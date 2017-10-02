SHU Portfolio: Skechers Is Remarkably Cheap

An EV/S valuation of 0.8 seems too low in this market for a company growing in the mid teens.

Yet the shares went down after the Q2 good news show, except the earnings miss, but that should be redressed next year.

Its international business is also booming, and after heavy investments this year, that will show off on the bottom line next year.

No retail apocalypse for Skechers. Its US stores revenues are up 14.5% with same store sales up a whopping 7.7%.

Skechers (SKX) looked to finally escape its trading range when the company published its Q2 results late July. While the company missed its profit guidance by some margin, the surprise good news was from the domestic wholesale part of its business, which finally returned to growth.

This was the part of the business that has been hampering the company and its shares for numerous quarters. Its international business and its own retail stores have performed very well.

The earnings miss (which continues in Q3) is largely temporary and due to investments in growth, most notably internationally, where they are now near 48% of its revenues.

Sales were up 16.1% for the year, exceeding expectations with some margin (6%) to $1.03B. Domestic wholesale, after numerous quarters in limbo, grew 6%.

Alas, that party isn't lasting as it is guiding a flat domestic wholesale Q3, but its own retail and international businesses are growing at double digits.

Domestic rot?

But the domestic rot soon took a turn for the worse although it remains very much to be seen how much this will affect Skechers.

A number of domestic sports retail chains came out with warnings or bad figures, like Foot Locker (FL) Hibbett (HIBB), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), and this has damped sentiment quite a bit.

We're not convinced this is a threat to Skechers, which argued that July was also off to a good start. What might be happening here is (from Yahoo):

Active-wear brands are pushing direct-to-consumer over wholesale. That means brands like Nike and Skechers are selling less stuff to their wholesale partners, and instead investing in their own sales and distribution channels. Everyone assumes that means just digital sales; that's part of it, but companies are also building and emphasizing their own branded brick-and-mortar retail stores, too. Consider this: Nike reported that Nike Brand wholesale revenue rose 5% last quarter, while direct-to-consumer sales jumped by 18%. Under Armour reported skimpy 3% wholesale revenue expansion last quarter, but robust 20% direct-to-consumer growth. Skechers? Domestic wholesale revs were up by 6%, paling in comparison to company-owned global retail sales that roared ahead by 28%.

So, there is a case of considering domestic wholesale and retail and online sales together, as they might be more of a substitute to one another than previously thought.

Disappointing results from Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA) didn't exactly help either, even if both situations look like company-specific. So, again, it remains very much to be seen how relevant this all is for Skechers.

Why do we say this? Well, domestic wholesale might still struggle, but not its 425 domestically owned retail stores where sales increased by a very sound 14.5% in the quarter, and even more impressive, same-store sales growth ('comps') was a whopping 7.7%! That's the exact opposite of those struggling retail chains like Foot Locker.

Its domestic e-commerce business grew even faster with 27.9% sales growth. This doesn't sound like Skechers is struggling in the US. While it has guided domestic wholesale flat for the third quarter, this could be conservative, per management during the Q2CC:

I think it's fair to say it is conservative. It's based on having a relatively flat backlog and not being sure how strong back-to-school will be.

And, the pressure in domestic wholesale comes from pricing, not from unit sales, which were actually up 11%. Bookings were strong in domestic wholesale in July as well.

Booming international sales

And, Skechers is positively booming internationally:

International wholesale, including subsidiaries, joint ventures, and distributors (40.5% of its business) grew at 18.6%

International distributor net sales increased by 16.1%

Company-owned international retail stores increased revenues by 67.4% with comps increasing by 5.1%

Joint venture sales grew by 62.4%, much of it driven by China.

187 third-party owned stores opened in Q2 internationally, of which 107 in China alone.

There are now 1,691 Skechers branded stores outside the US owned by distribution partners, franchisees, and joint ventures.

The company has a mid-teens backlog internationally

For the third quarter, international wholesale growth can hit 20%, as well as the international subsidiaries and joint ventures, according to management.

