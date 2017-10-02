Forget The iPhone, Apple's Artificial Intelligence Is The Real Deal

New Way of Thinking about Apple

One may make the argument that too many consumers and investors are fixated solely on the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone. On September 12, 2017, the company announced the release dates of their iPhone 8 and X. This was a hyped event and had consumers buzzing about the new iPhone X’s new features such as facial recognition.

This article is to introduce a different way of thinking about Apple. I want to expose you to how the company is integrating artificial intelligence to better understand the photos you take. Keep in mind that Apple prides themselves heavily on taking fantastic pictures with their iPhones. When you are driving on the freeway, you may have most likely seen an abundant amount of Apple iPhone picture advertisements similar to the one below. As you read, imagine how you would feel as a consumer for this improvement in picture taking. As well, ask yourself how this specific way of artificial intelligence may influence your investment.

(Source: Brent Dirks)

Artificial Intelligence in Photos

It only makes sense for Apple to acquire companies such as AI tech startup Regaind to help improve the user-experience in taking photos. The technology is supposed to help and understand your own personal photos. In other words, Regaind’s technology is supposed to help filter the good and bad pictures based on AI. Regaind is a French startup known for its computer vision tech.

Earlier this year, Apple announced that iOS11 would have a new and improved Photos app, primarily driven by their focus on implementing machine learning and AI. Regaind's computer vision technology has the ability to analyze the content of photos. If Apple incorporates this into the iPhone, then the application will be able to search for key words you pick. For example, if you searched for “sky” then pictures with a sky background will be shown. This allows the user to quickly find the pictures they need.

As claimed on Regaind's website, the technology cannot only figure out the content of your photos, but also their technical and aesthetic values. Practical application of this will be to help remove duplicates and select best photo in burst shots. Additionally, feature will allow for grouping of images by color and events. iPhone users are able to see their pictures grouped by dates and also have the location of where the picture is taken. Consumers will enjoy AI technology for photos since it eases album creation as well. This feature is something that will likely benefit lots of iOS features.

(Source: BGR.com)

The acquisition of Regaind also will allow Apple to analyze the user’s face for gender, age and emotion. That is why the iPhone X’s facial recognition is a huge leap forward and some may even consider a breakthrough. Consumers may be willing to pay $1,100 for the iPhone X since they can stay trendy with the facial analysis tech and do ani-mojis. As you can see in the picture below, the facial recognition is able to detect the female’s emotion. Artificial technology will continue to improve to be able to identify more details in a picture. As a result, these details such as age, emotion, color of dress, background, location may be used for grouping pictures into a bundle.

(Source: PetaPixel.com)

Regaind’s technology applies to the problem of sorting pictures. The algorithms they create use state-of-the-art deep learning expertise. The picture below shows the aesthetics, sharpness, and colors used. Consumers also will be able to see the properties showing comments such as “great lighting” to help them get instant feedback on photos. This whole friendly user experience is an approach that Apple continues to strive for.

(Source: Regaind.io)

What this means for investors

Apple already has invested resources into their AI component of its photos app on iOS. Users have the ability to surface the best images from the last year and turn them into a Memories slideshow. With the addition of Regaind’s technology, Apple’s photos could be become even more competitive. For example, the AI technology could improve Apple’s existing photo montages to get you a highlight-reel version of your latest trip. As well, users may be encouraged to take burst photos more frequently, with the algorithm automatically sorting through the burst to find the best photo. As a result, this acquisition makes sense from an innovative point of view.

Investors should note that large corporations in the film and media industry also may adapt to the new Apple iPhones with this AI technology. Just imagine the amount of time needed to sort and organize thousands of pictures to find the ideal one. Overall, retail consumers and large corporations will likely enjoy this new feature since the AI technology improves the user experience. In a 2016 New Yorker article, the author talks about how the iPhone camera was initially thought to be inferior upon launch. However, consumer’s lives are so attached to taking stunning pictures. Apple does an excellent job at branding themselves at that. The better the phone camera became, the more photos people started to snap and share. There are now nearly a billion smartphones worldwide capturing selfies, riots, fireworks, vacation trips. The photos are a part of the user.

Figure 1 shows the continual increase in digital photos taken worldwide by a device. Back in 2011, the cellular device took only 50% of pictures compared to an astonishing 85% of pictures today. Therefore, companies like Apple that continue to take advantage of a market trend will survive in the upcoming years. The iPhone’s ability to take beautiful pictures just dominates the need to carry a camera for most. The phone is convenient, lightweight, and always is at the consumer’s fingertips. Artificial intelligence integration will only allow Apple to attract more users.

(Figure 1 – Source: KeyPoint Intelligence)

Conclusion

Although many investors already are aware that Apple is not the leader in AI, it is important to not underestimate the company’s ability in this field. The company prides themselves heavily on taking gorgeous pictures and will surely integrate AI to continue improvements. Apple will likely continue advertising beautiful picture shots taken with their iPhones. The iPhone X’s facial recognition is just the start, there will surely be much more improvement to come for consumers!

