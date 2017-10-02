Tesla: The 5% Growth Company

It looks like GM’s Chevrolet Bolt EV out-sold Tesla’s Model 3 to the tune of approximately 3,000%, or 30x, this month and quarter alike.

With a 900,000 annual sales rate, why isn’t the Ford F-series franchise alone worth many decimal points more than Tesla?

This growth rate compares unfavorably with the Ford F-series pickup truck, which is growing faster this year and quarter-to-date.

A growth company is supposed to grow fast. Tesla had been growing at 50% or faster, in terms of automotive unit growth.

Despite launching its all-new change-the-world volume product, the Model 3, in July, Tesla (TSLA) managed to grow automobile unit deliveries only 5% in the September quarter: Tesla Q3 2017 Vehicle Deliveries and Production (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Five percent. Five lousy percent increase over a year ago.

That's how fast the auto industry's nose-bleed valuation company grew auto unit sales in 3Q.

The comparisons to the rest of the automobile industry will not be pretty. Take one of the oldest and most mature nameplates in the U.S. light vehicle industry - not to speak of politically incorrect as well, as we're not supposed to be driving huge pickup trucks when electric cars are available - the Ford (F) F-series pickup truck. How has that one done this year?

Ford's September month numbers are a few hours away from release, but let's look at what we've got so far: Ford F-Series Pickup Truck Sales Rise 15.0 Percent in August; Overall Ford Results Down 2.1 Percent | Ford Media Center.

Ford F-series U.S. sales were up 15% in August and 9.2% year to date.

Maybe Ford's August month was an anomaly. What about July? Answer here:

Ford Motor Company Overall Sales Down 7.5 Percent in July, Driven Largely by Lower Fleet Sales -- Down 26.4 percent; Retail Sales Decline 1.0 Percent | Ford Media Center Yes, Ford F-series was up 5.8% in July. Add that to the 15% in August, and let's see about September on Tuesday morning for a quarterly average that should be very favorable.

In other words, even measured against what is conceptually the slowest grower in the U.S. automotive industry - the best-selling pickup truck for four decades straight, on track to hit 900,000 units of domestic sales alone this year - Tesla did poorly in the September quarter on a global basis. There are car companies and certainly individual models that underperform Tesla's 5% growth, but there also are several who are doing better right now. A lot better.

Let's go to the other edge of the automotive spectrum, away from the best-selling U.S. pickup truck and its growth rate: Tesla's main competitor, the Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV. Did Tesla's Model 3 at least manage to get anywhere near out-selling that one?

Not by decimal points. With only 220 (two-hundred and twenty - no that is not a joke) Model 3 units sold this entire quarter, implying a whopping 115 units for the month of September, the question is only whether GM's electric car juggernaut will have bested Tesla to the tune of 30 times, or more. No, not 30%. 30 times, as in 3,000%.

Like Ford, we won't know until Tuesday morning, when GM releases its September month U.S. unit sales. But does anyone believe that GM's Bolt EV won't beat the Model 3 to the tune of at least approximately 10x?

Where is the Tesla growth story?

We know that Tesla's bottom line has been worsening almost every quarter over the last two years. Conceptually investors sometimes accept such a situation in exchange for massive top line growth.

But in Tesla's case, there's hardly any top line growth either. Five percent in terms of automotive units sold. Not even matching the most mature of relics in the U.S. light vehicle industry, the Ford F-series pickup truck.

With the Ford F-series franchise growing faster than Tesla's car business, and being almost 10x larger, while also making a profit, why shouldn't Ford's F-series franchise be worth an absolute minimum of 10x that of Tesla's car business?

I know: Because it's going to change. Tesla's unimpressive 5% growth rate this quarter was an anomaly. Starting next quarter - or in any case some time in 2018, Tesla will resume growing at 50% again, and hopefully over 100%.

That's right, eventually the Model 3 will ramp. But so far, not very impressive:

July: 30 cars

August: 75 cars.

September: 115 cars.

[ Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard ]

Some ramp there! It almost matches a regular automaker's beta test schedule, which usually happens a year or so before start of regular production.

Bottom line:

Tesla's overall automotive unit growth rate was exceptionally poor for an alleged growth company, at only 5%. The Model 3 disappointed by a gigantic margin. Guidance was for 1,630 units built (presumably with most of them actually delivered/sold), and only 260 were achieved. That's an 84% shortfall, and an absolute joke compared to the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which is outperforming the Tesla Model 3 to the tune of approximately 3,000%.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was long GM and GOOGL, and short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.