Moonshot Monday: Amazon Should Spin-Off AWS

This would allow Amazon to accelerate its growth plans in both the food and fashion industries, while still retaining a majority interest in AWS.

If one assumes AWS is worth $150B and Amazon sells 25% of its stake in a spin-off, it would receive $30B+ cash infusion.

AWS is on pace to do $24B in revenue and $5.5B in operating earnings in 2018.

Increasing scrutiny from competitors and regulators will begin to pressure Amazon to spin-off its AWS division.

HyperChange TV - Moonshot Monday #22

Intro - AWS As A Stand-Alone Business

Founded in 2006, Amazon's (AMZN) cloud-computing business, known as AWS, has quickly become one of the most dominant companies in a new era of enterprise software.

Its business of renting out servers had humble beginnings, but AWS is now raking in billions of dollars.

As of Q2 '17, the business was operating at an annualized revenue run-rate of $16.4B, and an operating earnings run-rate of $3.7B.

Although this is already a giant business, it looks like it's about to get a lot bigger.

The many industry tailwinds that AWS is riding, are poised to continue for years to come. As the consumption and creation of data continue to explode, the demand for cloud-computing is rising in parallel.

Wikibon estimates that enterprise spending on cloud-computing will rise at a 16% CAGR from 2016-2026.

AWS is by far the market leader in this space and will capture the bulk of its growth.

But it's not all rainbows and butterflies.

Competitor Backlash Is Growing

Both Amazon's e-commerce business and AWS have become so ubiquitous, that conflicts of interest are getting more and more prevalent.

For example, Wal-Mart (WMT) is so concerned with Amazon leveraging the retailer data it has on AWS to its advantage, that is has banned its vendors from using the service.

This move reflects a wider sentiment across the retail industry that Amazon's services are becoming too pervasive. Recently Target (TGT) announced that it was migrating away from using AWS, as its competition with Amazon's retail business intensifies.

Although Amazon is adamant that it treats all customers on AWS the same and protects the privacy of their data, the competition is clearly skeptical.

Many other AWS customers may begin to follow in Wal-Mart and Target's footsteps as the competition with Amazon accelerates.

Fashion companies like Nordstrom (JWN) also rely heavily on AWS and are likely candidates to pull the plug on AWS as Amazon's apparel ambitions grow.

Even companies like Netflix (NFLX) who recently went all in on AWS may begin to shift their strategy, as Amazon ramps up its spending on original content.

With Amazon's tentacles reaching into so many different industries, the headwind of privacy concerns on AWS will continue to mount. This is a big reason why a spin-off makes so much sense and seems unavoidable if both Amazon and AWS continue to grow.

Valuing AWS And The Benefit To Amazon's Core Business

Many analysts have estimated the value of AWS as a stand-alone business and the results are eye-popping.

GeekWire points out that analysts have valued AWS between $160B and $239B depending on growth assumptions about the cloud-computing industry.

At Amazon's current share price of $960, the combined company has a market capitalization of $460B (assuming 480M shares outstanding). This means AWS already represents roughly 30-50% of Amazon's value depending on how you value the business.

Despite being a large chunk of Amazon's overall valuation, from a revenue perspective, AWS is a much smaller piece of the business (10.8% of sales in Q2 '17). The reason for this discrepancy is a major difference in profitability.

AWS operating margin was over 22% last quarter, while Amazon's as a whole was just 1.7%. In fact, if you subtract the $916M in operating income from AWS, Amazon's operating income would have been negative.

Not only is AWS more profitable than Amazon, but it's growing much faster. AWS grew 42% in Q2 '17 versus 25% for Amazon as a whole.

The combination of rapid growth, juicy operating margins and leading market share in a mega-growth category, is a trifecta Wall St salivates over.

By my estimates, AWS is on track to do $24B in revenue and $5.5B in operating earnings next year.

Based on these projections, a $150B valuation seems reasonable if a spin-off were to happen sometime in the next year.

For a business that is still growing well above 30%, a P/EBIT of 27X seems fairly priced, and perhaps cheap given AWS' competitive moat.

If we assume the spin-off happens at a valuation of $150B, and Amazon sells 25% of its stake, it would raise about $38B. This cash injection is by far the best way to monetize AWS in the near-term. It will be years (if not decades) before AWS generates this type of cash flow from its core business.

Further down the road, Amazon could continue liquidating its position to raise additional funding for other growth ambitions.

Conclusion

Not only will spinning out AWS quell concerns from competitors and regulators, but it has the potential to unlock billions in shareholder value.

Besides the fact that AWS will likely get a premium valuation as a standalone company, its business outlook will improve. Competitors concerns about data privacy are only going to increase as the scale of Amazon's retail business grows. Without this headwind, there is a good chance AWS will be growing even faster.

Additionally, the cash infusion from an AWS spin-off could accelerate Amazon's retail growth strategy. Recent price drops at Whole Foods are coming at the cost of profits, and Amazon could accelerate this initiative with a bigger capital cushion.

Beyond investing in Whole Foods, Amazon could use this extra capital to acquire a fashion company like Nordstrom (JWN) or Kohl's (KSS) to turbo-charge its apparel business (something I've argued is a smart idea).

In short, a spin-off of AWS will help Amazon take over the world a little bit faster.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.