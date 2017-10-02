Most Important Boeing News In September: Boeing Pitches MH-139 Helicopter

Every month, I cover the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF). Now, there is a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis and some are not. The subjects that are not are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, I have been running a monthly article that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the August report here.

Stock price in September

In September, Boeing's shares gained 5.8% after remaining flat a month earlier. In September, Boeing outperformed the market yet another time. While most months have either big stream of news in the commercial space or in the defense space, this month had a lot of news on both segments.

Commercial Market

On the commercial side there was plenty of news. Rumors of United Technologies (UTX) acquiring interior and flight deck system specialist Rockwell Collins (COL) did indeed prove to be correct and sparked a short downward movement in Boeing’s share prices as there were concerns that the acquisition in the supply chain space would give Boeing and Airbus difficulties to execute their plans of aggressively cutting costs in the supply chain. These concerns were somewhat taken away as Boeing stated that it would take proper action may it observe that the merger is not in the best interest of Boeing’s customers and in the days after it was also pointed out that the route towards a United Technologies-Rockwell Collins combination might be a long one with regulatory hurdles.

In the ongoing WTO battle between Boeing and Airbus, the WTO reversed an earlier decision that declared Washington tax breaks obtained for the Boeing 777X program to be illegal.

Probably the eye-catching news item of the month was the 220% tariff that the Department of Commerce has recommended to be applied on the C Series aircraft sold by Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) to Delta Air Lines (DAL) as a countervailing measure as the program was considered uncreditworthy and unequityworthy. While this is good news to Boeing, this could be the start of a long battle that might not know any winners and ideally also will know no losers.

In September, Qatar Airways became the newest operator of the Boeing 747-8 and the Boeing 787 program received some strong backing from Turkish Airlines, Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines. All of these Dreamliner orders are considered important to support the rate increase, which is the strongest sign of confidence in the Dreamliner market appeal. While Boeing announced a rate increase and an accounting block extension in September, the FAA has increased its requirements on safety tests for lithium batteries as used on the Dreamliner, much to the dislike of Boeing, Aibus and Bombardier.

During the Paris Air Show, Boeing gave details on the Boeing 797X but there has been no program launch yet. With the opening of an office in September dedicated to New mid-size aircraft, a decision on a program launch might be taken soon. At list prices this market could be valued $150B, but is also is a delicate spot in the market.

As part of its 2017-2036 market outlook Boeing raised its outlook for demand from the Southeast Asia region by 460 aircraft, projecting demand for 4,210 jets valued $650B.

During the September month, WestJet (OTC:WJAFF), American Airlines (AAL) and Asian SilkAir took delivery of their first Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Defense and Space

Defense and Space remains highly interesting as tension between North Korea and the US remains. Whereas there was an acquisition in the commercial supply space, the defense side did not sit still either where Northrop Grumman (NOC) acquired Orbital ATK (OA),significantly expanding its footprint in the missile defense segment. For Boeing, this might be a trigger to look into acquisitions as well.

Somewhat disappointing, but not unexpected at all, was another delay to Boeing’s KC-46A program. The delay means that the first delivery of the tanker to the USAF will slip into 2018. Financially, I think Boeing has taken all major hits on the program already. The most disappointing part is that the scheduling of new programs remains a big challenge for Boeing.

On the T-X program, if awarded a final contract, Boeing has selected Triumph Group (TGI) as a major supplier. A final decision will be made by the end of the year and we are currently seeing Boeing assigning supplier roles may it win the contract for the new trainer jet.

For the design of the next Presidential aircraft, Boeing received a $600 million contract for preliminary design effort.

Boeing has officially entered the bid with its MH-139 Helicopter to replace the aging Huey helicopters. The USAF is looking to buy up to 84 helicopters to protect the country’s intercontinental ballistic missiles. Boeing expects the selection of the MH-139 to result in $1B of savings for the USAF, a contract award is expected next year.

SES, the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, has assigned Boeing to design and build 7 for its O3B MPower network.

Conclusion

In September, Boeing outperformed the market once again besides potential tightening in the supply chain space and two major defense players bundling powers.

On a commercial level, the WTO ruling and DOC recommendation captured headlines but these are rulings and recommendations that are subject to years of legal battle I would imagine. More interesting to me were the commitments to the Dreamliner program and the decision to increase production for the Boeing 787 in 2019.

On Defense, we saw "a bit of everything." Boeing keeps working its way through selecting suppliers and locations for a T-X contract, it entered the MH-139 in a Huey-replacement bid and it received follow up contracts for the Air Force One program and was selected to support SES’ new satellite network with the design and manufacturing of seven such satellites.

