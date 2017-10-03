Must-Own Oil Stock: Transocean

This is the number one stock to own during this oil rally.

Transocean is one of those companies that got slaughtered after the oil peak of 2014.

On Sept. 1, I wrote an article about the fundamental bull case for oil and why this black commodity was facing an interesting breakout. In this article, I want to cover one of my favorite oil stocks -- Transocean (NYSE:RIG) -- and explain why this company is a real alpha machine during these times.

Break-Even Oil Prices Are Key

One of the most interesting trends we have seen -- and are still seeing -- since the oil peak of 2014 is the decline of break-even oil prices for both onshore and offshore drillers. This decline has been caused by excess equipment after the drilling activity decline and further advances in the field of drilling technologies. Transocean is seeing the same trend. Cost reduction has reduced spending in all key segments like engineering, well-related services, rotating equipment, subsea equipment and floating rigs. This has pushed break-even prices down from $91/bbl to $46/bbl.

Source: Transocean Investor Presentation

At this point, with oil above $50, it is safe to say that all but six Gulf of Mexico assets are currently safe. This include all projects for Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), for example.

Source: Transocean Investor Presentation

Once oil goes higher, you will see an even stronger outperformance of equipment and supplies providers since the pressure on balance sheets gets lighter. Equipment and services providers got beaten down even during certain oil rallies below $50, simply because the long-term outlook was bad. But I will elaborate on that later.

Backlog Is Back

Even though oil has been struggling since the bottom of the first quarter of 2016, it's safe to say that Transocean has seen very strong demand for its rigs. The second quarter of 2017 saw the highest demand since the fourth quarter of 2014, after both the first quarter of 2017 and the last quarter of 2016 saw multiyear highs.

Source: Transocean Investor Presentation

Add to that the rock solid backlog of Transocean after the acquisition of Songa Offshore.

Source: Transocean Investor Presentation

The company currently has $14.3 billion contract backlog with $2.7 billion in 2018. 90% of all contracts are made with investment grade companies -- always a good sign, but even better during times of crude oil weakness.

And just to show you the size of current and future contract compared to peers, it's interesting to look at the graph below. Transocean is roughly double the size of its biggest competitor Seadrill (SDRL).

Source: Transocean Investor Presentation

Pending Sales Recovery

At this point, I believe that sales have bottomed. Backlog orders, new orders, and the recovering activity in the offshore drilling business will push sales back to over $1 billion over the next two quarters, in my opinion. After that, the way is open for $1.33 billion in 2018.

RIG data by YCharts

This sales recovery would come after a 65% revenue decline since the first quarter of 2015 (when oil really started to break down). Note that EBITDA has already bottomed with EBITDA margins at 50% vs. 40% in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Source: Transocean Investor Presentation

Your Oil Play

By going long Transocean, you are first of all buying into an outperforming industry during oil rallies. Equipment and services tend to run really well once companies start investing again. In addition to that, you are benefiting from falling offshore break-even prices and the fact that Transocean has been demolished since the oil peak of 2014.

However, note that even though we are witnessing a breakout, the company has rallied roughly 45% from the August 2017 bottom. This means that a short-term dip could offer a great entry since the company is not even close to ending this long-term uptrend.

Thank you for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RIG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.