TerraForm Power (TERP) on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 2, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Brett Prior - Head of Investor Relations

Peter Blackmore - Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Becky Cranna - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Brett Prior

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining TerraForm Power's investor update call for the second quarter of 2017. I'm joined today by Peter Blackmore, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer; and by Becky Cranna, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As is customary practice, I will now review our disclosure statement.

Our discussion today will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash available for distribution or CAFD. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in our call presentation published on TerraForm Power's website today.

Please note, that this call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statement contained in today's presentation for a more complete description.

In addition, this call includes only information available to us at this time. To the extent you are listening to this call at a later date via replay, please note this information may be outdated or incomplete.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Peter Blackmore. Peter?

Peter Blackmore

Thank you, Brett. And thank you to all of you for joining the call today. I’d like to turn your attention to Slide 4. I am very pleased to report we filed our Form 10-Q for second quarter 2017 on September 29 and that we are now current in all our periodic SEC filings. I’m also pleased to report that we are on track to satisfy the conditions to closing the Brookfield transaction, and expect to close the transaction in early quarter four.

As discussed in our last Investor Call, we have now received and completed a lot of milestones. These include the Bankruptcy court approval for the SunEdison agreement, approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the termination of the HSR waiting period, and the FERC approval. In September, we also received approval from the New York PSC, and just this weekend we received approval in Canada.

There were many conditions including the anti-trust approval in Chile and we worked very diligently on that, and also our shareholder approval. As you know, we have scheduled the special meeting of shareholders for October 6, and we encourage all shareholders to vote on the transaction in advance of that meeting. This could be done online at www.proxyvote.com or by calling 1-800-690-6903.

In order to vote, you will need your control number, which was included with the proxy materials you should have received by mail or electronic mail. If you do not have your control number, you can contact your broker or financial advisor and they would be able to provide it to you. And just as an important update and we generally only received that as I was talking, we have now also received the approval from the Chile authorities. So it is only the shareholder vote that we now need.

So with that positive news, I’d like to hand the call over to our CFO, Becky Cranna, who will walk you through our second quarter results. Becky?

Becky Cranna

Thank you, Peter. Turning to Slide 5 where we have summarized our Q2 2017 results and year-over-year changes versus Q2 2016. First, revenue in 2Q decreased year-over-year, mainly due to the sale of our UK assets in May, lower availability for our solar fleet, lower solar resource, and weak market conditions and basis differential in Texas.

Net loss narrowed by $44 million year-over-year, primarily due to the $37 million gain on the sale of our UK solar plant and lower interest expense. Excluding the impact on the classification of cash is restricted, related to project level non-recourse debt defaults, CAFD would have been $44 million versus $53 million in the second quarter of 2016.

As a reminder, we expect these technical defaults to be cured by year-end and therefore we do not expect them to impact our full-year 2017 CAFD estimate. The 9 million decrease versus 2Q 2016 was primarily due to lower revenue driven by the four factors that we described above. We continue to believe that TerraForm Power is on track to achieve the full-year 2017 estimate ranges that we shared on August 1, except for net loss, which is now expected to be in the range of negative $160 million to negative $180 million.

In closing, we remain focused on operating our fleet and in closing out the remaining conditions for the Brookfield transaction. We look forward to completing the next steps in the Brookfield transaction and will provide additional details on the expected closing dates once available. This concludes our prepared remarks.

Now, I’d like to turn the call back to the operator for the Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Colin Rusch

Thanks guys. Can you talk a little bit about what your expectation is for potential refinancing of these assets after the sale? Have you guys started to do any work on that?

Peter Blackmore

I think it’s more appropriate you wait until the transaction closes and then management plus the new sponsor will give a better update. Obviously, work has been going on, but it is not appropriate to comment until we have it through.

Colin Rusch

I’ll hop back in the queue. Thanks for that guys.

Peter Blackmore

I just like to thank everybody for joining the call and remind all our investors to vote preferably before this coming Friday and with that operator let’s close the call. Thank you very much.

