if volatility returns to the market, the tide may stem back to active management, and investors may want active products that use the ETF vehicle.

The way U.S. equity markets have climbed to historical heights, riding the major indexes with low-cost passive ETFs proved a successful strategy. When markets do little more than go up – and up and up – it is easy to enjoy the ride, and make money. In recent years, investors have not had to deal with significant corrections, sustained periods of high volatility or other shocks.

Yet U.S. equity markets do not always rise. When they don’t, lower turnover strategies can be a compelling option. Large-cap portfolios with lower turnover outperformed portfolios with higher turnover during down markets in each of the rolling five-year periods that encompassed the last two bear markets that occurred between October 2007 and March 2009.*

Investing in passive indexed products means that when markets turn and start to go down, these ETFs will dutifully follow them. No one is there to manage risks, which can be exacerbated by the sheer number of people invested in index strategies. Hanging onto a falling index in a volatile market could become a very bad idea.

Large-scale, index-tracking ETFs can bring risk of undue market concentration, caused by methodologies that buy proportionally more of some stocks than others, making larger bets on popular names and sectors. Investors in passive indexed products may be unaware of their exposure to these concentration risks. We believe active ETFs can be an option to help mitigate those risks.

It should come as no surprise that 60 percent of ETF sponsors are either currently developing or planning to develop active ETFs, according to Cerulli. Advisors would do well to educate clients that the term “ETF” is not synonymous with “passive.”

* Source eVestment. Performance information does not include the effects of fees or sales charges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Rolling returns is the annualized average return for a period ending with the listed year. Rolling returns are useful for examining the behavior of returns for holding periods similar to those actually experienced by investors. In this paper, we look at rolling five-year returns from ending year 2011 to ending year 2016, comparing the six rolling five-year periods of 2007-2011, 2008-2012, 2009-2013, 2010-2014, 2011-2015 and 2012-2016. Market Capture is a measure of the manager’s performance in down markets relative to the market itself. A market is considered down if the return for the benchmark is less than zero. A manager with a downside market capture ratio of less than 100 has outperformed the index during the down-market. Equity securities are subject to price fluctuation and possible loss of principal. In rising markets, the value of large-cap stocks may not rise as much as smaller-cap stocks. Active management and diversification do not ensure gains or protect against market declines. An ETF is a pooled investment vehicle with shares that can be bought or sold through the trading day on a stock exchange at a market determined price. A Mutual Fund is also a pooled investment vehicle; however shares of a Mutual Fund are bought or sold at the fund’s net asset value, which is calculated at the end of the trading day. Both products generally represent a portfolio of securities, derivative instruments, currencies or commodities. The risks of owning an ETF or Mutual Fund generally reflects the risks of owning the underlying investments. ETFs and Mutual Funds also have management fees and operating expenses that increase their costs. The differences between the ETFs and Mutual Funds could significantly impact performance. These differences include but are not limited to investment strategy, regulatory requirements, tax implications, fees and expenses, cash flows, trading structure and transparency requirements. Retail investors buy and sell shares of ETFs at market price (not NAV) in the secondary market throughout the trading day. These shares are not individually available for purchase or redemption directly from the ETF. Authorized participants ("APs") may acquire shares in the primary market directly from the ETFs and may tender their shares for redemption directly to the ETFs, at net asset value per share only in Creation Units or Creation Unit Aggregations. Once created, shares of the funds generally trade in the secondary market in amounts less than a Creation Unit. Any information, statement or opinion set forth herein is general in nature, is not directed to or based on the financial situation or needs of any particular investor, and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, investment advice, forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or a recommendation with respect to any particular security or investment strategy or type of retirement account. Investors seeking financial advice regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies should consult their financial professional. Legg Mason, Inc., its affiliates, and its employees are not in the business of providing tax or legal advice to taxpayers. These materials and any tax-related statements are not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used or relied upon, by any such taxpayer for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties or complying with any applicable tax laws or regulations. Tax-related statements, if any, may have been written in connection with the “promotion or marketing” of the transaction(s) or matter(s) addressed by these materials, to the extent allowed by applicable law. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor. Simfund and eVestment are not affiliated with Legg Mason Inc., Legg Mason Investor Services, LLC and ClearBridge Investments, LLC. ©2017 Legg Mason Investor Services, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC. Legg Mason Investor Services, LLC and ClearBridge Investments, LLC are subsidiaries of Legg Mason, Inc.