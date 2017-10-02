Tesla Confirms Model 3 Shortfall

After the bell on Monday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) declined after the company's Q3 production and delivery announcement. While sales of the Model S and X did quite well, the major news was that the Model 3 was off to a much slower than expected start. Given that the newest vehicle is supposed to be the crown jewel for Tesla at this point, investors might really start worrying about looming reservation cancellations and increased competition.

Let me first start with the good news. The company sold almost 26,000 Model S and X units in Q3, basically a few hundred above where I thought they would be when I said last week I expected around 25,500 vehicles. This was a quarterly record for the company, as it did enter some new markets like Dubai and South Korea, but also we saw estimates on the Tesla Motor Club of a substantial September sales month from Norway. Obviously, I'm curious to see InsideEvs estimates in the coming days from the US, along with the margin implication to see if this was truly due to discounting. Deliveries in transit also showed a nice rebound from Q2's low, which gets me to the bad:

Q3 production totaled 25,336 vehicles, with 260 of them being Model 3. Model 3 production was less than anticipated due to production bottlenecks. Although the vast majority of manufacturing subsystems at both our California car plant and our Nevada Gigafactory are able to operate at a high rate, a handful have taken longer to activate than expected. It is important to emphasize that there are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain. We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near term.

Now it is nice to see that Tesla actually sold more models than it produced for a change, which should help a little on the cash flow issue. However, it is quite awful to see just 260 Model 3 units being produced, considering how this new vehicle is supposed to be easier to manufacture than previous models. As a reminder, CEO Elon Musk was calling for more than 1,630 models to be produced during Q3, as seen below, and in the Q2 letter, the company said it was confident it could produce over 1,500.

Management says it knows what needs to be fixed, but how is the company going to get to a production rate of 5,000 units per week by the end of the year if it can't even do 300 in three months? There definitely seem to be problems at the Gigafactory in Nevada, as evidenced by previous problems with Tesla Energy and comments made in the latest 10-Q filing (page 32). Musk and the rest of his team will have a lot to answer on the upcoming conference call, but hopefully, we'll get some more color/excuses in the quarterly investor letter before that. It would have been nice to hear what the current production rate is and perhaps a new forecast for the production ramp. Additionally, it would have been nice if the company warned that the Model 3 would miss badly since this is very material to Tesla's future.

Tesla shares had fallen about $50 off their all-time high into this news, so the fact that they are only down a couple of bucks in the after-hours session could mean the street already has digested this bad news to a point. However, the latest production problem at Tesla cannot be ignored, and it is another knock against Musk and his already long line of failures. With the news that GM (GM) is expanding its EV push, and likely about to report record Bolt sales this week, it will be very interesting to see how many Model 3 reservations holders cancel in the near term as the vehicle is well behind plan.