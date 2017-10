This week’s Tech.pinions podcast features Tim Bajarin and Bob O’Donnell discussing Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) new Echo announcements, debating the value of 280-character tweets, analyzing what the impact of potential Russian interference on social media platforms could mean, and describing the announcements from Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Ignite and Envision conferences.

Disclosure: None.

Disclaimer: Some of the author's clients are vendors in the tech industry.