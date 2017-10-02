Don't Count Out Prem Watsa And Fairfax

Fairfax (OTCPK:FRFHF) is Canada’s answer to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), (NYSE:BRK.B). The company is in insurance and various investments just like Berkshire. Prem Watsa, Fairfax’s CEO, is one of the most respected value investors in business and has a phenomenal track record. Investors have cooled on the stock because the book value hasn't grown in several years. Watsa is sitting on a hoard of cash, waiting for a big pullback. When this happens, look out.

There are 23.085 million shares outstanding and the market cap is $14.68 billion. The stock pay a $10 dividend and the dividend yield is almost 2%. According to the Annual Report, book value per share increased from $1.52 in 1985 to $367.4 in 2016. That’s a 19.4% compound rate of return. And the book value was $369.8 in 2009! The return is almost 20 and that’s with no growth for eight years.

I will go by numbers from the second quarter report. The company lists $8,712.6 billion as book value. There is another $1.8194 billion in excess of fair value of the carrying value of investments. I will subtract $4 billion in goodwill and intangible assets. So the tangible book is about $6.532 billion. The insurance companies produced $4.1194 billion in premiums for the first six months. We’ll assume that the run rate is the same and that they produce $8.2388 billion for the full year.

I was curious as to what the market cap is to premiums written for insurance companies. I see that Progressive (PGR) writes $21.346 billion and has a market cap of $28 billion. Allstate (ALL) writes $30.18 billion and has a market cap of $32.94 billion. Safety Insurance (SAFT) writes $811.6 million and has a market cap of $1.12 billion.

It’s kind of difficult to look at tangible book value and the value of the insurance companies as two entities, but I’m going to do that. The reason is that much of the investments belong to each insurance company. Having said that, you’ve got a tangible book value of about $6.632 billion, and valuing the insurance companies at one times premiums, you have another $8.2388 billion. That’s $14.87 billion. So the company seems to be trading at a fair value.

But now what looks interesting is the amount of cash held and bonds held. As of the latest quarterly report, Fairfax holds $976.3 million in cash and $7.4382 billion in bonds. Wow! Imagine if the markets pulled back what Prem Watsa could do with this. He could buy all types of companies, from all over the world. People have written Watsa off but that’s a mistake. These markets have not been kind to value investors. Investing is a cycle—every style has its day. We’ll see a day where value investing comes back into vogue and growth is out.

Fairfax is a busy company. Prem Watsa and management are always buying and selling divisions and making various investments. I’ll give a narrative of some of the things Fairfax is involved in. The company has a portfolio of derivatives linked to the Consumer Price Index worth $114 million, which was down $13 million in the second quarter. The combined ratio of its insurance companies was 94.7%. That is excellent. Some of the company’s insurance divisions include: Fairfax Asia, Crum & Forster, OdysseyRE, and Zenith. The company has been buying AIG’s Latin American and Central European divisions. It sold its interest in ICICI Lombard of 22% by selling a 12.2% equity interest to certain private equity investors for net proceeds of $380 million and realized a net gain on investments of $232 million after tax. On August 23, Fairfax sold First Capital for $1.6 billion to Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance. Fairfax’s initial investment was $33 million. Pretty impressive gain. You can add that to Fairfax’s book value.

Along with the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, Fairfax purchased 94.6% of Allied World. In June, Fairfax Africa invested $130 million in Atlas Mara Limited. What I find to be a very interesting investment is Fairfax India’s increased equity interest in Bangalore International Airport. Fairfax India has increased its holding to 48% through the acquisition of an additional 10%. The cash and short term invest portfolio is $12.3 billion.

According to a filing with the SEC, Fairfax holds 28 different positions of publicly traded companies. The value of some of the larger positions include: Blackberry (BBRY) $466 million, IBM (IBM) $101 million, Kennedy-Wilson (KW) $234 million, and Resolute Forest Products (RFP) $132 million. Critics will note that Watsa has had some dogs over the past few years—especially Blackberry. True. He probably ought to stay away from tech. It’s too difficult to guess who’s going to have the latest gadget.

Fairfax is an interesting stock. I’m going to watch it. We’ve owned the bonds for several years. We even own an issue denominated in Canadian dollars. I’d like to see the price come down on the stock a bit more before we bought shares. I think Prem Watsa with $8 billion to play with is to be reckoned with.

