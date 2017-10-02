'Under The Radar' Steel News: September 2017

I plan on publishing a monthly article focusing on "under the radar" information for companies within the steel industry, along with some commentary on potential impacts from an investor perspective.

What will be included: Information that only exists deep within SEC filings or news had extremely limited third-party coverage and/or limited third-party English language coverage. Examples include (but aren't limited) acquisitions with limited coverage, substantial legal situations, building of new facilities or the gain/loss of relatively major customers or contracts. These events are more likely - but not always - to involve foreign and smaller cap companies.

What won't be included: General steel industry news (i.e. 232 probe, pricing, global events), rumors (i.e. U.S. Steel sale of Slovakian unit), normal cyclical events (i.e. seasonal/temporary mill closing), well-publicized news (i.e. Kobe Steel/U.S. Steel venture) or news with minimal investor impacts (i.e. minor fire at mill).

There will certainly be many more "under the radar" events in a given month than what I report, and I'd encourage you to add these in the comments!

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)

Uncertainty surrounding SID's finances continue as a SEC audit into potential financial improprieties primarily associated with a SID subsidiary, CSN Mineração S.A. (formerly Congonhas Minérios S.A.), acquired control of Nacional Minerios S.A. (Namisa), The Brazilian steel producer has not filed a quarterly report since 3Q16 and, not surprisingly, has not filed an annual report for 2016. They reported on August 15 that 2Q17 results would be delayed and also reiterated that audit results would likely impact 2017 results (in addition to 2015 & 2016 results).

Additionally, SID is conducting an internal audit into an illicit payment of R$16.5 during the construction of a long-steel plant in Volta Redonda. This audit was conducted this past Spring and it is somewhat concerning that no additional information has been provided since late May 2017.

SID announced on September 11 that Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro would take over as CFO. They had been without a permanent CFO since May 2016 when Paulo Caffarelli stepped down to become CEO at Banco do Brazil. Relatively few clues into Mr. Ribeiro's track record could be located beyond his employment history and education.

Comments: SID had appeared to have finally turned a corner after a prolonged decline that started in 2010, however, this news cast a shadow over any reversal. SID's valuation looks tempting at first, but could be misleading and is certainly out-of-date. They also maintain a tremendously high debt load. The hiring of a permanent CFO could make a difference, but SID has a lot to overcome. Investors seem to mainly be taking a "wait and see" approach, with recent movement appearing to be driven by technicals, profit taking and some speculation. If audit results have a relatively limited impact and/or the Brazilian government intervenes somehow (not completely out the question), then that potential turnaround first envisioned in 2016 could actually materialize.

Ternium S.A. (TX)

Earlier this month TX acquired ThyssenKrupp Slab International B.V. and its wholly-owned subsidiary CSA Siderúrgica do Atlântico Ltda. (“CSA”) for EUR1.4 billion. This included a 2 million tons per year agreement to supply slabs from CSA’s facility in Brazil to ThyssenKrupp’s former Calvert re-rolling facility in Alabama, United States. TX took out a $1.5B loan for the acquisition.

Comments: TX has rebounded nicely from an underwhelming 2015. I don't have enough information on the acquired company to provide substantive commentary, however, I plan on examining it further and providing my analysis sometime soon for an article on TX. I do have concerns regarding the debt taken for the acquisition. They've been one of the better industry players is managing debt, however, the long-term debt now just about doubled. It will be interesting to observe how well they're able to handle this.

Synalloy (SYNL)

A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit dating back to 2014 which SYNL was a defendant. The lawsuit centered around products manufactured by Palmer of Texas Tanks, who SYNL had acquired. The good news for SYNL and their current shareholders is that former Palmer shareholders are required to foot the bill since the goods in question were manufactured and sold before the acquisition.

Comments: SYNL had recently been dealing with two significant lawsuits as a defendant. For a company with $106M market cap, that's a lot to deal with. While the one settled in June 2016 cost SYNL monetarily ($3.1M judgement), the more recently settled suit was much more prolonged and complicated. Even though SYNL was indemnified, it was certainly an unneeded distraction.

Additional news you may have missed...

AK Steel (AKS) has a new four-year labor agreement covering about 319 hourly employees at their Rockport (NYSE:IN) Works. This is a cold rolling facility which receives most of its hot roll coils from Middletown Works. Most of Rockport's end product is used by the auto and appliance manufacturers, including Honda. Of note, the new agreement was ratified on September 27th, only a few days before the previous agreement was set to expire (September 30, 2017).

A judgement in a lawsuit in which Mechel PAO (MTL) was a liable party was upheld. It is unclear how much of the 12.7 billion rubles (~$220.3M) judgement that MTL is on the hook for. However, their press release did begin with "Mechel reports a court decision that may have an impact on the value of Mechel PAO's shares."

Bonus and with little commentary...one of the weirdest acquisitions/stock swap/spinoff agreements you'll probably ever see, courtesy of Ossen Innovation (OSN). I'm not even going to try to explain it other than to say that it involves a diabetes company, a bunch of stock being swapped and Ossen technically being spun off. For those that follow this industry and are familiar with OSN, it is hands down the most Ossen-like move possible. Since most of Ossen is owned by Ossen, they probably could have just announced the news over dinner or something.

