Energy Stocks Start Q3 With A Resilient Relative Performance

Oil prices took a hit today with WTI falling back to test the $50/bbl level, and Brent back to $55/bbl. The recent drop also coincided with physical spreads widened due to slightly looser physical balances we are seeing.

Although the oil price drop should have taken energy stocks along with it, we saw very resilient price action in the energy sector today.

(XOP to SPY)

Energy stocks broadly started the day lower with rapid selling taking place. One of the names we recently wrote up, California Resources (CRC), plunged below $10/share before finishing the day positive.

For those of you that didn't watch the action during the day, the resilience we saw across the tape was the one of the few times in 2017 where energy producers notched sizable gains against WTI.

Looking at the relative performance chart, XOP has regained most of the relative underperformance we saw since the end of July, and we expect further relative outperformance to continue.

Over the weekend, we published our 2017 first-half recap for everyone to read. We wrote this recap at the end of June, and we believed the thing that plagued the oil markets and energy stocks were the lack of investor confidence in the oil rebalancing.

But with the recent shift in underlying relative performance, we think smart money is finally starting to catch-on the fundamental developments we've been highlighting this year. Mainly, we think the recent development came at the end of August, when EIA's 914 report showed a material underperformance in US oil production data.

(Posting this chart for reminder purposes again.)

Our discussion with hedge funds also point to more interest in battered E&P names.

For most of 2017, energy investors have had to contend with bearish headline news while very little fundamentals have substantiated in the bears' favor.

US shale production growing slower than expected. ✔️

Global oil demand growing faster than expected. ✔️

OECD storage counter-seasonally declining. ✔️

Even with the recent revelation to the investment community that US shale won't reach the 1 million b/d exit-to-exit growth target by the end of 2017, some are still speculating that we will see this happening.

We think the edge we have over the market right now is our understanding of just how much shale can grow in a realistic oil price scenario. This "tiny edge" is what has given us the conviction to remain bullish despite the heart-wrenching August sell-off. In our flagship report on Sunday, we wrote a piece called, "Paradigm Shift – Energy Stocks are on the cusp of a multi-year bull trend."

We think there's a paradigm shift taking place in the energy sector especially with regards to how E&Ps are now looking at the business model of "grow at any cost" versus "profit focused." We believe the consensus will start using this narrative change as a smokescreen for the overly aggressive shale growth assumptions going forward, and when the market realizes that shale producers won't be outspending cash flow by 30% to 40%, the "lower for longer" thesis will also dwindle away.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.