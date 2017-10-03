Breitburn Energy: A Nasty Court Battle Is Developing

The court fight over reorganization plans for Breitburn Energy Partners LP (OTCPK:BBEPQ) could get very intense and result in multiple plans/disclosure statements seeking approval by various stakeholders. This could be another Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO), where there were three plans (after one group withdrew) in an unusual 2010 bankruptcy case. Under all the plans proposed, BBEPQ equity holders would get no recovery and could get a CODI tax liability. Holders of Breitburn notes, however, could receive a wide range of recovery depending upon which plan is finally confirmed by the court.

Another Extension

Management has again requested an extension (docket 1590) of the exclusive period to file a reorganization plan until October 30 and to solicit ballots until December 27. It is getting close to the 18-month maximum (mid-November) that the exclusive period can be extended under 1121(d)(2)(A) of the Bankruptcy Code. The hearing that is set for this motion on October 12 could be very intense. Already, the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors has filed a very interesting objection to the extension (docket 1599). Other parties have also filed objections, and other objections could be filed prior to the hearing.

Competing Plans

Because of confusion with the names of various committees, I will use the lead law firm associated with that committee when referring to various plans/committees.

Plan A. One of the leading plans (docket 1311) that was proposed by the Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders (White & Case lawyers) seems to have been revised. The original plan would raise $1.0 billion via a rights offer that could be a disaster for retail noteholders. The information about the new plan comes from management’s request for exclusive period to file (docket 1590) and not from a specific plan filing. This plan would give 2lien holders almost all of the assets other than Permian Basin assets. Unsecured noteholder participants in the rights offer would receive the equity in the Permian Basin assets and the remaining assets not paid to 2liens. There is no updated details about the backstop fees payable to “certain members” nor eligibility for rights offer participants. (I am assuming the eligibility will be highly restrictive and may not be open to retail noteholders.) An article written by Debtwire that is contained in docket 1599 does mentioned some additional details, but since that article is fully sourced I am not including them in this article. It seems that noteholders that do not participate in the rights offer will not be getting any recovery. Equity holders of BBEPQ would also get no recovery.

The White & Case group has been in private negotiations with the 2liens, according to management’s filing. According to management's filing, approximately 58.5% in dollar amount of the unsecured notes and nearly all of the holders of 2lien notes have signed a restructuring support agreement created by the White & Case group. That would seem to indicate that some or all of the members of the Ad Hoc Unsecured Noteholder Group (Akin Group lawyers) signed the RSA. According to a recent verified statement (docket 1593) filed by the Akin Group, the group collectively owns about $370 million of notes, or about 32%. It would almost be impossible to get to that 58.5% without support from the Akin Group. Elliot Management is a major player in the Akin Group. Fir Tree has dropped out of the group (may have sold notes), and Marathon Asset Management has reduced its note holdings. The Akin Group has not proposed a reorganization plan.

Plan B. Management is now thinking about its own plan that would have a court-approved sale of Permian Basin assets, with the proceeds used to pay off RBL, DIP, and any money left would be distributed to general unsecured creditors (mostly noteholders). Under management’s plan, 2liens would get equity in assets other than the Permian assets. (Without knowing the exact details, it seems that 2liens get the same recovery under both of these plans.) Again, BBEPQ equity holders would get no recovery under management's plan.

The RBL claim, after being paid the proceeds from the hedges, is $746 million, and the DIP amount is $100-150 million. The Permian asset sale would have to generate over $846-896 million for unsecured noteholders to receive any recovery. The recovery paid to noteholders would include institutional investors in both the White & Case and Akin Group committees. Clearly, these institutional holders will fight management's plan, because they may not get a meaningful recovery under the White & Case plan. They are most likely to hold these notes in an attempt to own Breitburn assets.

Plan C. The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (Milbank, Tweed lawyers) wants to create its own plan that would sell all assets and pay the claims in normal priority ranking. It seems that the committee's thinking is that the unsecured noteholders would have a better chance of receiving more recovery via a liquidation, and that the recovery would be the same no matter if the holder was a small retail holder or a major institutional player. The intent to create its plan was contained in the committee's objection to the extension of the exclusive period (docket 1599). (The objection is a "must read" for BBEPQ investors.) Here again, BBEPQ equity holders would not get any recovery, but may get the least amount of CODI compared to the other plans.

In its objection, the committee noted three different recent unsolicited proposals to purchase Breitburn's assets. One is from Diamond Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to purchase the Midland Basin assets for $650 million. The second proposed purchase is from an undisclosed entity to buy the California assets for $211 million. The third is from an undisclosed entity to buy certain of the Michigan assets for $63.5-70 million. The objection also mentioned that there was interest from potential buyers for other assets.

In order for any unsecured noteholder to get any recovery, the asset sales would have to generate $1.504-1.688 billion in cash to pay RBL, DIP, and 2liens (2liens' claim ranges from $658 million to $792 million). If (again, this is a big "if") the RBL and 2liens are paid cash for their entire claim, they would not be deemed to be impaired, which mean they would not even be able to vote on Milbank, Tweed's plan. I am assuming that many holders of 2lien claims own them as a means to "own" certain Breitburn assets via a reorganization plan and not to be repaid with just cash.

Other asset regions, such as Rockies and ARK-LA-TEX, would have to collectively be sold for over about $500-700 million to get any recovery for noteholders. (I covered the PV10 values for reserves by regions in a previous article.) According to statements by Houlihan Lokey Capital in the objection, there is a potential for recovery by noteholders under a sale of all assets plan.

It is interesting to note that this Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors has only one member now - Wexford Spectrum Investors, which holds only about $42 million of notes. The others have dropped out of the committee. It does not need to be a financial powerhouse to liquidate Breitburn, and it is not raising new capital.

Notes Price Plunged

As can be seen for the price chart of the 7.875%’22 notes, the market has been brutal to the holders of these notes. Looking at WTI oil prices and natural gas prices, the note price drop is most likely caused by variables other than just commodity prices. Looking at the monthly operating reports over the last few months also does not indicate a drastic decrease in operating results that could impact the price of the notes. There seem to be two possible reasons: 1) Massive institutional selling, including by members of various Breitburn committee/groups; 2) Expectations that any reorganization plan considered for confirmation by the court would give only a nominal/no recovery for regular noteholders.

7.875%'22 Note Prices

(Source: FINRA)

Monthly Operating Report - MOR

August July June May April March Total Revenue $45,547 $47,362 $47,500 $46,127 $47,482 $50,903 EBITDA 12,579 8,095 8,322 10,080 11,778 9,252

Conclusion

The hearing on October 12 could be intense. There comes a time when exclusive period extension requests are rejected by the court. The 18-month limit would open up the opportunity for others to file their plans in mid-November anyway. We may see the rare instance of having more than one plan seeking ballots for approval by impaired/voting classes and having the bankruptcy judge confirming only one of the plans.

I recently added to my position in the notes thinking that energy prices have recently risen, but note prices have plunged. I think the plans from White & Case and management’s yet-unfiled plan give certain stakeholders recovery greater than their claim, which violates the Bankruptcy Code. There is a reasonable chance that noteholders could receive recovery greater than the current price of the notes if all the assets are sold. For investors willing to assume the great risk of getting no recovery, the notes should be considered a buy at these low prices. The BBEPQ equity will not receive any recovery under all the proposed plans and could receive a CODI tax liability. Therefore, BBEPQ is rated a Sell.

