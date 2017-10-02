General Electric: Immelt Out. Was That The Bottom?

In the following piece we take the glass half full perspective and make our bull case for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

I believe the end of the downtrend in the stock has begun. What's more, many positive catalysts are on the horizon. A reversal of fortune may be in the cards.

Jeff Immelt is officially stepping down as Chairman of General Electric effective immediately. Will this event mark the bottom in the stock? I say yes.

What happened?

CEO Jeff Immelt steps down as Chairman of General Electric (NYSE: GE) effective immediately. General Electric’s stock has been under assault as of late mostly based on Immelt's unique ability to continuously over-promise and under-deliver. In my last few pieces I have reviewed in detail the negatives regarding the global goliath's current woes. Many believe the stock has much further to fall and is dead money at best. Several Seeking Alpha members noted in the comments section of my latest article that the negative sentiment on General Electric seems overdone. In this piece we will take the glass half full approach and focus on the potential tailwinds that may bring an end to the recent sell off.

President Trump’s tax reform plan

One huge catalyst will be if President Trump can get his pro-growth policies approved. Regulatory relief, repatriation of overseas cash, and a substantial corporate tax break will be a game changer for the stock. The opportunity for repatriation of General Electric’s substantial overseas cash hoard could be a boon for the company’s bottom line.

Repatriation of overseas cash

One of the 12 bullet points in Trump’s recently released tax reform plan called for a "one-time tax on trillions of dollars held overseas." According to CNBC, it was unclear what that reduced rate would be, but the last tax holiday allowed companies to repatriate overseas earnings at a tax rate of 5.25%. General Electric has a substantial amount of overseas income to repatriate as well.

If Trump can get the tax holiday approved, this one event alone could significantly improve the company’s bottom line. But that’s not all we have to look forward to regarding taxes. A substantial corporate tax cut is also on the table. What’s more, much of General Electric’s earnings are back end loaded.

2017 earnings growth still in cards

The miss in the first quarter of 2017 was Immelt’s final undoing. Even so, I have faith the company can come through on the earnings guidance for the rest of the year. EPS is expected to rise significantly in the third quarter of this year. What’s more, I submit the company will hit its $12 billion industrial cash flow target for 2017. This should put an end to the fears of a dividend cut.

Bad news priced in

I posit that a majority of the bad news is already priced into the stock. It could very well be a sell the rumor, buy the news event on November 13th when Flannery delivers his investor update. Expectations have been beaten down so low any sign of life will be greatly rewarded. The stock is currently unloved and undervalued. This is just the way I like it.

Undervalued and unloved

I believe the point of maximum pessimism has been reached. The stock has fallen into correction territory dropping nearly 18% year-to-date. Nonetheless, I submit the bottom is in. I do not see the stock breaking through substantial support at the $24 to $25 range.

A rebound and break out through substantial resistance at the top of the downtrend channel could be in the cards. This would be the first towards a trend reversal. Furthermore, the stock is traded at a significant discount to its peers.

The stock is trading at a significant discount to its peers and the industry with a forward P/E ratio of 14.41. Moreover, anytime the dividend yield reached 4% the stock is snapped up by savvy long-term dividend investors very quickly.

That seems like exactly what has just occurred.

The Bottom Line

I contend General Electric’s stock has reached rock bottom. The fact that the support has held at the $24 mark for the past month could be the first sign the selling is about to relent. For those with a high risk tolerance now may be a great time to start a position prior to earning being announced on Oct 20th, before the market opens. At this point I surmise all the bad news is priced in. One thing to keep in mind is if Flannery does lower 2018 EPS guidance substantially at the November 13th reset, the stock could take another leg lower. Nevertheless, the risk/reward equation favors long trades at this level. Always remember to layer into a full position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

