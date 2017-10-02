Dr Pepper Snapple Drops Back Down

DPS is an above-average company that appears to have weakened in some areas, but also strengthened on some fronts.

DPS shares have dipped down to levels not seen since the beginning of this year.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) has taken a step back, down slightly year to date.

Shares were getting close to where I wanted them valuation-wise, but the recent guidance cut changed my mind, causing me to revise my estimate of fair value. Dr Pepper Snapple is still a solid business, but it's just going through some minor setbacks, in my opinion.

Management said that "the Company’s operations have also recently been impacted by hurricanes affecting south Texas, the southeastern U.S., and the Caribbean and additionally the earthquake occurring in Mexico on September 19. We are unable to presently determine the effects of these events on the Company’s 2017 operating results or our currently revised EPS guidance range." So, the jury's out on fiscal 2017's earnings.

Dr Pepper Snapple is a better than average business, as indicated by its excess profits

It's difficult for most businesses (and most overall industries) to generate profits above their cost of capital, because competition tends to erode competitive advantages over time. Dr Pepper has been able to generate these excess, or economic, profits sustainably, and its most recent fiscal year was no different. I created the below model (and all other charts and models in the article, unless otherwise noted) using data from the firm's 10-K.

Due to the difficulty of calculating a precise cost of equity, I would also like to include an adjusted range of equity costs that illustrate their effects on the firm's overall cost of capital.

While DPS's headline ROIC of 15.57% was in excess of even the most conservative estimates for its WACC, it dipped slightly from fiscal 2016, where return on invested capital was roughly 16%. This was due to a larger capital base, not weaker profits, but it's something to watch closely if it continues to deteriorate consistently going forward.

The company owns many iconic brands besides just Dr Pepper and Snapple, including A&W (the #1 root beer in the US) and Canada Dry (the #1 ginger ale in the US and Canada). The firm also owns the #2 lemon-lime soft drink brand in the US, 7UP. These strong brands aren't just important - I'd argue that they are imperative for the company's ability to earn excess profits, considering it operates in an industry that is defined by monopolistic competition - where barriers to entry are almost non-existent and branded differentiation means everything. DPS isn't resting on its laurels, either, after acquiring Bai Brands to expand its share of the healthier perceived drinks market.

Operating leases have an impact on the capital structure

Dr Pepper Snapple added on more debt during fiscal 2016, as its headline debt-to-equity ratio jumped from 1.55x in 2015 to 2.10x during its most recent full fiscal year. It also utilizes some off-balance sheet financing in the form of operating leases, which I'll dig into next.

First, I calculated the internal rate of return of its "on" balance sheet capital leases to use as the discount rate, and then used this rate to estimate a present value for the operating leases below.

Next, I injected them into DPS's overall capital structure.

After theoretically capitalizing the operating leases, the debt-to-equity ratio slightly increases to 2.18x - up from the similarly "lease adjusted" ratio of roughly 1.63x from fiscal 2015. The added operating leases not only makes the capital structure more debt-heavy but also affects the firm's ROIC and WACC as well, which will be covered in the next section.

Return on invested capital also needs to be adjusted, starting with NOPAT, the numerator of the ROIC equation

To adjust the company's return on invested capital to account for off-balance sheet leases, we first need to adjust operating profit, or EBIT.

Now, we can take taxes into account to calculate net operating profit after tax, aka NOPAT, which is the numerator in the ROIC equation.

After dividing NOPAT by the adjusted capital base calculated in the previous section, we get our adjusted ROIC figure - which turns out to be around 1.42% lower than the firm's "headline" ROIC. This is also slightly lower than fiscal 2015's lease-adjusted ROIC of 14.83%. The leases also have an impact on the company's WACC, which I included (with, once again, a range of equity costs) below:

WACC, like ROIC, is decreased when including the leases, and despite the lower overall return on invested capital for fiscal 2016, I'd say that DPS earns economic profits even when considering the most conservative of estimates, which leads me to continue to conclude that it remains an above-average operation. I also think that it should be watched a little closer going forward to make sure that its profitability is not deteriorating permanently, but I also think further acquisitions like Bai Brands could continue to expand the capital base. It also helps to keep in mind that underlying NOPAT still increased year over year as well.

Singling out the equity slice reveals attractive profits generated for the shareholder

After concluding that DPS is a business with excellent underlying economics, I'd like to proceed to analyze the equity slice of the capital structure pie. To accomplish this, I broke down its return on equity into five pieces to gain some further insight into what's been driving it.

Improving margins are encouraging, and they continue to drive profitability, despite decreasing asset efficiency. Helping to offset the deteriorating asset turnover, leverage has continued to drift higher, and combined with improved profitability, has helped increase the company's ROE by over 5% year over year. DPS seems to be right in the middle of its bigger peers Coca-Cola (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) leverage-wise, with the former's leverage ratio at roughly 3.78x for fiscal 2016 and the latter's at 6.59x. DPS also maintained higher operating margins than both during fiscal 2016, for what it's worth.

Dr Pepper Snapple's earnings are also of relatively good quality I'd say, as they've tended to be covered by its free cash flow for the most part over the last five years. Fiscal 2016 once again shows a slight deterioration in this fundamental metric, but not worryingly so.

Free cash flow as a percentage of sales also tends to consistently hit the double-digit mark, which likely bodes well for dividend safety and possibly future dividend growth.

Overall, DPS appears very profitable and cash generative. It also maintains solid brands that help it maintain an economic moat. The next question revolves around what to pay for its shares.

Valuations aren't as attractive as they were before the guidance cut, largely because expected growth has decreased

Morningstar has DPS' average five-year price-to-earnings ratio at 18.4, while GuruFocus has the 13-year median at 16.77.

This makes shares look a little pricey still, despite the share price dropping back down to January levels.

Management is now guiding for "core" EPS in the $4.53 to $4.63 range for fiscal 2017, which means core EPS growth of roughly 3.19% on the low end and 5.47% for the more optimistic scenario. I created the below chart to place valuations in context with the firm's expected growth.

If we require double or triple DPS's 10-year bond yield as our required rate of return, shares look a little better valuation-wise here - and could be fairly valued if EPS comes in on the higher end for 2017. Due to historically lower rates and management saying that it's too early to gauge the impact on operating results from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, I think it's appropriate to use a higher discount rate here, however.

Using a 10% to 12% discount range, shares appeared to be fairly valued in an optimistic scenario and still overvalued in a pessimistic one, judging by the implied growth indicated in the share price from these more conservative discount rates.

Conclusion

I don't think that Dr Pepper Snapple Group's brands are as iconic or enduring as Coke or Pepsi's, but I do think that it's a solid company with a still-dominant third place position in the industry. Shares don't look as attractive after the guidance cut, and I'll likely stay on the sidelines unless I can grab shares at roughly 17-18 times consensus earnings estimates - which means another 5% to 10% drop before I'd be interested again.

Shares could currently be fairly valued on an earnings basis if the best-case scenario plays out, and the dividend yield is also the highest it's been in three years. I think that if some good news filters in and revises EPS upwards, shares might have a little more value embedded into them than initially appears, but this is mostly speculation and after the guidance cut - probably unlikely.