We borrow the graph from SA contributor Aisha Raman's article about Nike, which featured a Morgan Stanley report on the global Athletic Wear market, arguing for a 22% growth between now and 2021:

Skechers is outgrowing the market by quite some margin. That means it's gaining market share, with the note of caution that we don't exactly know how Morgan Stanley has defined the category (Skechers is more 'casual lifestyle' rather than athletic footwear, perhaps).

Investing in growth

For now, the company is investing in growth, which is why earnings were disappointing even if the growth is materializing. But this should change next year.

For the last two quarters of the year, investing is still the norm. SG&A growth was 20% in Q1 and 27% in Q2, much more than guided. SG&A growth will be 20%+ in Q3 as well, then moderating somewhat in Q4 and taper off in 2018 when operational leverage should return.

It's mainly caused by building the infrastructure in five territories at the same time, but once that's built, leverage should return, unless there is a new big product transition. Here is what management argued about operating margins in 2018 (Q2CC, our emphasis):

But I do think as we get to next year, we should get back into what I would think would be in the 12%, 13% operating margins, maybe even a little better, on pretty good growth.

Gross margins, if anything, are trending up, not down, which is a really good sign and shows little effect of any pricing pressure. Operating margins have indeed come down, but the company expects these to recover to the previous highs next year.

While the expansion in China is progressing above expectations (45% for the quarter with online sales growing at triple rate), it is on track to hit $500M this year, perhaps even a bit more (as H1 China sales were already almost $250M).

But growth in China is labor-intensive as there is little automation, and the fastest segment (online) is actually a little more expensive.

Balance sheet and valuation

Long-term debt is just $68.3M (up from $68.1M last year) at the end of Q2 while cash and cash equivalents stood at $751.6M. So, the enterprise value is $3.2B, surprisingly low, given revenues will be $4B+ this year.

The company also produces considerable amounts of cash, even if it's a little in retreat this year due to higher expenses as they ramp up growth abroad:

On an EV/S basis, the shares are downright cheap, even the shares of the much plagued Under Armour are still considerably more expensive:

One would expect such a multiple for a company facing considerable headwinds, or generating thin margins, but only its domestic wholesale business can be characterized anywhere close to such a state. The rest is really sound and growing very nicely.

If there is a retail crisis, it hasn't hit Skechers's own shops, which are doing very well increasing same store sales 7.7% domestically and 5.1% internationally, and the latter is a little distressed because of refurbishing in quite a few. We actually find this a little baffling, and that feeling doesn't diminish a great deal when contemplating EV/EBITDA:

While still the cheapest, on an earnings basis, one cannot really say the shares are all that undervalued:

However, if the company continues to grow at 15%+ next year, and operational leverage returns to 12-13% which management argues is within reach, this will materially improve.

We agree with SA contributor Aisha Raman who argues that Nike is undervalued versus its peers, apart from Skechers, that is.

Buy?

In one word, yes. Anything around $25 is a bargain in our view, which we summarize in the conclusion. We'll try on Monday and let you know via StockTalks, that might very well be before this article is published.

Conclusion

We see multiple reasons to be optimistic about Skechers:

The world economy is booming.

The dollar has been falling.

The company keeps on growing internationally at a fast pace, its number of shops keeps growing, comps keep growing. It's an ever increasing part of its business.

Investments will taper off, and operational leverage will return.

The trouble with domestic retail chains and some competitors might be of limited importance for Skechers.

The company has a very sound balance sheet and generates substantial amounts of cash.

Valuation is very reasonable.

Are there risks? There are always risks. Domestic wholesale could shrink, given the problems in multiple domestic retail chains. There could be a market correction, the dollar could rise a lot, the growth of the world economy could slow, or there could be some international crisis.

Many of these risks are general market risks, if you think these are significant risks, one should perhaps not be invested at all. The company did miss earnings in Q2 by quite a bit ($0.38 versus $0.44) and guided Q3 EPS of $0.42-0.47 also below expectations for $0.56. But we think investors should look beyond this.

We came away with a considerable amount of optimism from the Q2CC, and given the retreat of the shares since, we think some of a potentially adverse development is already priced in (domestic wholesale disappointing once again).

