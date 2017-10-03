Diamond Offshore: Credit Analysis Points To Improving Financial Health

The current order backlog will help the company navigate challenging times without financial stress.

Diamond Offshore has a strong balance sheet that is likely to improve in the next 18 months.

My View On The Offshore Drilling Sector

The offshore drilling sector has gone through some of the most challenging times in the last 24 months, and where Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) stands today underscores the overall health of the sector.

I am of the opinion that the offshore drilling sector is likely to see a slow recovery, and even if rig utilization improves in the next 12-24 months, EBITDA margin is likely to remain depressed.

While the overall view seems bearish, the offshore drilling sector does provide investment opportunities whenever the stocks are oversold on any industry-specific news. Just as an example, Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) touched YTD17 lows of $10.3 on August 21, 2017. Subsequently, the stock has moved higher by 41%, and currently trades at $14.5. The rally for Diamond Offshore can potentially continue from deeply oversold levels.

However, my focus in this article is not for the short term or medium term. The objective is to judge whether Diamond Offshore can stay afloat in the next 24 months, even if industry conditions improve gradually.

The best way to conclude on this is through the company’s balance sheet and cash flow analysis. This article will discuss some of the key credit metrics for Diamond Offshore to conclude whether the stock is worth considering for the long term whenever there is another bout of deep correction.

Debt, Leverage And Coverage

The table below gives the calculations on some key credit metrics related to the company’s balance sheet as of June 30, 2017.

The following are some clear conclusions from the ratios:

Diamond Offshore does not have high levels of debt. Leverage of 3.1 is not a concern with EBITDA interest coverage high enough for smooth debt servicing.

It is also important to note here that as of June 30, 2017, Diamond Offshore had $1.5 billion in available credit facility, besides $160 million in balance sheet cash. With total cash buffer of approximately $1.7 billion, the company is well positioned to navigate the crisis.

When I discuss the key credit health indicators in the cash flow statement, it will be reasonably clear why $1.7 billion in liquidity buffer is ample and comfortable.

Cash Flow And Capital Expenditure

The table below gives some of the key cash flow metrics for Diamond Offshore for the first half of 2017.

The concern is that the company’s operating cash flow has declined to $177 million in 1H17 from $305 million in 1H16. However, that was a discounted factor on the back of slimming order backlog and EBITDA margin compression.

The big positive is that Diamond Offshore has no speculative new rig deliveries, and the maintenance capital expenditure is minimal. Even with $177 million in OCF, the company’s free cash flow was $105 million.

Another key positive is that it has utilized $104 million of the OCF to repay short-term debt. This is indicative of the company’s intent to reduce leverage further with positive FCF.

Looking beyond 1H17, Diamond Offshore has an order backlog of $707 million for the remainder of FY17 and an order backlog of $1.2 billion for FY18. With a total order backlog of nearly $2.0 billion for the next 18 months, EBITDA is likely to be in the range of $800-850 million for this period.

The estimate is conservative considering the point that as industry sentiment improves gradually, the company’s order backlog will improve for the next 18 months. The key point here is that free cash flow is likely to remain positive for the next 1.5 years, and the additional cash buffer can be used to further strengthen the balance sheet. This underscores my point that Diamond Offshore is likely to remain afloat even if gradual industry recovery is seen in the next 18-24 months.

Extended Debt Maturity

Among the positive credit factors, an extended debt maturity profile for Diamond Offshore is also worth mentioning.

As the chart below shows, the company has no debt maturity until 2023, with unused credit facility maturing in 2019 and 2020.

With no immediate debt refinancing concerns, $2.9 billion in remaining order backlog and continued prospects of free cash flow, Diamond Offshore is certainly well positioned from a credit perspective.

Conclusion: The Relevance For Equity Investors

Even as the outlook for the offshore industry remains uncertain, one can say with some conviction that Diamond Offshore is unlikely to be another Seadrill, even if very gradual recovery is seen in the next 12-24 months. The company’s healthy credit profile makes it a good investment opportunity whenever the stock witnesses any meaningful correction.

While the current rally can potentially sustain, if Diamond Offshore corrects by 15-20% in the foreseeable future, investors can consider accumulating in small numbers for the long term.

