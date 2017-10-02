Why Alibaba Got Serious On Video Games

Tencent has been investing in e-commerce firms. It's only fair Alibaba starts targeting the core video games business of Tencent.

China is the biggest market for video games. Newzoo estimates that China’s gaming industry will generate $27.5 billion in revenue this year. It is, therefore, welcome news that Alibaba (BABA) has finally put up its video games subsidiary.

Alibaba’s expansion into video games should help it reduce its exposure to the rising competition in e-commerce. China’s video games market is growing at CAGR of 13.6%. It is a growing market that can accommodate Alibaba’s entry. I went long Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and NetEase (NTES) because I like their dominant control of China’s lucrative video games industry.

Alibaba Wants To Better Compete Against Tencent

Alibaba challenging Tencent’s leadership on video games is justified. Tencent is the biggest stakeholder in JD.com, Alibaba’s biggest rival in Asian e-commerce. Tencent also partly owns Garena, the operator of Southeast Asian e-commerce outfit Shopee. Shopee competes with Alibaba’s subsidiary, Lazada.

Tencent also took part in the $1.4 billion April 2017 funding for FlipKart, India’s biggest e-commerce retailer. Tencent is blatantly treading on the e-commerce business of Alibaba. It is only fair that Alibaba starts targeting the video game industry that Tencent currently leads.

The new video games division was created after Alibaba’s recent acquisition of online games/mobile games developer Ejoy. The founder of Ejoy is Zhan Zhonghui, the co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer of NetEase. Zhan Zhonghui will head Alibaba’s new video games division. The other important

The other important acqui-hire for Alibaba is Wu Yunyang, the former lead developer of NetEase’s hit PC/mobile game, Fantasy Westward Journey.

A More Serious Bet On Video Games

Alibaba’s new gaming unit and Ejoy should be a major improvement over Alibaba’s earlier investments on video games-related firms. Alibaba previously invested $120 million on Kabam, maker of hits mobile games like Marvel: Contest of Champions. Alibaba could be regretful that Kabam’s most profitable segment was bought by NetMarble for $800 million last December.

Alibaba acquired 9game.com after it bought UCWeb in 2014. 9game.com is UCWeb’s app store that allows users to download Android apps and games. It isn’t a video games developer or publisher. The new gaming unit under Zhan Zhonghui is the real deal. It will develop and publish online games that cater to both PC and mobile gamers.

My fearless forecast is that the team of Zhan Zhonghui and Wu Yunyang will focus on replicating the successful games of Tencent and NetEase. Tencent and NetEase own most of the top-grossing mobile games in China. The Sensor Tower chart below ranked Tencent as the top company with the most revenue and number of downloads on the mobile platform.

Wu Yunyang, as the former lead developer of Fantasy Westward Journey, will find it rewarding to develop a clone game out of NetEase’s top grossing mobile game. Replicating the mobile MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game of Tencent, Honor of Kings, is also a tempting option that can fast-track Alibaba’s mobile games strategy.

An estimated 200 million Chinese players spent more than 5.5 billion yuan ($810 million) in Honor of Kings during the first quarter of 2017. It makes perfect sense for Alibaba to develop games in genres that appeal to Chinese customers. Imitating the hit games of Tencent and NetEase is the easiest way to do that.

The other future scenario is for Alibaba to buy the Chinese firm that made Mobile Legends. Mobile Legends is the English imitation of the Chinese-only Honor of Kings. Alibaba can purchase Shanghai Moonton and make a Chinese version of Mobile Legends. This move will directly challenge the dominance of Honor of Kings in China.

Conclusion

I approve of Alibaba’s expansion to video games. Developing games that inspire people to spend real money on virtual currencies or items is a brilliant practice of capitalism. Alibaba can start advertising its future video games on its online marketplace to quickly raise public awareness.

Betting on video games is a better long-term investment than Alibaba’s $2 billion gamble on Lazada, Asia’s largest e-commerce site operator. The free delivery offer (free return shipping too if you don’t like the item) on Lazada purchases is likely bleeding Lazada dry. Lazada is now also offering an outright refund on items shipped from China that gets returned by Filipino or other SouthEast Asian customers. My guess is that Alibaba injected another $1 billion last June to keep Lazada afloat.

My guess is that Alibaba injected another $1 billion last June to keep Lazada afloat. Ever since its launch, Lazada is a money-losing enterprise.

It is, therefore, a relief to see Alibaba investing on video games.

