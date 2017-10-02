How Procter & Gamble Is Funneling Money From Shareholders To Employees

But it hasn’t been very effective, owed to the fact that it has issued many billions of dollars in new shares as well.

Image credit

I’ve not been shy about my feelings on Procter & Gamble (PG) in the past. The company’s total lack of growth is off-putting, and along with a sky-high valuation, let’s just say I’m not interested. But one thing PG does a lot of – and I suspect is the principal reason most people own it – is return capital. The dividend looks precariously financed to me in a lot of ways, but the other side of capital returns is the buyback. PG spends a lot of money on it each year - although the amount is dwarfed by dividend spending - but it is still a meaningful piece of the puzzle if you’re long. This is particularly true with stocks like PG that struggle to grow earnings in dollar terms. In this article, I’ll take a look at PG’s buyback to see just what shareholders are getting for their money.

I’ll be using data collected from company filings.

We’ll begin by taking a look at PG’s share count over the past several years to get an idea of where it’s come from.

While PG’s share count has mostly moved down during this time period, it has hardly produced gangbusters results. In fact, only in this fiscal year, has PG been able to meaningfully reduce its float; the other years in our data set are closer to flat than anything else. All told, through the end of fiscal 2017, PG has managed to reduce its float by just 7.7% since the end of fiscal 2011. Over a nearly six-year period, that isn’t exactly brilliant, but to be fair, it is better than many other mega-caps.

If we look at the actual magnitude of the changes each year, we can see that 2017 has produced the lion’s share of the gains from the buyback.

PG’s float actually increased in 2015 and saw only token reductions in all the other years in our data set apart from this past year. However, as I said, 2017 was actually been quite productive as PG’s float was down better than 4%. That accounts for most of the total gain, so better late than never, I suppose.

This is only part of the equation, however, as the amount PG paid to reduce the float by 7.7% is equally as important. The chart below will show us how much PG has spent in this time frame in order to reduce its float and thereby allow us to assess its impact and effectiveness.

As we can see, PG spends a great deal on its buyback, accounting for $36.9B over our nearly six-year time frame. That’s a lot of money to be spending on buybacks for any company but keep in mind that PG has only reduced its float by 7.7% over this period. That’s good for an average price per share of $174 against the current share price that is roughly half that amount, so what gives?

Timing is always a frictional cost with respect to buybacks because unless the stock is going straight up, there will be suboptimal purchases that are made; PG certainly falls into this common category. However, the bigger problem is new issuances. PG has issued literally billions of dollars in new shares during this time frame, mainly to its employee plan. PG, like just about every other mega-cap, issues a bunch of shares as compensation, and while that’s fine in concept, PG’s new issuances crush the buyback’s effectiveness.

By my math, PG’s new issuances have totaled almost $18B during this period, just under half of what the buyback has consumed. In other words, PG is issuing new shares at an extremely rapid rate, offsetting much of what the buyback is doing. That offsetting is essentially taking money from shareholders and giving it to employees in the most direct way possible. PG’s buyback, in other words, goes to pay employees first and then to actually go and reduce the float. This is why PG’s buyback saw such minimal gains from 2012 to 2016, and while 2017 was proven better, its track record isn’t exactly great.

Going forward, it will be very interesting to see if PG can continue the level of effectiveness we saw in fiscal 2017. The reduction in the float is certainly a welcomed reprieve from simply funneling capital to employees but at the same time, it is important that PG doesn’t just fall right back into that practice in the future. Further, given the enormity of PG’s growth problems, +4% in EPS growth is hugely important. If it can continue to reduce the float in this way, that could help immensely with the valuation of the stock over time. If it cannot, however, the stock will remain overvalued. Analysts have PG roughly doubling its rate of revenue growth in terms of EPS, implying that the buyback will have to do some of the heavy lifting. And, given that the stock is going for 22 times earnings on EPS growth in the mid-single digits, PG needs all the help it can get to achieve some meaningful growth. The buyback will have to be part of that, but we’ll have to wait and see if it can execute. The bottom line is that PG’s buyback has been rather pathetic with the exception of 2017, but how PG carries on in fiscal 2018 and beyond will be critical. If you’re long, you’d do well to keep a keen eye on how PG is spending your money with respect to stock-based compensation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.