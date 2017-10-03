Will Data Center IPO Switch Become A Home Run For Investors?

Is the Las Vegas-based Switch Inc. (SWCH) IPO a good bet for investors?

That is the question that this article will attempt to answer. I closely cover investing and business news for the data center sector for industry publication Data Center Knowledge. I have previously written a two-part series on the pending Switch IPO available here and here, and I have included some block quotes in this article.

We first will take a look at why SA readers would want to consider owning Switch for its long-term prospects. The latter half of this article will take a closer look at potential risk factors for investors buying Switch Class-A common shares.

Switch, Inc. – Overview

Switch already operates at a scale similar to several publicly traded data center REIT peers, with three campuses containing over 4 million square feet of data center space and over 400 MW of available power, with plans to expand to 12 million square feet. An expansion into Atlanta for a fourth Switch campus is already underway. However, the SEC filing reveals many subtle and material differences in how Switch views its business and relationship to the evolving global distributed IT paradigm. The description of the company is enlightening: "Switch is a technology infrastructure company powering the sustainable growth of the connected world and the Internet of Everything. Our mission is to enable the advancement of humanity by creating smart, resilient and sustainable infrastructure solutions that support the most innovative technology ecosystems." The phrase "data centers" isn't even part of the initial description, even though its mega-scale data center campuses are the business’ core physical assets.

Source: Switch IPO filing

In a world where many publicly traded REITs do not list their top tenants by name due to non-disclosure agreements, it is comforting for investors to see many highly respected Fortune 1000 logos listed among hundreds of Switch’s customers. The list of more than 800 clients includes over 100 cloud and managed services providers and more than 50 telecommunications providers. In addition to eBay, the company website lists a bevy of highly recognizable brands, including: Amazon Web Services, DreamWorks, Intuit, Box, eHarmony, Cisco, EMC, J.P. Morgan Chase, HP, Intel, PayPal, Hulu, Salesforce, Workforce, Verizon, AT&T, Zayo, Comcast, Charter, Microsoft, many Las Vegas casinos, and an extensive list of familiar retailers, government, and enterprise customers. The Switch customer base is diversified across key industries, "including approximately 24% in cloud, IT and software, 19% in digital media and entertainment, 17% in retail and consumer goods, 10% in financial and 10% in telecommunications," according to the company.

Selling the Sizzle

If data centers are red hot, the Switch design could be a metaphor, since red is a signature accent color emblazoned on portions of its massive data centers.

Switch has been busy creating a network of four U.S. "prime" data center campuses, each focused on a region of the US. Here are focus articles from Data Center Frontier for additional color and background:

Las Vegas (CORE Campus) serves as a hub for Los Angeles, Phoenix and the rest of the Southwestern United States

serves as a hub for Los Angeles, Phoenix and the rest of the Southwestern United States Tahoe Reno (Citadel Campus) serves as a hub for San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the rest of the Northwestern United States

serves as a hub for San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the rest of the Northwestern United States Grand Rapids (Pyramid Campus) serves as a hub for Chicago, New York and the rest of the Northeastern United States

serves as a hub for Chicago, New York and the rest of the Northeastern United States Atlanta (The Keep) will serve as a hub for Ashburn, Miami and the rest of the Southeastern United States

Las Vegas is the only mature market for Switch, since the Reno and Grand Rapids facilities are both fairly new, with initial phases opening earlier this year.

Source: Data Center Knowledge

Land for Switch's Atlanta campus has already been purchased, with plans for future development.

Switch - Las Vegas "CORE"

The Las Vegas "CORE Campus," which has been under development since 2007, was proceeded by a series of smaller data centers in that market built during 2000-2006. Notably, Las Vegas accounts for over 95% of Switch revenues. This represents a concentration risk for investors to consider.

Source: Data Center Frontier

The latest 350,000-square foot LV10 data center, brings this campus up to 2 million square feet of data center space, with 315MW of available power.

Switch Reno – "Citadel Campus"

The Tahoe/Reno campus is planned to be even larger than Las Vegas. The initial phase of 1.3 million square feet is the largest colocation data center facility, according to the company.

Source: Data Center Frontier

The Switch 2,000-acre Reno campus is located close to the massive Tesla battery plant, and is in the vicinity of a large Apple data center complex.

Source: Data Center Knowledge

The rendering above shows the potential build-out of 7.3 million square-feet of space, and up to 650MW of critical load at the Switch "Citadel" Campus in Tahoe/Reno. Switch's largest tenant eBay is also anchoring the Reno facility.

Switch – Grand Rapids "Pyramid"

Grand Rapids, MI, is not typically considered to be a major data US center hub. However, Switch will be competing for regional deployments which otherwise would locate in the metro-Chicago area – a large Tier 1 data center market.

Source: Data Center Frontier

This is only the first building to be located on the Pyramid Campus. It is designed to provide 220,000 square feet of data center space, and 10MW of power. There is also over 400,000 square feet of office space.

The full-campus build-out is designed for another 940,000 square-feet of data center space and 100MW of power.

Switch – Atlanta "The Keep"

According to the Switch, Inc. Sept 25, 2017 IPO filing, the company "…began developing the campus in June 2017 and expect to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2017, with data center space available in 2018."

Source: Data Center Frontier

The LV8 data center shown above was commissioned in 2014 and incorporates the latest aspects of the Switch MOD design. The greenfield Atlanta campus is expected to be based upon this patented Switch design.

The plans currently are for up to 1.1 million square-feet, and 110MW of power.

