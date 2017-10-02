Pepsi: Catching Its Breath Ahead Of Earnings

On Wednesday morning, PepsiCo (PEP) will announce the results of its 3Q17 quarter. The Street is banking on revenues of $16.3 billion that would produce a timid but positive YOY growth rate of 2% and push the top-line momentum forward. EPS expectations are set at $1.43, barely an improvement over year-ago levels.

I believe better bottom line results could be in the cards, as it appears the Street is counting on noticeable margin deterioration despite resilient sales. This might be in line with management's expectations that EPS growth in the second half of the year should be weighed toward 4Q17, suggesting some level of earnings softness in the September quarter as a result of tough comps and raw material inflation.

On my end, and even assuming the potential headwinds, I find it unlikely that Pepsi will deliver adjusted op margins below 18%, absent significant FX drag or larger-than-expected product cost pressures. Supported by what I perceive to be an improving product portfolio and sound management practices (contained opex, robust cash distribution program), I'm expecting Pepsi to beat earnings estimates for the 15th time in the past 16 quarters, this time by about four cents (see my estimates below).

Pepsi stock: catching its breath

Back in June of this year, with shares at $116 trading an inch below 52-week highs, I questioned:"how high was too high." The stock had appreciated more than twice as much as the broad market benchmark over the previous 10 years, lavishly rewarding long-term shareholders. PEP kept climbing to historical peaks, and the company's solid performance continued to justify the optimism.

But the post 2Q17 earnings rally was the stock's last sprint before shares pulled back to close below $110 this Monday for the first time in over six months. Valuations have reset back to March 2017 levels on a forward earnings basis (see chart below). It looks like PEP is catching its breath ahead of 3Q17 earnings season.

Ticker/Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG PEP - Today 21.1x 6.5% 3.2x PEP - Oct 2016 22.6x 9.5% 2.4x KO 23.6x 5.0% 4.7x DPS 19.1x 8.4% 2.3x

Today, I continue to see PEP as a richly valued stock, particularly as long-term earnings growth expectations have dipped to more conservative mid-single digit levels. But the name seems pricey for a handful of good reasons. In addition to still generating a robust annualized free cash flow of $4.50/share and a dividend yield of nearly 3%, the stock has proven to be a good portfolio diversifier. Since January 2008, i.e. through both bearish and bullish periods, the weekly returns of PEP and the broad market (SPY) have been relatively weakly correlated - coefficient of 0.57, with 1.0 being perfectly correlated and 0.0 being uncorrelated. PEP has in fact been a better risk-reward play than the S&P 500, having performed more strongly than the diversified stock portfolio during periods of uncertainty (i.e. through early 2009, see graph below).

In line with my previous views on the stock, I continue to believe that, despite rich multiples, investors with a more conservative profile may rightfully find the investment case for a high-quality stock like PEP enticing.

