Lexus And Its Path To An SUV World, Eventually Plug-In Electric By 2022

Toyota (TM) has the largest market cap (by far) of all automakers, and is tied with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi for the world’s largest automaker group so far this year: here.



It is therefore of some importance when the world’s largest and most valuable industry player signals a change in its product approach, in conjunction with launching an all-new iteration of its flagship model. Toyota launched the Lexus brand in 1989-1990 with a rear-wheel drive four-door sedan, the LS, in order to compete against the likes of Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7-series. It did so by offering the car at a relative bargain price and by professing superior QRD (Quality, Reliability and Dependability) and service.



Almost surprisingly quickly, the Lexus LS became a market phenomenon. The QRD and service advantages were really there, and Lexus’ reputation went sky high. The Lexus LS became a staple across the higher-end communities around America within a decade.



In 1998, Lexus launched an even more segment-defining car, the RX crossover. Unlike most other SUVs at the time, the RX was based on a car chassis, and was basically just a tall station wagon. It came to define what broadly speaking has now developed into the center not just of the premium light vehicle market, but also the mainstream market, effectively replacing traditional sedan purchases, such as Toyota Camry and Lexus’ own ES.



With all that history, where did Lexus land globally by the middle of 2017? For the first half of 2017, Lexus sold 305,169 cars, down 4.4% from 2016: here. This is a poor result when compared against brands such as Volvo, Infiniti and Jaguar Land Rover, which are all showing very strong growth.



However, under the surface of that total number of 305,169, lots of things are going on. Let’s focus on the U.S. market, given that it’s Lexus’ largest. It was 133,760 out of those 305,169, or 43.8% of the total: here. That’s a very high U.S. mix compared to most luxury brands, even though U.S. sales were down for Lexus for the first half of 2017 to the tune of 11.7%.



In Lexus’ largest market (U.S.), sales were down 8% for the first eight months of 2017: here. What do we find when we dig into this 8% decline?



Let’s start by looking at the non-SUVs:



Lexus US Jan-Aug 2017 2016 change CT 4572 6183 -26% IS 17216 24085 -29% RC 4286 7334 -42% ES 34845 39230 -11% GS 4894 9898 -51% LS 2670 3768 -29% LC 1449 0 new LFA 1 6 -83% TOTAL non-SUVs 69933 90504 -23%





As you can see in the table above, it’s been a brutal year for Lexus’ non-SUVs in the U.S. market this year: Down 23%. Other than the range-topping coupe, the LC, which starts at $92,995 and is all new for this year, not a single nameplate is up. Everything is down double-digit percentages. The best-selling ES is down the least, “only” 11%.



Sedans being down 23% is a lot worse than the industry average, which is about half of that decline. What does Lexus’ sales performance look like when we turn to SUVs?



Lexus US Jan-Aug 2017 2016 change NX 36946 33386 11% RX 66760 67635 -1% GX 16308 15561 5% LX 3516 3306 6% TOTAL SUVs 123530 119888 3%





As you can see in the table above, things are not so bad. Lexus has grown U.S. SUV sales by 3% for the first eight months of 2017. Only one nameplate is down, the original one, the iconic RX.



The RX also is the Lexus SUV that’s the newest. It’s less than two years old. It would seem counter intuitive that it’s down. What could explain the decline? I suspect it’s the controversial styling. It’s an extreme styling exercise, and many people don’t like it.



Witness how the slightly older, but better-looking, NX has been up 11% this year whereas the RX is down 1%. That’s a 12% spread in performance.



With sedans being down 23% and SUVs being up 3%, for a net negative of 8%, what has that done to the relative mix of Lexus’ U.S. SUV vs non-SUV mix?



Lexus US Jan-Aug 2017 2016 TOTAL sales 193463 210392 -8% SUV % of total 64% 57%





As you can see in the table above, SUVs have gone from 57% of Lexus’ U.S. unit sales in the first eight months of 2016 to 64% in 2017. That is a very significant shift.





Lexus’ two best-selling nameplates are now SUVs. The RX out-sells the best-selling sedan (ES) by 2:1, and the slightly smaller NX passed the ES (mainstream sedan) over the last year.



The new flagship: LS



It is into this backdrop that Lexus is now launching the all-new flagship LS sedan. For all of the complaints about the RX being polarizing (aka ugly), the LS looks better than any other four-door Lexus sedan to date. It’s balanced without being boring.



The LS is available as both a gasoline-only and as a gasoline-electric hybrid, starting around $75,000. Lexus has yet to set final prices, and the LS goes on sale in the U.S. by February 2018.



Other than the excellent exterior design, after driving it for a few hours, I found the following five major positives with the all-new LS:



The interior design is beautiful, but the bar is high for a $75,000 - $100,000 car. It’s not as if Mercedes, BMW, Volvo and Audi are slackers in this price range either. The one detail that stood out was a most special Origami-textile option on the doors. It’s impossible to describe in words, and it doesn’t show too well in photos, but trust me when I say that you have to check it out in person. It is like nothing else you have ever seen in a car. It’s the one thing you’ll remember from this car - but only if you experience it in person. Overall driving dynamics: From handling to steering and powertrain, the LS is now very enjoyable to toss around as a sports car. Whatever your memories of Lexus LS generations of yore, you need to discard them from your memory bank. This is like nothing that came before it. The hybrid option beats no form of hybrid option at all. The rear seat is comfortable and competitive, and has more headroom than the BMW 7-series and Lincoln (F) Continental, even though it can’t quite match the Mercedes S-class. The price undercuts the equivalent flagships from Mercedes, BMW and Audi.





Negatives? I found three of them, worthy of note:



The Infotainment system remains a kluge and with mapping graphics at least a decade behind the best of the competition. The two major problems are (1) Lack of Android Auto (NASDAQ:GOOG)(GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) CarPlay, and (2) The terrible input method. Lexus would solve at least the latter problem by consulting the people who engineer Toyota Corolla and Toyota Tundra. Then add Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For all the talk about how good the front seats were supposed to be, I didn’t think that they were all that special for a $75,000-plus car. Having to go to the center display for some of the adjustments/functions (such as the massage programs) also means that feature discoverability is poor. It took me forever to find where to make those adjustments. Not something you want to try while in motion. No plug-in hybrid option means the LS won’t sell in California and other places that have carpool lane privileges for plug-ins. The No. 1 luxury feature for the luxury buyer is to be able to drive in the fast lane, not wasting an hour in bumper-to-bumper every day. That’s why the would-be LS luxury buyer is more likely to buy the Toyota Prius Prime (plug-in) rather than a Lexus-anything for the commute, in places such as California’s major metropolitan areas. The good news is that this doesn’t matter in other geographies, so the Lexus LS should sell much better there.





The all-new Lexus LS that goes on sale by February 2018 sets the table for a new generation of Lexus vehicles. The design is balanced - not nearly as wild as the RX - athletic and elegant all at once, and the interior is in competition with the very best, while having its own unique character. Then add the new platform, which makes for superb steering and handling.





Lexus now embarks to fix the two major drawbacks of this car and all of its others:



