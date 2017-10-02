It's All About BlackBerry's Pipeline And Future Expectations From Now On

As such, I think future expectations will play more of a role for BlackBerry shares from now on, as opposed to actual results.

However, the company's pipeline is interesting and could, under conditions, produce incremental licensing revenue in the future.

While BlackBerry surprised the street with an adjusted profit, the quarter was nothing to write home about.

BlackBerry's (BBRY) Q2'17 results surprised everyone by posting adjusted EPS of $0.05, when the street was expecting nothing of the kind. The company also beat on the top line by $29.09M.

However, the results were not impressive. While revenue showed a sequential rise of about $3M, Y/Y revenue continued lower to the tune of about 29%.

As per the conference call, one of the reasons for revenue beat had to do with a one-time collection of $9M in overdue balances for cash customers from SAF revenues. In addition, a one-time, non-recurring IP licensing deal to the tune of $24M also helped.

Now, while the $24M in IP licensing is non-recurring, the company has said that it will receive this type of revenue from time to time, but it doesn't know when it will happen. Meaning, we have to take into account there will be non-recurring revenue from time to time, so we just can't treat IP licensing revenue as a one-time event.

Now, outside of the fact that BBRY management has stabilized the financings of the company, I did not notice much about the current quarter to write about. My interest is more in what might happen in the future than what just happened.

The company said its Unified Endpoint Management business performed well, with billings up 19% Y/Y, and was the third consecutive quarter of billings growth. John Chen made several points about the company's regulated industry business also.

The company reported more than 23 transactions worth over $100,000, with federal agencies and public sector business as contributors, particularly outside the U.S. This is indeed something to look forward too. This is not only recursive business, but it could become big business over time. Especially pertaining to the banking sector that was also mentioned a lot in the conference. So overall, I consider this segment something to look forward too, even if I can't put a future dollar value on the segment.

The company also mentioned it achieved NYAP certification for its SecuSUITE for government, an end-to-end solution for encrypted voice calls and text messaging. SecuSUITE is the only NYAP certified voice cross platform.

The company made many more references to its security solutions and the fact that it received very high marks from Gartner. To be honest, I never thought all these security solutions would add up to do much. However, I must admit they are all gaining traction. Again, this is something to look forward to in the future.

The Delphi (NYSE:DLPH) deal also promising, but the truth is, we don't know anything about this deal, outside of the fact that the two companies will partner together. Also, I do not expect BBRY or Delphi get any kind of self-driving vehicle revenue anytime soon. On the one hand, I do not expect to ever see self-driving vehicles on the road, and on the other, there are just too many players and technologies in the space for BBRY to get a piece of this pie. However, I do expect BBRY and Delphi to have wins in other areas, like infotainment systems.

But as John Chen said on the conference call, it will take at least 18-24 months before any revenue is derived from this deal. This because, it takes a long time from when the company scores a design win, till vehicles are delivered (which is when revenue will come in).

And since no design wins have been announced yet (that we know of), the best we can hope for is that there will be some kind of revenue over the next 24 months or so. But even then it will not be a lot. John Chen said he expects ASP to be between $5 and $25, depending on the modules involved. So, assuming some car manufacturer spends $25 per vehicle for 1M cars in two years, revenue will be about $25M.

However, once this process is started, this revenue will be coming in more often. I also assume that as time goes by, more and more car manufactures will be asking for proposals from Delphi and BBRY, and I expect BBRY to get more designs wins in the future.

However, please note that, any sizable revenue from this venture will happen in the far future (as in years). And even then, it might not be more than $100M per year, assuming average ASP of $15 and 7-8 million vehicles licenses per year.

In the Radar and IoT sections, BBRY is making strides with Fleet Complete and Pana Pacific. Fleet Complete serves over 10,000 customers in the fleet and tracking space. Pana Pacific specializes in mobile and safety applications for commercial vehicle manufacturers. Again, to the extent these companies use Radar, BBRY will see long-term revenue. The company said its sales team has a pipeline of about 60 opportunities in this space.

My favorite part of the conference call was when John Chen mentioned smartphone licensing. Both TCL and BB Merah Putih have started shipping BlackBerry branded devices. No numbers were given on estimated device sales were mentioned. However, the issue is that smartphone licensing revenue will eventually start to come in.

Yes, only two companies are selling branded BlackBerry devices for now, but the hope is that there will be a few more in the future.

John Chen also announced BBRY has signed on a device maker that will license its BlackBerry secure Android operating system. This is something I talked about in a previous article. This is indeed something that can become big, but it will take time.

Granted we are talking about only one device maker. However, the important thing is that it persuaded someone to sign on. I honestly thought it would take more time.

Bottom line

While I will agree with some other S.A authors like Bill Maurer and Paulo Santos that the current quarter was nothing to write home about, I think that BBRY's stock from now on will trade on expectations, rather than what happened in the past or the recent quarter.

This is because, BBRY's pipeline is getting very interesting, even if the current revenue from this pipeline might be considered minuscule. Over the next 2-3 years, however, (or even sooner) we might see considerable licensing revenue from the sources I mentioned above.

So, from an investment perspective, I still do not think BBRY shares are worth buying based on its past. However, based on what might happen in the future, it's a different story.

However, since we cannot put a dollar value on future licensing revenue, I consider BBRY shares highly speculative from now on. As such, I have to decline once more from giving a buy rating on BBRY shares.

