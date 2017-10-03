Has China Quietly Pushed Tesla, GM, VW And The Rest Of The Auto Industry Over The Brink Of The Cobalt Cliff?

Today’s article is a little unusual for me because it’s a synthesis of issues I’ve touched upon in earlier articles and an effort to develop a comprehensive geopolitical view of the cobalt market. At the risk of sounding trite, it’s first principles analysis that tries to find clarity in complexity. I’ll devote most this article to discussing the elements in this graph that I created from public data.

Chinese Dominance of Cobalt Production

For analytical purposes, I believe there are only two relevant classes of cobalt producers:

Refiners based in China or controlled by Chinese interests (the red section of the stacked area graph); and

Refiners that are not based in or controlled by Chinese interests (the blue section of the stacked area graph).

I focus on refiners rather than miners because the refiners will decide who the available metal will be sold to. While western companies act independently of each other, Chinese refiners tend to act in accordance with policies established by the Chinese government. That makes the 50% of supply controlled by Chinese interests concentrated and monolithic while the 50% of supply controlled by western interests is dilute and diverse. Under the circumstances, I believe China is the big dog in the global cobalt market and likely to retain its market dominance for the foreseeable future.

Three Tiers of Cobalt Consumers

For analytical purposes, I believe there’s a highly inelastic cobalt food chain where:

Old line industrial users will have first priority due to their price inelasticity;

Companies that make batteries for portable devices will have second priority due to their customer’s modest per-device energy storage requirements; and

Companies that make batteries for transportation and stationary applications will fight among themselves for the scraps due to their customer’s extreme energy storage needs and price sensitivity.

Old line industrial users have been the stable core of cobalt demand for decades. In my graph, these industrial users are shown in eight stacked bands below battery industry demand, which is highlighted in yellow. While the aggregate demand of the old line industrial users moves up and down within a relatively narrow range, it’s been remarkably stable since 2006.

These old line industrial users make superalloys and hard materials for a variety of aerospace and machine tool applications. They also make critical catalysts for processing petrochemicals into plastics and make permanent magnets, pigments, adhesives, soaps, driers and feedstuffs. Since cobalt has always been a costly metal, the old line industrial users have had decades to substitute other metals wherever possible and to minimize their cobalt consumption through aggressive thrifting.

As a class, old line industrial users represent a highly inelastic demand for fixed quantities of cobalt per year - year in and year out. The red dotted line in my graph is the average spot price of cobalt in each of the last 11 years. If you look at the price line and the industrial consumption totals, it’s clear that industrial cobalt users don’t buy more cobalt when prices are low or buy less cobalt when prices are high. They buy what they need regardless of price.

Lithium-ion battery manufacturers are shown in the graph as the bright yellow band at the top of the annual demand columns. These manufacturers have enjoyed favorable cobalt supply and demand dynamics for almost a decade. Beginning in 2008, refined cobalt supplies began to climb rapidly as new copper mines in the DRC came online. Since industrial cobalt demand is inelastic, the increased supply drove prices down and battery manufacturers were able to buy all the cobalt they wanted at steadily declining prices. In 2017, however, the cobalt market moved from a supply surplus into a supply deficit that's expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

While the cobalt industry tends to lump all battery manufacturers into a single class, I think fundamental economic differences exist between companies that make batteries for portable devices and companies that make batteries for transportation and stationary applications.

Portable device manufacturers usually need 10 to 100 watt-hours of battery capacity per unit of production and battery costs are typically a small percentage of total production costs. While battery cost matters to portable device manufacturers, it’s not a mission critical constraint. In the case of an iPhone that uses 10 wh of battery capacity or an iPad that uses 50 wh of battery capacity, even a $1 per wh battery price increase would only be irritating. Apple might raise its product prices a little, but that wouldn’t have a major impact on consumer demand.

As cobalt becomes scarcer and more expensive, I expect manufacturers of portable devices to explore their opportunities for cobalt thrifting. The most obvious would be to substitute NMC batteries (20% cobalt by weight) for LCO batteries (60% cobalt by weight). That being said, NMC batteries are not necessarily plug-and-play replacements for LCO batteries. Moreover, while NMC (333) cathode powders are basically the same price as LCO cathode powders, NMC (532), (622) and (811) are considerably more costly despite their lower cobalt content. Due to the complexity of battery choice decisions for portable device manufacturers, I can't offer any well-reasoned opinions on the likely amount of cobalt thrifting through chemistry substitution.

Transportation and stationary applications are highly price sensitive because they need 50,000 to several million watt-hours of battery capacity for each unit of production and battery costs are a huge percentage of total production costs. While battery costs are not mission critical to Apple which would only find a $1 per watt-hour price increase irritating, they are mission critical to companies that want to use 50,000 to 60,000 wh of batteries in $35,000 cars.

Cobalt Use Varies By Geographic Region

While refined cobalt production is evenly divided between Chinese and non-Chinese producers, the different classes of cobalt users are not evenly distributed between China and the rest of the world. In general:

Old line industrial users are more common in the US and EU and will, as a class, demand a higher percentage of non-China cobalt;

Japanese and Korean companies that make batteries for portable devices will, as a class, demand all of the remaining non-China cobalt and part of the China cobalt; and

EV and stationary device manufacturers will have to position themselves to compete for surplus China cobalt.

A reader who works as a materials engineer at the US Army Research Laboratory sent me a link to this graph of the current and forecast cobalt demand structure in China which shows that almost 80% of Chinese cobalt goes to battery manufacturing.

That means that almost 80% of non-China cobalt goes to old line industrial users. By the time you factor in battery industry demand from Japanese and Korean companies that make batteries for portable devices, there is no excess non-China cobalt that can be bought by automakers.

I don’t see how the cobalt supply and demand dynamic could be uglier for Tesla (TSLA), General Motors (GM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANF), Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCPK:BMWYY) and other western automakers that plan to use nickel-cobalt chemistries in their EV products.

In fact, I think that China has already pushed Tesla, GM, VW and the rest of the auto industry over the brink of the cobalt cliff and they don’t know it yet because “falling feels like flying till you hit the ground.” – Chris Stapleton

Conclusion

While the unavailability of non-China cobalt will impact all automakers that have launched or plan to launch EV products with nickel-cobalt batteries, real automakers that have large asset bases and diversified businesses will be able to roll with the punches and adjust their business models to accommodate the vulgar exigencies of cobalt production dynamics.

Tesla stands alone as the one EV manufacturer that cannot implement its business plan, or for that matter continue in business, without ready access to unlimited supplies of cheap cobalt.

This article focuses on a fourth reason why I believe Tesla’s business model is doomed and its investment value is zero. Tesla already has been pushed over the brink of the cobalt cliff and while I’m reluctant to predict timing on the SPLAT!, I’m more certain than ever that it will be heard around the world within twelve to eighteen months.