A Look Under the Hood

There is a lot to like about what Switch has accomplished over the years as a privately held company, founded by CEO and chairman Rob Roy. Notably, all of the Switch campuses are powered by 100% sustainable power, a "green halo" which will help Switch to attract and keep colocation customers.

Source: Switch SEC filing

Investors in Switch are not only banking on the success of the data center operations. This is because there also is intellectual property to consider. According to the prospectus,

"As of September 5, 2017, we have 13 granted or allowed U.S. patents and patent applications by the USPTO comprising 270 granted or allowed claims. We also have eight pending U.S. patent applications comprising 114 patent pending claims. The first of our patents begin expiring on or around September 11, 2028 subject to our ability to extend the term under applicable law." (p.136)

Notably, there is a current lawsuit with Aligned Energy playing out in the background regarding patent infringements.

Switch - Unique Business Structure

Roy is attempting to have his cake and eat it too, by raising equity money from new investors who will have little say in how the business is run going forward as Class-A shareholders.

Source: Switch IPO filing

The IPO has been structured to leave Roy in complete control, due to the 10:1 voting rights preference of his founder Class-C shares. (p.43 of the prospectus)

There will be none of the usual checks and balances found in a publicly traded company on the NYSE.

Switch - Investment Risks to Consider

Here are some of the issues I raised in my DCK – Investor Edge Switch IPO part 2.

Concentration: Switch has more than 800 customers, eBay is the largest, accounting for 9.6 percent of annual revenue. There were no details of eBay leases in the prospectus. The top 10 Switch customers accounted for approximately 38.4 percent and 38.1 percent of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016, and the six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively. (p.32)

It would be useful for investors to know more about the weighted-average lease term remaining for all of the Top 10 customers.

Man of Mystery: Roy's biography on the Switch website gives little insight into his professional background prior to Switch in 2000 or his formal education. There is no LinkedIn profile, and the prospectus bio does not shed any additional light on the 48-year-old founder. (p.140)

Dividends: Switch, Inc. is not a REIT. Dividend policy, if any, is up to the board. Switch's publicly traded peers are all REITs, and pay regular quarterly dividends. Assuming this would automatically be the case with Switch would be incorrect. (p.55), (p.64)

Notably, management's Class-B shares, Class-C shares, and Member Common Units would not be eligible for dividends if any are declared.

Dilution: Assuming the 4.68 million underwriter "greenshoe" is exercised in full, book value of Class-A common shares purchased for $15.00 would be $2.58 per share immediately after the IPO is completed.

The 31.25 million Class-A shares being sold to the public at an estimated $15.00 IPO mid-point would represent just 12.6 percent of the total shares when the 215.8 million Class-B, Class-C, and Member partnership units are taken into consideration, as shown above. (p.68)

Notably, in addition to Switch management and board members, Intel Capital Corp. owns 5.3 percent of Class-B shares. (p.166)

Controlled Company: "Upon completion of this offering, the Founder Members will control more than 50% of our combined voting power. As a result, we will be considered a ‘controlled company’ for the purposes of NYSE rules and corporate governance standards." (p.47)

Use of Funds: "The Tax Receivable Agreement with the Members requires us to make cash payments to them in respect of certain tax benefits to which we may become entitled, and we expect that the payments we will be required to make will be substantial." (pp.42-44), (p.63)

It is difficult to estimate how this will impact the Switch, Inc. cash flow, and how much it will impact the bottom line. This seems both egregious and unnecessarily complex.

Encumbered Assets: "Our credit facilities are secured by a first-priority security interest in substantially all of the assets of Switch, Ltd. and its wholly-owned material domestic subsidiaries." (p.27), (p.179)

There is just $231 million of capacity left on a $500 million revolver, with a $600 million term loan fully drawn.

The balance sheet could prove to be challenging to manage. There is more debt than equity on the existing balance sheet. The IPO is expected to raise between $469M-$575M in gross proceeds from the sale of Class-A shares. Operating income does not fully cover expenses at this point, and there is no "waterfall" that connects the dots as to when there would be a break-even reached.

Leased vs Owned: "Two of our facilities and one of our facilities under development are located on properties for which we have long-term operating and capital leases. We also lease the building shell for one of these facilities. Such leases generally have remaining terms of 15 to 49 years." (p.37)

This list is not intended to be comprehensive. These are just highlights. The information above should be examined along with the entire S-1 Prospectus filing. The page numbers provided are intended to be used as "footnotes" and a guide to help with investor due diligence.

Investor Takeaway

Data growth is not dependent upon GDP growth, employment, or consumer spending. The secular drivers of cloud computing, wireless data and streaming video, big data and AI, IT outsourcing, and the Internet of Things all make data centers an attractive investment.

There have been multiple data center M&A deals, major property acquisitions, and a surge in private equity investing activity this past year. This underscores how institutional investors are trying to find ways to participate in sector growth and strike it rich with a data center bonanza.

Source: CBRE 1H 2017 report

The Switch intellectual property, resilient designs, impressive customer list, 100 percent green energy, and unique data center geographic footprint all combine into an exciting story. However, there are some unusual aspects of the Switch, Inc. IPO prospectus, especially those involving corporate governance and alignment of Switch management interests with those of Class-A shareholders.

Switch is not proposing to have a REIT structure. This makes an early investment in Switch a non-starter for income-focused investors, compared with buying shares in the five publicly traded data center REITs.

I am advising my REITs 4 Alpha members and SA readers to take a wait and see approach. In the meantime, I plan to follow Switch closely and will write an update if there are any material changes.

